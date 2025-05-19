So, Atlanta workers, get ready for payday. It’s bigger than most Americans are seeing right now.

What makes some cities better for starting a career?

To determine the best cities for starting a career, WalletHub compared data across 182 cities — the 150 most populated cities in the U.S., plus the two most populated of each state. Those cities were quantified across two dimensions: professional opportunities and quality of life. Then the cities were categorized using 25 different data points, ranging from availability of entry-level jobs to average commute times.

“The best cities for starting a career not only have a lot of job opportunities but also provide substantial income growth potential and satisfying work conditions,” Lupo said. “It’s also important to consider factors such as how fun a city is to live in or how good of a place it is for raising a family, to ensure life satisfaction outside of your career.”

Georgia’s capital earned high marks for its median household income, which WalletHub reported is growing roughly 8.2% per year. While the personal finance company said Atlanta’s median household income is around $85,400 right now, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta actually estimated it’s a little higher at $89,565.

Either way, Atlanta is punching well above its weight, as the median U.S. household income is around $79,281 right now. That above-average paycheck goes a lot further in the Peach State’s capital than many other places, too. The city’s below-average housing costs helped earn it the ninth spot on Motley Fool Money’s rankings of 2025’s most affordable U.S. cities.

“In addition, Atlanta has a lot of job opportunities at companies that are rated at least 4 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor, along with plentiful entry-level jobs, and people have a high rate of satisfaction with their jobs,” WalletHub reported.

“For people who want to not only start a career but also start their own business, Atlanta ranks as the eighth-best large city. It also ranks fourth among the most fun cities, and it’s the best city for singles, allowing people who move for their career to also find happiness outside of work.”

The best U.S. cities to start a career

Atlanta topped the list overall, ranking first for professional opportunities and fifth for quality of life. Orlando, Florida, came in second place, followed by Tampa, Florida. Austin, Texas, ranked fourth, with Miami, Florida, finishing out the top five.

Augusta graced the list, but much lower, at 143rd overall. It ranked within the bottom 19% of cities for quality of life. Columbus ranked a little more favorably at 123rd overall, scoring just 1% better than Augusta in the quality of life dimension.

While Georgia’s capital was the state’s only city to rank favorably this year, Southern cities were all over the top rankings. Charleston, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Salt Lake City, Utah; Columbia, South Carolina; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, finished out the top 10.