Books by Black authors you should read in 2024

Georgia’s own Raquel Willis is tracing her life of transformation and her work towards collective liberation in this intimate memoir. Growing up Black, queer and Catholic in Augusta, the award-winning activist and journalist gets candid about navigating complicated intersections throughout her journey.

“I think as a trans person in the United States, there have not been enough opportunities for us to talk about our whole selves,” Willis recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “With ‘The Risk It Takes to Bloom,’ I had the opportunity to share these other dynamics that impact my life.”

“The Risk It Takes to Bloom” (St. Martin’s Press, $29) is out now, and Willis plans to announce more tour dates soon.

“Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America” by Michael Harriot

Attention students! Class is in session. Acclaimed columnist and political commentator Michael Harriot is retelling American history from the perspective and experiences of Black folk. With the help of historians, scholars, and journalists, Harriot delivers a collection of historical narratives and little-known stories that center Black people. It’s witty, insightful and moving, and according to Pharrell Williams’ review, is “what everyone wishes their high school classes were actually like.”

“Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America” (Dey Street Books, $32.50) is out now.

“Family Meal” by Bryan Washington

Struggling with any of your friendships? You might relate to Cam and TJ, the main characters of Bryan Washington’s third effort. When Cam returns home to Houston from Los Angeles after his boyfriend dies, he reunites with his former bestie, TJ. But reestablishing their connection proves tricky when secrets, wounds and even ghosts come to light. Washington, the award-winning author of the bestselling novel “Memorial” (Riverhead Books, $17), keeps your attention as he tells the story of two men just trying to find some relief after loss and tragedy.

“Family Meal” (Riverhead Books, $2), which I’m currently in the middle of reading, is out now.

“Born Driven” by Saxton Moore Jr.

Written by current Morehouse College freshman Saxton Moore Jr., this children’s tale is inspired by the real-life story of Wendell Scott, the first African-American NASCAR champion. With persistence and determination, Scott overcame great obstacles to make his dreams come true. Although the story is intended for young readers, adults can also learn a thing or two about a lesser-known Black pioneer while introducing your little ones to a new adventure.

“Born Driven” (Oni Press, $15.99) is out now. Check out this shout out from Morehouse College.

“James” by Percival Everett

Many of us are familiar with the story of Huckleberry Finn, the young lad from Mark Twain’s celebrated novels. But how much do we really know about Jim, the formerly enslaved Black man he helped escape? Percival Everett fills in the blanks with this reimagining, which has already been named one of the most anticipated books of 2024 by Time, NPR and Oprah Daily. We may not be meeting Jim for the first time, but we’re introduced to him in a bold new way.

The release of “James” (Doubleday, $28), out Mar. 14, comes on the heels of “American Fiction,” the film adaptation of Everett’s 2001 book “Erasure” (Graywolf Press, $17).

“I Did a New Thing: 30 Days to Living Free” by Tabitha Brown

At the top of the year, many of us are in the midst of some type of challenge. If you’re among that number, actress and media personality Tabitha Brown has a proposal: Try one new thing, every single day, for thirty days. In her inspirational guide, she shares personal stories about both subtle and big changes that helped improve her life. And she delivers her message with the gentle encouragement and friendly tone she’s become known for.

As Brown gears up for the release of “I Did a New Thing: 30 Days to Living Free” (William Morrow, $29.99), out Jan. 30, she’s completing the challenge yet again alongside her millions of social media supporters. Follow along here.

“The Dead Don’t Need Reminding: In Search of Fugitives, Mississippi, and Black TV Nerd (Expletive)” by Julian Randall

In his debut nonfiction work, award-winning author Julian Randall is on a mission to learn more about his grandfather, who was driven out of a Mississippi town. What he discovers is heartbreaking, but he manages to tell the story with such flair, interweaving pop culture moments into his writing to explore themes of grief and family. Don’t be surprised when you spot references to Jordan Peele and Odd Future.

“The Dead Don’t Need Reminding (Bold Type Books, $30) will be out May 7.

“First Things First: Hip-Hop Ladies Who Changed The Game” by Nadirah Simmons

Nadirah Simmons is dedicated to preserving Black history and her latest effort is an ode to Black women in hip-hop. It’s an homage to emcees like Queen Latifah and Lauryn Hill, fashion icons like April Walker and so many other ladies who’ve contributed to the culture. It’s also full of interactive games, charts and images to keep you entertained as you flip through the pages.

Grab your copy of “First Things First” (Twelve, $28) when it’s released Jan. 30.

“Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts” by Crystal Wilkinson

How much do you know about the heritage of Black Appalachia? Crystal Wilkinson shares lessons in this cookbook, which honors five generations of Black women who settled in the mountains and created a unique cuisine. Not only does the award-winning writer provide nearly 40 recipes and stunning visuals, from corn pudding to Granny Christine’s jam cake, she also blends stories of a hidden family legacy she discovered.

“Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts” (Clarkson Potter, $30) is out Jan. 23.

“Come and Get it” by Kiley Reid

New York Times bestselling author Kiley Reid is back with a fresh story after her hugely successful “Such A Fun Age” (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $17.70), and this highly anticipated second book gets a little messy. Senior resident assistant Millie Cousins is gearing up to graduate from the University of Arkansas. But as she prepares to walk across the stage, she finds herself entangled with a professor and three unruly students. The novel is full of tension, as its characters struggle with money, indiscretion and just plain bad behavior.

“Come and Get It” (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $30) is out Jan. 30.

“So Let Them Burn” by Kamilah Cole

The powerful Faron Vincent has an impossible decision to make: save her sister from a dangerous dragon or protect her homeland. Which will she choose? In this Jamaican-inspired fantasy, Faron finds herself in the midst of chaos and difficult choices. As she desperately searches for a solution, she knows her next magical moves will change her life and the fate of her world.

“So Let Them Burn” (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, $19.99), a young adult novel, is out Jan. 16.

“And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Self” by Common

Despite his massive success across music, film and writing, Common struggled to find fulfillment – until he prioritized his wellness. Now he’s encouraging us to do the same and his comprehensive guide is teaching us how to do just that. He breaks it all down in four sections, including food, body, mind and spirit. And he gets candid, too, mixing in personal testimonials on the benefits of his own self-care journey.

“And Then We Rise” (HarperOne, $30) is out Jan. 23. Catch Common’s Atlanta book tour stop Sunday, Jan. 28. The location and time have not been announced at press time, so stay tuned.