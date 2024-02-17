Where can I find it: dining table leaf, dog food, furniture consignment

Q: I inherited my grandmother’s traditional mahogany dining table. It came with two leaves but can expand enough to accommodate a third. I have a large enough room, and I would enjoy expanding the table to its fullest capacity. Could someone make a third leaf? Even if the match is not perfect, I can use a tablecloth. Do you have a recommendation? — Jan Dillehay, Peachtree Corners
A: Jan, contact Bob Schmidt at Schmidt Furniture Restoration, 404-557-9624, a third-generation furniture restoration specialist with more than 30 years of experience. He works on commercial and residential projects and specializes in antique and contemporary pieces. Schmidt’s services include structural repairs, fabricating missing components, restoring antique and lacquer finishes, French polishing, and many custom wood finishes on kitchen cabinets, entertainment centers and bathroom vanities. Email a photo of your table and leaves to bobbyschmidt@bellsouth.net, and he can give you a quote.
Q: We recently adopted a mature dog, and she is used to eating NutriSource dog food, including the Large Breed Lamb Meal and Rice Recipe kibble. Can you tell me where I can find it, please? Thank you. — Chris Smith, Atlanta
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Chris, you’ll find NutriSource Large Breed Lamb Meal and Rice Recipe at City Dog Market, 4244 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-816-8050. The pet store recently started carrying the line. A 30-pound bag costs $60.99.
Q: I have some accessories like large vases and framed prints, as well as several accent tables that I no longer use. They are in nearly perfect condition. Is there a nice consignment store not far from me in the Fayetteville area where I could take them? — Doris R., email
A: Consider placing your items with Encore Interior Consignment, 266 S. Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, 770-629-2409. The 5,000-foot showroom displays a variety of gently used furniture, wall décor, rugs and lamps. Encore will set out your items when you bring them in, so touch up nicks and scratches and clean any spots. Note that the store doesn’t accept mattresses or baby furniture.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
About the Author