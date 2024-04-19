Where can I find it: clock repair and chair caning

Q: We recently moved from Miami to Sugar Hill and inadvertently left a bentwood rocking chair on our screened-in porch. Unfortunately, it got quite wet as we had many rain storms, so the seat needs recaning and the chair mat needs to be refurbished. Any thoughts? Thank you. — Marilyn Rand, Sugar Hill

A: I think you should give J. O’Kelley at Heritage Chair Caning, 104 Oak Alley, Maysville, 706-652-3122, a call. He’s been in the furniture restoration business for decades. He canes antique and vintage furniture as well as creates custom pieces. You can see examples of his work at heritagechaircaning.com.

You can stop looking

Reader Brenda Worthy of Lithonia has been missing her favorite bar soap, Tone, for quite a while. I spoke to a representative at Henkel, the company that owns consumer brands, including Snuggle, Dial, Purex and Schwarzkopf, and found out that the company discontinued the soap in 2023. The only Tone product it still produces is Tone body wash.

