Looking to join the workforce? According to the latest rankings from WalletHub, Georgia’s home to the best place to start a career this year. In fact, Southern cities were all over the personal finance company’s 2025 list.
But none could outcompete the Peach State’s capital.
“Transitioning out of school and into the workforce can be a difficult and stressful process, but certain cities make things a lot easier than others,” according to WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.
So, Atlanta workers, get ready for payday. It’s bigger than most Americans are seeing right now.
What makes some cities better for starting a career?
To determine the best cities for starting a career, WalletHub compared data across 182 cities — the 150 most populated cities in the U.S., plus the two most populated of each state. Those cities were quantified across two dimensions: professional opportunities and quality of life. Then the cities were categorized using 25 different data points, ranging from availability of entry-level jobs to average commute times.
“The best cities for starting a career not only have a lot of job opportunities but also provide substantial income growth potential and satisfying work conditions,” Lupo said. “It’s also important to consider factors such as how fun a city is to live in or how good of a place it is for raising a family, to ensure life satisfaction outside of your career.”
Georgia’s capital earned high marks for its median household income, which WalletHub reported is growing roughly 8.2% per year. While the personal finance company said Atlanta’s median household income is around $85,400 right now, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta actually estimated it’s a little higher at $89,565.
Either way, Atlanta is punching well above its weight, as the median U.S. household income is around $79,281 right now. That above-average paycheck goes a lot further in the Peach State’s capital than many other places, too. The city’s below-average housing costs helped earn it the ninth spot on Motley Fool Money’s rankings of 2025’s most affordable U.S. cities.
“In addition, Atlanta has a lot of job opportunities at companies that are rated at least 4 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor, along with plentiful entry-level jobs, and people have a high rate of satisfaction with their jobs,” WalletHub reported.
“For people who want to not only start a career but also start their own business, Atlanta ranks as the eighth-best large city. It also ranks fourth among the most fun cities, and it’s the best city for singles, allowing people who move for their career to also find happiness outside of work.”
The best U.S. cities to start a career
Atlanta topped the list overall, ranking first for professional opportunities and fifth for quality of life. Orlando, Florida, came in second place, followed by Tampa, Florida. Austin, Texas, ranked fourth, with Miami, Florida, finishing out the top five.
Augusta graced the list, but much lower, at 143rd overall. It ranked within the bottom 19% of cities for quality of life. Columbus ranked a little more favorably at 123rd overall, scoring just 1% better than Augusta in the quality of life dimension.
While Georgia’s capital was the state’s only city to rank favorably this year, Southern cities were all over the top rankings. Charleston, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Salt Lake City, Utah; Columbia, South Carolina; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, finished out the top 10.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta ranks 9th most affordable city, but capital living still ain’t cheap
According to Motley Fool Money, Georgia's capital is one of the most affordable cities in the United States for 2025. That being said, things still aren't cheap in Atlanta.
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.