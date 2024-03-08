Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: sword restoration, chair caning, sodas in unusual flavors

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
35 minutes ago

Q: I am looking for a business that restores naval dress swords. I would like to have it mounted in a shadow box and present it to my son. His grandfather served in both Korea and Vietnam. Thank you. — Scott Maughon, Johns Creek

A: Scott, check out Olde Towne Cutlery, 4320 Settendown Village Road, Cumming, 833-468-5648. Owners Lee and Melissa Tigner opened their business in 2017 and have a life-long interest in knife making and restoration. Their restoration team works on knives, machetes and swords. They’ve restored pieces from both World Wars and the Civil War. You can drop by with your sword or email Olde Towne Cutlery with a photo and description of what you require. You can get more information at oldetownecutlery.com.

Q: I need someone to do caning on a chair I purchased. Thanks again for your help. — Irene Jones, Atlanta

A: Irene, call J. O’Kelley at Heritage Chair Caning, 104 Oak Alley, Maysville, 706-652-3122. He’s been in the furniture restoration business for decades. O’Kelley learned to cane from his grandfather. He canes many different types of furniture and also creates custom pieces. To see examples of his work, go to heritagechaircaning.com.

Q: My adult grandson loves unusual soda flavors. I can usually find some regional flavors here and there, but his birthday is coming up in a couple of months, and I would love to surprise him with a selection of weird flavors. I’ve found some online, but I’d rather find some locally, if possible. Thank you. — Joan W., email

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop sells old-time candy favorites along with soft drinks in unconventional flavors.

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

A: Rocket Fizz, 915 Ridgewalk Parkway, Woodstock, 678-741-8310, offers a vast array of soft drink flavors that range from Buffalo Wing and Bacon to Ghost Pepper and Ranch Dressing. If he prefers more fruit-forward carbonated drinks, consider Key Lime Pie, Blackberry Pie or Apple Pie flavors from Melba’s Fixins. However, if he likes his sodas to produce some eye-popping pucker, he might enjoy Toxic Waste Sour Green Apple or Slime Licker Blue Razz. Most sodas come in 12-ounce glass bottles and cost $2.99. Note that you get a price break the more bottles you purchase.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

