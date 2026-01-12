Travel Revival as a way of life in Charlotte From intimate gatherings over soul food or cockails to block parties, the city renews itself through the simple act of coming together. Uptown Yolk is a popular destination in Charlotte, N.C., for visitors and locals, with a menu that elevates comfort food and an aesthetic that sets it apart. (Travis Dove for the AJC)

Charlotte looks like money. A city of polished glass and bank towers. A football stadium glowing blue at dusk. For so many, that’s all they ever see: the shiny surface, the hustle, the brand. But if you look closer — if you listen — you’ll find Charlotte’s enduring spirit of revival. The city is a vessel for the sacred and the profane, something born under a canvas tent where Sweet Daddy Grace’s shout bands made hymns swing toward jazz. Charlotte was his ground zero, and revival here was never just about saving souls; it was about stepping out to be together.

That rhythm, that pulse, never went away. It just changed clothes. Now it moves through mobile doughnut shops, block parties and street parades. Spend a few days here and you’ll see: Yes, the glass towers, but also living rooms that spill into the street, vinyl spun until the walls shake and coffee shops that feel like church basements. A city practicing sanctuary in its own key. Beyond a city of polished glass and bank towers, is the enduring spirit of revival in Charlotte, N.C. (Lance King/Getty Images)

The weekend begins at Rosemont, where the glow from tall windows spills out like an invitation. Warm light. Velvet chairs. People drinking and talking like they've finally exhaled after the week. They call it a wine bar and market, but that's underselling it. It's a table where people find each other.

The food is built for passing around. Focaccia torn by hand. Burrata that demands a spoon in the middle of the table. Crab dip so good it vanishes fast. Cocktails circulate like gossip. Bourbon old-fashioneds, margaritas spiked with strawberry and Szechuan, a spritz that tastes like citrus slapped you awake. But what matters isn't on the plate. It's in the crowd: suits unbuttoning, sneakers up on barstools, strangers swapping stories like they've known each other forever. This is Charlotte's new communion.

That said, if you want soul, if you want to know the city's heart, you go to Mert's. James and Renee' Bazzelle have been running it since 1998, and the smell alone will stop you. Fried chicken, collards, cornbread fresh from the pan. The view from the entrance at Mert's Heart and Soul in Uptown Charlotte, N.C. (Alex Cason/Charlotte Five) The menu reads like the Low Country. Red rice studded with sausage, whiting fried crisp, jumbo wings, salmon cakes seasoned with the Cajun trinity. Heavy plates that remind you somebody's grandmother figured this out a long time ago.

The walls honor Black heroes. The servers call you "baby" as they slide ribs and catfish onto your table. Families, church groups and tourists all come here to linger long after dessert.

If you can still move after that, end up at Lorem Ipsum. The DJs here don't care what you came for. They'll throw on Afrobeats, then disco, then R&B, and you'll be moving before you realize it. Cocktails read like poems: Rye and rosemary in one glass, bourbon and blueberry in another. Nobody here's talking about work. Nobody cares. This is what roots you Maria's Grill in the morning. A diner with no time for polish. Just plates stacked with eggs, bacon and grits. Endless coffee. The crowd is the city itself. Construction workers, families, college kids with headaches from last night. You overhear Charlotte here in fragments. An old guy remembering the block, teenagers arguing about basketball, a server telling you where to find her cousin's barbershop. This is what roots you before the day spins forward. Each gallery of the Mint Museum in Charlotte, N.C., carries its own rhythm. The modern and contemporary galleries feel urgent, voices reflecting identities and debates shaping public life now. (Courtesy)

Next stop: the Mint Museum, its white, modern facade perched above the bustle like a pause in the tempo. Inside, galleries stretch across centuries and continents, each room carrying its own rhythm. The Native American collection spans the 19th century to today, pottery and textiles beside contemporary works that reinvent tradition. The African collection spreads wide with sculptures, masks, textiles and domestic objects arranged in three chords: Global Connections, Domestic Life, Masquerade. Together, they sing of heritage and ritual. The modern and contemporary galleries feel urgent, voices reflecting identities and debates shaping public life now. These works don't just hang. They argue, they question, they insist Charlotte be part of the conversation. The white, modern facade of the Mint Museum in Charlotte, N.C., is perched above the bustle of the street. (Courtesy) Mariposa, attached to the Mint, makes its own kind of exhibit. Tandoori cauliflower, Moroccan pie wrapped in phyllo, Peruvian chicken with coconut rice and plantains. Cocktails with mezcal and prickly pear, gin with jasmine and sorbet. The room glows in sunlight, conversations running long. Lunch feels like a gallery you can eat. Then wander to FarReach Vintage in the Third Ward. Marcus, a transplant from New York, is behind the counter, talking music, reorganizing a rack of old band tees. He came with crates of vinyl and curiosity.

"I collect vinyl, so the shops helped me learn the neighborhoods," he says, pulling a soul record. Charlotte, to him, is "a mini Atlanta" in its ambition, but becoming its own thing, Southern and Northern influences colliding. "Everybody's cross-pollinating," he adds. "This city's got infinite potential." FarReach Vintage sits in the shadow of Bank of America Stadium in the Third Ward neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C., and has a unique and widely celebrated selection of vintage clothing pulled together by owner Carter Seate. (Travis Dove for the AJC) FarReach feels like more than a vintage clothing shop. It's a hub. Shoppers linger, swap stories about the records that carried them through. Revival too: memory pressed into grooves, waiting for a needle. Dinner is Bird Pizzeria, and the line says it all. The pies are stripped-down scripture. No slices, only whole pies. You wait shoulder to shoulder with strangers, the air thick with heat and anticipation. When the pizzas land, they're thin, edges blistered, perfect for tearing and passing. Bird reminds you that sometimes survival is nothing more than bread, sauce and cheese. And people pressed too close to ignore. If it's fall, you're in luck. The Charlotte International Arts Festival transforms the city. Nothing embodies it more than Live on Levine, the two-week series on a narrow uptown avenue. One night it's FOMO: Museum Block Party, where art and food spill into the street. Another, headphones glow at Neon Nights, a silent disco with Radical Grove DJs flipping channels like preachers trading pulpits. Roots to Rise blends yoga with live DJ meditation. Africa Live celebrates the continent's vibrancy with music and food. Toward the festival's close, Verses + Vibes gathers poets and musicians, followed by Su Casa, an Afro-fusion dance party under the stars.

Music and movement pull in a mix of ages and backgrounds. You might stumble into a dance circle on an evening stroll, caught in a spoken word set. That's the point. Revival doesn't need a steeple. It happens whenever people gather.

As night falls, find the crowd at Vinyl, a pop-up party that feels like the city's heartbeat. Founder Jabari started it in his apartment, friends bringing bottles and records after another plan fell through. Now it draws hundreds. On a recent night, a cleared-out parking lot throbbed with early-2000s R&B. A DJ spun Mya and Usher, the crowd singing along as glasses clinked. Jabari moved through the space like head of a ministry. "Charlotte's still a blank canvas," he said. "Events like this are us painting the culture we want. Music, wine, community, that's the spirit." The Firebird sculpture by Niki de Saint Phalle stands outside of the Knight Theatre in Charlotte, N.C. (Matt Kelly for the AJC) Memory fuels the future Start slow with a walk uptown. Between glass towers you'll find history: plaques marking sit-ins, murals and public art. The streets are quieter than on weekdays, the city catching its breath.

Uptown Yolk is a popular destination in Charlotte, N.C., where comfort food gets an upgrade. The space feels modern but warm, a place where Sunday rituals stretch into afternoon. (Travis Dove for the AJC) Brunch is at Uptown Yolk, where comfort food gets an upgrade. Shrimp and grits come rich with jerk shrimp, smoked Gouda, scallion pesto and toast. Sweet potato biscuits carry seasonal jam or smoked chicken gravy with jalapeno heat. Lattes range from dulce de leche to roasted sweet potato, pairing easily with pancakes or fried chicken. The space feels modern but warm, a place where Sunday rituals stretch into afternoon. Friends linger over waffles, couples split biscuits, solo diners nurse coffee and newsprint. It's the echo of church brunch, fellowship carrying on past the benediction. Before you leave, stop at Archive CLT on Beatties Ford Road. The walls are lined with old Jet and Ebony issues, typewritten postcards and Black memorabilia. The smell of coffee fills the room, but the real draw is belonging. Owner Cheryse, who grew up in an AME church, calls Archive "a church without religion." She opened it after raising $40,000 on GoFundMe. Now it's a gathering place. "People drive past five other coffee shops to get here," she says. "It's not about the latte, it's about being with your people."

The walls of Archive CLT in Charlotte, N.C., are lined with old Jet and Ebony issues, typewritten postcards and Black memorabilia. The smell of coffee fills the room, but the real draw is belonging. (Travis Dove for the AJC) On any given day, the mayor, a pastor and a student might share the same table. Someone points to an old Jet and sparks a conversation with a stranger. "Fellowship is different than community," Cheryse says. "It's active. You leave here with something you didn't arrive with." Archive embodies Charlotte's revival spirit more clearly than anywhere else, a space where memory fuels the future, where gathering itself is nourishing. Step back into the sunlight. The weekend has passed, but the revival hasn't ended. It moves through the city still, in the crack of a record, in the turn of a page, in bread shared and voices lifted, in a Sunday brunch where strangers become friends. The walls of Archive CLT on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., offer a trip back in time and make the cozy room worth sticking around in. (Travis Dove for the AJC)