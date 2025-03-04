Spring Travel: From seaside resorts to luxury cruise ships, here’s where to find fun in the sun

Credit: Clay Cook (photographer) Credit: Clay Cook (photographer)

Louisville, Kentucky

Take a gentle paddle wheel cruise down the Ohio River aboard two authentic steamboats based in Louisville. Built in 1914, the Belle of Louisville is a true piece of history, although it boasts modern-day comforts like heat and air conditioning, as well as a bar, concession stand, dance floor and stage. The newer Mary M. Miller was built in 1985. A variety of themed day cruises are offered including dinner cruises, silent disco parties, a Louisville history tour, a mystery dinner trip and themes connected to the Kentucky Derby. About 90 miles northeast of Louisville, the BB Riverboats in Newport also offer a range of themed excursions. Sign on for a sightseeing trip, a romantic meal, dinner with the captain, a Dixieland jazz brunch or a Sunday family feast. Celebrate holidays with brunch or dinner cruises on Easter and Father’s Day, or bring the kids for the ice cream social sailing. $13-$199.99. Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road, Louisville, Kentucky. 502-574-2992, belleoflouisville.org. BB Riverboats, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky. 800-261-8586, bbriverboats.com

Credit: Nigel Lord Photography Credit: Nigel Lord Photography

Negril, Jamaica

At Sunset at the Palms, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort, it’s not just the clear Caribbean waters that beckon. Say “yeah mon” to staying in one of the 85 treehouse-style rooms set in a junglelike garden a few feet from a pristine, white sand beach. The property boasts a pool, fitness center, live entertainment and a beach club that provides nonmotorized water sports equipment. Guests can learn the basics of scuba diving at the on-site dive center certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors. Or take an excursion deep sea fishing, sipping rum at Appleton Estate, exploring the seven-tiered YS Falls and snorkeling at Half Moon Bay beach. On site, relax with a picnic lunch hosted by Betty, the resort’s resident goat; dine at one of four restaurants; grab a cocktail at the martini bar; or recharge at the café where the local Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee is served. The island vibes start at the airport, where visitors are greeted by a Sunset ambassador who shepherds arrivals through customs and settles them in a welcome lounge stocked with food and beverages to await the shuttle to the resort.

$415-$1,103. Norman Manley Blvd., Negril. 876-957-5350, thepalmsjamaica.com

Credit: Jason Brown Credit: Jason Brown

Cooperstown, New York

This village in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains might be familiar to sports fans as home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. But since 1909, Cooperstown has also been home to the historic, 132-room Otesaga Resort, an idyllic getaway destination with 700 feet of shoreline along Otsego Lake. That body of water, made famous in the writings of author James Fenimore Cooper, is a popular destination for fishing, kayaking and canoeing, and serves as a water hazard for the 18-hole Leatherstocking golf course. Guests can also bike and stroll woodland trails, swim in the outdoor heated pool, pick up a round of pickleball or tennis and, in the winter, wander the grounds and golf course in snowshoes. Avoid the post-workout kinks with a treatment at Serene Hawkeye Spa. On-site dining options include breakfast in the Glimmerglass dining room, lunch at Hawkeye Bar and Grille and dinner in 1909 steakhouse. End the evening with a nightcap on the patio at the Fire Bar, a circular serving area around a firepit. Nearby, the village of Cooperstown is a seven-minute stroll where visitors will find the Fenimore Art Museum, a number of local breweries, miniature golf and the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, where vintage rail cars make regular excursions through the upper Susquehanna River Valley. The Federal-style resort, noted for its 30-foot columns at the entrance, is listed with the Historic Hotels of America and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

$200-$1,104. 60 Lake St., Cooperstown, New York. 800-348-6222, otesaga.com

Credit: Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board Credit: Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board

Nassau, Bahamas

The Bahamian capital of Nassau offers a wealth of ways to relax. A stay at the exclusive Graycliff Hotel is a pampering experience, with just 16 guest rooms, two pools and the Caribbean’s first five-start restaurant. The property is named for Capt. John Howard Graysmith, an infamous pirate who made his fortune plundering treasure ships. Today, his colonial mansion from the 1740s sits amid tropical gardens not far from the city’s attractions, including the Educulture Junkanoo Museum (nassauparadiseisland.com) with interactive exhibits exploring 300 years of Junkanoo festival culture and its West African roots. One of the top new attractions is Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at the Baha Mar resort (bahamar.com), where the award-winning musician has put together a program of jazz, blues and more. A short drive over the bridge to Paradise Island leads to several resorts a short stroll from the Caribbean Sea, ideal for boating, snorkeling, swimming and fishing. Check into Margaritaville Beach (margaritavilleresorts.com), The Ocean Club Four Seasons (fourseasons.com), Sandals Royal Bahamian (sandals.com) and Atlantis Paradise Island (atlantisbahamas.com) that has five contiguous properties and a waterpark.

$304-$825. Graycliff Hotel, 8 W. Hill St., Nassau. 242-302-9150, .graycliff.com

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Old World charm meets the latest in resort luxury in Dubai in the Arabian desert, where the best time to visit is before summer sets in and temperatures climb close to 120 degrees. The turquoise waters of the Persian Gulf and its white sand beaches provide ideal spots to cool off while also taking in views of the ultramodern skyline in the distance, including Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper towering 2,717 feet. (A tour of the 124th and 125th floors is a must-do activity.) At the five-star Atlantis, the Palm, guests have access to Jumeira Beach and a variety of water sports, as well as the option of lounging by the infinity pool. More wet adventures are part of the adjacent Aquaventure, billed as the world’s largest waterpark with pools, rivers and 105 slides, including the “Leap of Faith” that shoots riders into a tube below a pool filled with sharks and marine life. Along with casual dining options, the resort boasts seven upscale restaurants, two of which have earned Michelin stars. Looking to make your stay more memorable? Book the underwater suite where floor-to-ceiling windows look into an aquarium full of sharks, rays and schools of fish.

$372-$6,000. Crescent Road, the Palm, Dubai. 971-4-426-20-00, www.atlantis.com/atlantis-the-palm

Credit: Explora Journeys Credit: Explora Journeys

Worldwide cruise

Sail off to exotic locales aboard the ships of Explora Journeys. The Swiss-based company specializes in leisurely luxury cruises to destinations off the usual sea lanes, including the Amazon River, the Red Sea, Iceland and Greenland. Journeys range from 11 to 27 days and often include long stretches at sea before reaching the final destination, offering time to unplug and unwind. While on board, savor the French, Italian and Mediterranean dining options; recenter with wellness programs and spa services; and soak up the sun beside the pool. This spring take a 21-day cruise from Barcelona to Morocco, Tunisia, Italy, ending in Rome. Or take an 11-day cruise from Barcelona to Malta, Sicily, Crete, Turkey, ending in Athens.

$5,160-$9,750. Avenue Eugene Pittard 16, 1206, Geneva, Switzerland. 833-925-1567, explorajourneys.com

Saint John’s, Antigua

Sometimes it’s not enough to just stay near the water. With the new bungalow suites at the Royalton Antigua, guests can sleep and relax over the water of Deep Bay beach as well. The Caribbean resort’s private retreats are designed with glass floors, overwater hammocks and infinity plunge pools. Bungalow guests also have access to private resort areas, cabana service and a mixology class. Guests at the all-inclusive resort can enjoy daily activities, nightly entertainment, snorkeling, kayaking, scuba diving lessons and a splash park. Outdoor sports courts, cardio and weight rooms, workout classes and a pampering spa are also part of the Royalton experience.

$349-$1,500. Deep Bay Street, St. John, 517, Antigua. 268-484-2000, royaltonresorts.com