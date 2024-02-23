Where can I find it: purse repair, S&B flavoring mix, Folgers flavored coffee mix

Q: I am in possession of my late mother-in-law’s Deauville alligator purse. Circa 1960s, I believe. The strap needs repair or replacement. It’s not particularly valuable, but it has great sentimental value and is a beautiful purse. If a replacement is necessary, alligator is not required. Can you direct me to a business that handles this type of repair? Thank you. — Christine Nort, email
A: Christine, I’ll give you two places to check out to see which would best suit your needs. Luxury Bags and Leather Repair of Atlanta, 400 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, 404-566-9797, specializes, as its name implies, in repairing high-end leather goods. The shop also makes custom pieces. You might also try Classic Shoe and Leather Service, 3759 Roswell Road, Atlanta, 404-949-9844, which alters and repairs many leather items, including bags and belts.
Q: I bought S & B Flavor of Japan Edamame chili-garlic seasoning mix about a year ago and am no longer able to find it. Thank you. — Melissa Wiest, email
A: Buford Highway Farmers Market, 5600 Buford Highway, Doraville, 770-455-0770, stocks six varieties of S & B Flavor of Japan Edamame seasoning mix, including chili-garlic and yakitori spicy teriyaki chicken. Each seasoning packet costs $2.49.
Q: Up until a year ago, my wife and I could buy Folgers Vanilla Biscotti K-Cups either at Ingles or Publix. Neither one of these stores sells this. It is available online but very expensive. We live in Hiawassee, but is there a store in the Atlanta area or North Georgia that still has this Folgers product for sale? We really miss the taste. Thank you. — Ed Moore, email
A: Ed, according to the representative I spoke with at Folgers, the Vanilla Biscotti K-Cup coffee went through a name change last year, which explains why you can’t find it. The coffee pod flavor is now called French Vanilla. Note that this is only a name change, and the product remains the same. If you want to order the French Vanilla flavor online, go to folgerscoffee.com and follow the Smucker’s link. You can buy a box of 24 French Vanilla K-Cups for $12.49.
