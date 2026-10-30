Access Atlanta 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in November Enjoy Dia de los Muertos events, an edible plants workshop, a Falcons rooftop tailgate and Christmas markets. Share The Xfinity Movie Series offers free family movies weekly through Nov. 20 on Plaza Green next to Truist Park. (Courtesy of The Battery Atlanta)

AJC By Elizabeth Green – For Access Atlanta 8 minutes ago

Fall has officially cloaked the South, and Atlanta is ablaze with free activities perfect for family outings, date nights and days on the town. Here are our favorite picks for November. Carlos Museum Sunday FUNday: Dia de los Muertos Put the Michael C. Carlos Museum Sunday FUNday on your calendar. You’ll gain admission to all the museum’s galleries and honor a loved one Dia-de-los-Muertos-style by decorating a cast sugar skull or crafting a papel picado cut-paper banner. Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Michael C. Carlos Museum, 571 S. Kilgo Circle NE, 3rd floor, Atlanta. Lawrenceville Harvest Festival This fifth annual event brings back homegrown arts and music once again. This is a great way to usher in November — save your jack-o-lanterns for the great pumpkin smash and participate in other games. Shop for great gifts in the marketplace and enjoy delicious food and drink.

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. Music in the Garden The calming sounds of music among the trees awaits at Music in the Garden. For the final concert of the year, Woodlands welcomes folk music duo Redwine Jam for an afternoon of traditional and modern American and Celtic folk music. 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Blvd., Decatur.

Oakland Cemetery Dia de Muertos Hosted by the consul general of Mexico and the Institute of Mexican Culture, this traditional Day of the Dead celebration will take place at Oakland Cemetery and incorporate folk dancing, food, crafts and alters honoring lost loved ones. There will be a catrinas and catrines costume contest for kids and adults, so come dressed up!

Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 2, Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SE, Atlanta.

Free yoga at Roswell Library Get out and stretch with free yoga at the Roswell Library. The class takes place on Wednesdays with instructor Mary Veal. Just wear comfy clothes and bring your own mat. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 4 and 18, Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. Xfinity movies at the Battery Friday nights in the fall mean cozying up under blankets to catch outdoor movies at The Battery. In November, see “Jurassic Park” Nov. 6, “Wicked: For Good” Nov. 13 and “Shrek Forever” Nov. 20. Remember: no coolers, glass containers or outside beverages. Parking is free for two hours, and there are family meals available for pre-purchase.

7 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 6, 13 and 20. The Battery, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. Plant, Eat, Repeat The Atlanta Botanical Garden and Food Well Alliance will host a workshop on container gardening with edible plants. Topics will range from container choice and proper spacing to feeding and fertilizing. This event is open to gardeners of all experience levels.

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Astro-Fain Community Garden, 101 Hemphill School Rd. NW, Atlanta. Georgia Veteran’s Day Parade November is a time to celebrate veterans, and there’s no better way to do that than with the Georgia Veteran’s Day Parade through midtown Atlanta. See military leaders and personnel, veteran and service organizations, and JROTC and ROTC units from across the state. The parade takes place on Peachtree Street. 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Peachtree Street (from 15th Street to 5th Street), Midtown Atlanta.

Indigenous American Heritage Month November is designated nationally as Indigenous American Heritage Month. You can participate locally through the Sandy Springs Library. Metrolanta Native American Organization will host an interactive, family-friendly cultural presentation, and participants will make a craft. You’ll also get to see a traditional round dance performance. 2-3:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs.

Chastain Park Arts Festival If you missed the spring installment of this longstanding festival, no worries. It’s back at Chastain Park Nov. 7 and 8 with its signature arts and crafts, gourmet food trucks, acoustic musicians, kids area and more. See more than 175 artisans along Park Drive at this 17th annual event. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday Nov. 7 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Dr., Atlanta. LEGO Club This an opportunity for teens, tweens and their families to open up creatively together as they build with LEGO. It’s a time for STEM learning and socializing in a peaceful, quiet setting. 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Louise Watley Library, 1463 Pryor Rd., Atlanta. Marshall Coats & Friends The weekend arrives early with a show from Marshall Coats & Friends at the Dixie Tavern in Marietta. Enjoy no cover charge and free pool while you listen to great music and try the great food, mixed drinks and bottled beer.

9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Dixie Tavern, 2349 Windy Hill Rd. SE, Unit 130, Marietta. Chili Cook Off Festival What’s better than a chili cook off? Pairing it with great live music, of course! You can do just that at the 5th Annual Chili Cook Off Festival in Sugar Hill (formerly the Suwanee Chili Cook Off & Music Festival). Admission to festival and shopping with vendors is free, but there’s a charge for an armband ($15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under) to sample chili. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. The Plaza at Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. Tailgate in the Sky Tailgate the Falcons game properly — with a view of the Atlanta skyline atop REVERB Downtown Atlanta. Enjoy a live DJ and game day drink specials. If you’re attending the game, the hotel is a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Entry is first come, first served and stops once the venue reaches capacity. 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. REVERB Downtown Atlanta, 89 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta.

Access for All: Centennial Celebration Stop by the High Museum of Art for free admission and drop-in programming as part of the museum’s Access for All dates. Programming for this iteration explores the art of abstract sculpture with paper, wire and other forms of dry media. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. Atlanta Christkindl Market Get your holiday shopping in at the Atlanta Christkindl Market and bring home unique gifts for all your loved ones. At the market’s two locations in Lawrenceville and Senoia, you’ll find traditional German festivities, great food and handcrafted treasures to take home. Times vary; check christkindlmarket.org. Opens Friday, Nov. 20 (Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville) and Nov. 27 (Atlanta Christkindl Market, 158 Seavy St., Senoia). AMSC Turkey Classic This 15th annual event at Atlanta Metropolitan State College brings together community service and sports. Catch live basketball games, enter to win produce and turkey giveaways, enjoy a band battle, a dance team and more.

2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Atlanta Metropolitan State College, 1630 Metropolitan Pkwy. SE, Building 700, Atlanta. Light Up the Season The Piedmont Park Conservancy hosts Light Up the Season with a lantern parade and lighting ceremony. Enjoy an evening of live music, lantern making and the lighting of the park’s menorah, kinara and great tree. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Piedmont Park, 1322 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta. Light the Station Atlantic Station hosts the lighting of a 50-foot tree for the first time this year! Come out for family-friendly holiday fun, a British-Invasion-themed parade, characters, live music and more. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Atlantic Green, 1380 Atlantic Dr., Atlanta.