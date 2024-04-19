Where can I find it: clock repair and chair caning

Credit: Handout
Q: We have a Seth Thomas wall clock that is keeping time, but the strike is off, and we need to get the name of someone who can come to our home and fix it. I would appreciate your letting me know who we can call. Thank you very much. — Mary Corbett, Sandy Springs
A: Byron Tekippe runs Classic Clocks Atlanta from a booth located inside the Westside Market, 1530 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd., Atlanta, 404-355-5141. He learned the business of clock repair from his father, Bernie Tekippe, who has since retired. Classic Clocks Atlanta not only builds clocks, but the 40-year-old company is responsible for repairing many historic tower clocks in Georgia. Classic Clocks offers house calls throughout the state. The shop can restore and repair various clock types along with barometers and even music boxes. Other services include brass polishing, resilvering, dial painting, wooden case repair and refinishing, gear cutting and bearing repairs. Classic Clocks also sells antique timepieces. For more information and photos of restorations, check out the website at www.classicclocksatlanta.com.
Q: We recently moved from Miami to Sugar Hill and inadvertently left a bentwood rocking chair on our screened-in porch. Unfortunately, it got quite wet as we had many rain storms, so the seat needs recaning and the chair mat needs to be refurbished. Any thoughts? Thank you. — Marilyn Rand, Sugar Hill
A: I think you should give J. O’Kelley at Heritage Chair Caning, 104 Oak Alley, Maysville, 706-652-3122, a call. He’s been in the furniture restoration business for decades. He canes antique and vintage furniture as well as creates custom pieces. You can see examples of his work at heritagechaircaning.com.
You can stop looking
Reader Brenda Worthy of Lithonia has been missing her favorite bar soap, Tone, for quite a while. I spoke to a representative at Henkel, the company that owns consumer brands, including Snuggle, Dial, Purex and Schwarzkopf, and found out that the company discontinued the soap in 2023. The only Tone product it still produces is Tone body wash.
