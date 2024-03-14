Review: Cast of City Springs’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ works for smiles

Christian Magby sings well, though, for the most part, forgoes the growling bass most Beasts employ in their spoken dialogue. Combined with his bumbling physicality, this choice strips the Beast of any menace and replaces it with childlike petulance. While it is beneficial to see the insecurities that underlie the Beast’s behavior, I am not sure this is the best way to build the story’s central romance. Luckily, the love story is rescued by the easy chemistry between Magby and Smith.

The other standout is Stanley Allyn Owen as Gaston, a character whose brutish and aggressive aspects makes his futile seduction of Belle uncomfortable to watch. Yet Owen’s Gaston simply has fun reveling in his own inflated self-image. It feels less like the villain is strong-arming Belle and more like he is so in love with himself that he cannot imagine her not wanting him.

Credit: Photo by Mason Wood Credit: Photo by Mason Wood

The rest of the ensemble is equally excellent. Nick Walker Jones is a delightful Lumiere; Candice Song Donehoo nails the down-to-earth warmth of Mrs. Potts; DJ Plunkett’s Lefou is bouncy and energetic; Luke Grooms is appropriately uptight as Cogsworth; Maggie McCown’s flouncy demeanor tells you everything you need to know about Babette; the golden-voiced Grace Choi is hilarious as Madame de la Grande Bouche; and Russ Williamson captures the endearing flightiness of Maurice, Belle’s dreamer of a father.

These actors are directed with enthusiasm by Baayork Lee, who takes a heavily stylized approach to the show, which is rewarding but occasionally distracting. It’s most distracting during the show’s more physical moments, such as Gaston’s repeated abuse of Lefou. Many of the fight scenes, or just scenes involving heavy physicality, either needed to be sharpened or reigned in. The exaggerated movements do not read well when it looks like they are going half-speed.

Lee’s aspirations are also somewhat tempered by the limitations of space. “Be Our Guest,” one of the most well-known showstoppers in Disney film history, only reaches the height of grandeur in its last few bars, when the entire ensemble is able to take the stage for one last dance break. The rest is hamstrung by Lee’s decision to relegate parts of the number only to the downstage area, while the upstage is closed off by the curtain (presumably to facilitate quick costume changes).

The reality is that the stage is not large enough to re-create the full visual experience of the number but cutting it up into sections makes it feel choppy. By far the better ensemble number is “Gaston,” in no small part because it is allowed to use the whole playing space, giving Lee’s rousing choreography room to breathe.

The design bears little mention, not because the production isn’t stunning to look at but because the company’s mission statement of bringing Broadway-quality theater to Atlanta means that most of the costumes and sets are copied from the original Broadway production. There are a couple of rewarding touches that, to my knowledge, were not a part of the original design, such as the projected swirl of rose petals at the beginning of the show and the dramatic, effective strobe lights from lighting designer Mike Wood. The rest is as pleasing to the eye as one may expect.

Though “Beauty and the Beast” is not earth-shattering theater, there is enough to savor in this production that you will likely come away smiling and perhaps reminiscing fondly about the first time you watched the cartoon film. Also heartwarming is the sight of all those little girls in Belle dresses, delighted to be a guest of the theater.

THEATER REVIEW

“Beauty and the Beast”

Presented by City Springs Theatre Company through March 24. $50-$145. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. cityspringstheatre.com

::

Luke Evans is an Atlanta-based writer, critic and dramaturg. He covers theater for ArtsATL and Broadway World Atlanta and has worked with theaters such as the Alliance, Actor’s Express, Out Front Theatre and Woodstock Arts. He’s a graduate of Oglethorpe University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, and the University of Houston, where he earned his master’s.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER