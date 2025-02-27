error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Georgia Supreme Court selects next chief justice

Lil Yachty introduces Yacht Water, "The Official Drink of Drinking"

1:35
AJC |1 hour ago

2:50

Over 10,000 chemicals are allowed in American food. Here's why

Credits: AP|Getty|Adobe|U.S. Senate|FDA|National Archives Sources: STAT News|Politico|NPR|CSPI|CHLPI|Springer Nature|Nature Comm.|NYU|EWG|The New York Times

1:32

Georgia Republican says Trump "moving a little too fast" on spending cuts

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Georgia) responds to backlash over the town hall he hosted in Roswell. (Credit: PBS NewsHour | C-SPAN | The White House)

2:17

Plane crashes seem to be on the rise in 2025. Is it safe to fly?

Credits: Pete Koukov/IG | Getty | CNN | CBS News | CTV | CNS | FAA | TSBCanada/YT Sources: AJC | Flight Aware | AP-NORC | NSC | Endeavor Air | TIME

1:45

Dogs, sonar, cameras: How Lake Oconee search for missing coach intensified

Rescue teams have intensified their search on Georgia’s Lake Oconee for missing Atlanta high school coach Gary Jones. (Credits: AJC / WSB / Family photo)