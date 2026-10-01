Access Atlanta Trails, arts and great eats: Your city guide to Woodstock Enjoy the fun, food and drink about 30 minutes north of Atlanta. Share Add AJC on Google Statue of guitar in downtown Woodstock (Brandon McKeown/Access Atlanta)

AJC By Elizabeth Green – For Access Atlanta Updated 1 hour ago

Woodstock is one of metro Atlanta’s most happening spots, and it’s a city with a lot of history behind it. Pioneers first took up residence in the area in the 1830s, and their small village began to flourish after a railroad depot was established in the 1870s; Woodstock became a city in 1897. The depot continued to anchor the town and allowed local merchants and farmers to easily send and receive shipments until it closed in the 1950s. Today, restaurants, shops and events abound in this vital city just over 30 minutes north of Atlanta. You’ll find outdoor activities and shopping and eating galore when you plan a day in Woodstock.

Our guide to Woodstock is sponsored by Northside Hospital Northside Hospital, one of the nation’s premier healthcare systems, continues to grow throughout the Atlanta area. We’re expanding Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville with a new 15-story patient tower that will add 300 beds. Now is the time to get in on the ground floor with us! Our focus is on hiring for our radiology, critical care, intermediate and acute care units. Experienced RNs, RRTs, and Radiology Techs are in especially high demand. We will also consider new grads. Northside offers an award-winning workplace with a positive and empowering culture, where you can achieve work-life harmony. Learn more about our hospitals, benefits and careers at jobs.northside.com. What can I do for fun in Woodstock? Greenprints Trail System Love mountain biking? Hit the trails with Woodstock’s Greenprints Trail System. The Greenprints Project master plan adopted by the city in 2008 calls for 60 miles of trails and open space throughout the city. Try the 1.94-mile Towne Lake Pass trail from Town Lake to Woofstock Dog Park. Or try Trestle Rock Trail along the Little River in Olde Rope Mill Park. Woodstock Arts

You’ll find activities to suit your creative side at this arts venue on Main Street. See art exhibits and participate in paint-and-sip events, hear talks from working artists or catch theater performances. Classes and camps round out the offerings for family members of all ages.

Shopping Shopping throughout the city ranges from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta to boutique gift, clothing and wine shops throughout downtown. Whether you’re looking for that perfect special occasion outfit or something great to bestow on a friend for a birthday, you’re all set to find it at one of these quality establishments when you spend the day shopping in Woodstock. Where are the best places to eat and drink in Woodstock? Rally Point Grille Two veterans began this family-owned operation in 2015. There are a couple of other locations now, but the first one popped up in Woodstock on Ga. 92. You’ll find an inviting atmosphere replete with beer, cocktails and an American-inspired menu. Pair a traditional Caesar salad with hearty chili, or go for the tactical tots with chili, queso and pico de gallo. Feeling like a cheat day? The Back Home Meatloaf sandwich — meatloaf glazed with barbecue sauce and smothered with cheddar and topped with two onion rings — is the perfect indulgence. Don’t miss brunch on Sundays or Northwoods Fish Fry night on Fridays. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday. 10009 Ga. 92, Woodstock.

The Sahara Grill Take a brief trip to the Middle East without leaving Woodstock! The fresh fare at this family-friendly restaurant established two decades ago will top your list of local choices. Start out with warm pita bread and hummus or baba ghanoush. Hit the salad bar and then enjoy an entree — the kabob plates with chicken, lamb, shrimp or beef with yellow rice — that will fill you up for lunch or dinner. Rice pudding, chocolate cake or baklava are the perfect finish to your Mediterranean experience. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.9 p.m., Friday-Saturday. 12910 Ga. 92, Suite 105, Woodstock. Dina’s Family Italian Restaurant Serving the public since 1995, Dina’s is the place for a family-owned experience that offers Greek, American and Italian cuisine in an atmosphere steeped in friendship. Bring the whole family for an evening that begins with toasted bruschetta or calamari and graduates to a gyro on pita or a half-pound bacon cheeseburger. Or go with the rolled stromboli with a side of marinara. If pizza is your thing, there are white, red and gourmet options, and you can’t go wrong with a manicotti or lasagna. The extensive menu also includes beer and wine and a variety of desserts from eclairs to sundaes to classic cannolis.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday. 10029 Ga. 92, Suite 112, Woodstock. D’Floridian It’s a little taste of Cuba right in Woodstock. Handcrafted cocktails and tropical dishes await in a dining room designed with a modern feel. Or take your fare out on the patio. Tapas like baja fish and papa rellena are a great way to get started. Move on to a pan con bistec or croquette sandwich, or try spicy oxtail, vaca frita or mango salmon. A full drink menu accompanies the food offerings; choose from draft or bottled beer, red and white wine, margaritas and infused cocktails and an extensive list of spirits. Finish off your meal with something sweet like the flan or guava cheesecake. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday. 6242 Old Ga. 5, Suite A3, Woodstock. Donovan’s Irish Cobbler