Where can I find it: costume jewelry appraisal and gun appraisal

A: Carol, check out Rag-O-Rama, 1111 Euclid Ave., Atlanta, 404-658-1988, for your costume jewelry collection. This popular vintage consignment store buys, sells and trades women’s and men’s classic and current clothing, designer pieces, handbags, sunglasses and jewelry. The store has specific selling guidelines, which you can find on ragorama.com.

Q: I have a number of guns that were gifted to me by my grandfather, and I was wondering if you could recommend someone who could appraise them. These range from pre-Civil War guns to WW1 guns, and I suspect that they have some historical value. I appreciate any insight that you can provide. — Aric Keck, email

A: Kimberly Brigance is an Accredited Member of the International Society of Appraisers (ISA) with specialties that include antiquities, ephemera, memorabilia and militaria. She spent over 10 years as a museum curator, holds a master’s in historical preservation and is particularly interested in military items – from guns and swords to medals, uniforms and flags – the more unusual, the better. You can reach her by calling or texting 770-715-2208 or emailing kbappraise@gmail.com. You’ll find more information at kbappraise.com.

You can stop looking

Richard Lenahan wrote to lament that Stoned Wheat crackers had been his favorite for years, but he hadn’t found them for a while and wondered if they were still available. For decades, Red Oval Farms Stoned Wheat Thins accompanied nut-studded cheese balls, salmon spreads, and plain peanut butter as party staples and quick mid-afternoon snacks. Unfortunately for fans, and there are many, Nabisco announced that the company discontinued Red Oval Farms Stoned Wheat Thins in 2022.

