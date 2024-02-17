Where can I find it: dining table leaf, dog food, furniture consignment

Q: I inherited my grandmother’s traditional mahogany dining table. It came with two leaves but can expand enough to accommodate a third. I have a large enough room, and I would enjoy expanding the table to its fullest capacity. Could someone make a third leaf? Even if the match is not perfect, I can use a tablecloth. Do you have a recommendation? — Jan Dillehay, Peachtree Corners

A: Jan, contact Bob Schmidt at Schmidt Furniture Restoration, 404-557-9624, a third-generation furniture restoration specialist with more than 30 years of experience. He works on commercial and residential projects and specializes in antique and contemporary pieces. Schmidt’s services include structural repairs, fabricating missing components, restoring antique and lacquer finishes, French polishing, and many custom wood finishes on kitchen cabinets, entertainment centers and bathroom vanities. Email a photo of your table and leaves to bobbyschmidt@bellsouth.net, and he can give you a quote.

Q: We recently adopted a mature dog, and she is used to eating NutriSource dog food, including the Large Breed Lamb Meal and Rice Recipe kibble. Can you tell me where I can find it, please? Thank you. — Chris Smith, Atlanta