How to join the Atlanta residents taking to birding like a duck to water

Gus Kaufman Jr., a psychologist, says being a birder is “gratifying. You get out in nature and it’s both relaxing and exciting. You see beautiful birds, learn about the eco systems, trees, plants. It’s really a nice peaceful way to spend time and then it becomes thrilling when you see rare birds or the spring migration. It’s addictive in a good way.”

Kaufman is a member of the Gaggle (Greater Atlanta Gay and Lesbian Birders) where members gather to bird watch locally but also in places such as South Dakota and Arizona. In June, a group of 16 is going to Puerto Rico. “There are some birds there that can only be found in that area, so it’s exciting. We’re a very tolerant group and we’ll even include heterosexuals,” he says with a laugh.

Credit: Dwain A. Vaughns II Credit: Dwain A. Vaughns II

Photographer Dwain A. Vaughns II was a pilot who had an accident and ended up at the Shepherd Center participating in their recreational therapy program. “I had immense pain and every time my heart rate went up, I was in more pain.” He went on a Shepherd birding outing with a mobility scooter, which broke down, and ended up sitting with a volunteer identifying birds by sound. “It was calming. That’s how I became a birder; it’s a form of therapy. It’s a complete accident but listening to the birds does more for me than the chronic pain cocktails.”

Credit: Dwain A. Vaughns II Credit: Dwain A. Vaughns II

He turned his therapy into a profession and often photographs birds professionally. “Every morning I go out and have a bird check. There are cardinals nesting on my property now,” he says. “I tell people to just sit in your backyard and listen to the birds for five minutes. I promise you’ll feel better.”

For those interesting in checking out birding, a good way is to attend the Georgia Audubon’s free field trips. The field trips take place all over the metro area including Big Haynes Creek Nature Center, Reynolds Nature Preserve in Clayton County, Black Shoals Park in Rockdale and Morgan Falls Overlook Park in Fulton County. Some of the trips are aimed at general bird watching, while others are bird specific, such as looking for bluebirds, or targeting newbie birders or teens.

“These trips are lead by volunteers and are free. You don’t even have to buy binoculars. If you let us know ahead of time, we loan you some. That’s the joy of birding,” says Head. “Everyone can do it and it doesn’t have to cost anything.”

Credit: Sheridan Alford Photo Credit: Sheridan Alford Photo

Janina Edwards, a volunteer with Outdoor Afro, started birding during COVID-19. “My dad would always identify birds when we were out and now, when I’m leading a hike I’ll call out the birds and it connects me with my dad — and nature. They’re not random birds. We live in their habitat. It’s not like going to the zoo. You have to work to identify sounds or notice a nest. You use all your senses and it’s grounding.”

Joining a group, like the Audubon Society or Outdoor Afro, is a great way to “connect with a group in a nonthreatening way. Black people are definitely birding,” Edwards says. “It’s also a great way to go into different parts of the city and state. You’ll meet others across the entire spectrum of race, gender, where they live, everything.”

Another benefit for many is that a bird walk is not a “cardio activity. We aren’t power walkers,” says Head. “We walk, stop, look around and then move on quietly. There’s lots of camaraderie but little chitchat.”

Credit: weiss stephen Credit: weiss stephen

Free as a Bird

One of the best things about birding is that it doesn’t cost much. In fact, it costs nothing if you don’t spring for a pair of binoculars. What is highly recommended is the app Merlin Bird ID, which can identify a bird from a description or uploaded picture. It can even recognize it by its sound.

“I saw this red bird fly through my yard and I went on the app, described the bird and my location and the app sent me a list of potential birds with a photo. It’s like 99 percent accurate,” says Vaughns. “I put the sound ID on and sit in my backyard and as they chirp the app tells me about all the birds around me.”

“It’s pretty darn accurate,” admits Head. “It blows people’s minds.”

You don’t even have to travel; you can encourage them to come to you. Bird feeders are one sure-fire way to have visitors — and planting bird-friendly, native trees and shrubs is another.

Mickey Gazaway, who teaches bird classes at Pike Nursery, says the more diverse your garden, the more diverse your birds. “Some nest in trees, shrubs and cavities. You can attract pollinators like butterflies that attract birds or bigger trees where robins, mockingbirds and brown thrashers like to nest. For those with bird feeders, sunflower seed and mixed seeds are great. They’ll attract finches and cardinals. Starlings will eat anything. Right now hummingbirds are coming back,” she says.

Kaufman is converting about 70% of his yard to native plants to encourage more avian visitors. “You look out and you’ll see woodpeckers, crows, Carolina parakeets. Birds are in trouble and we have three billion fewer birds in North American than in 1980. We have to take care of them.”

Vaughns, who still has mobility issues, says that the Gwinnett park system is accessible and “I can go out with friends and be in a scooter. It’s opened up a whole new world for me.” His favorite spots are McDaniel Farm Park in Duluth and Clyde Shepherd Nature Preserve in Decatur.

Kaufman enjoys birding at Constitution Lakes, Kennesaw Mountain and President Park near Emory. Edwards favors Cascade Springs Preserve, Overlook Park in Sandy Springs and geese watching while kayaking. “I can be anywhere and will look for birds. I was in the Kroger parking lot and saw all these beautiful crows. Crows get a bad rap, but they’re really beautiful.

“You don’t have to go anywhere or spend money. You just have to pay attention; they’re all around us.”

GETTING STARTED

Georgia Audubon Society. 825 Warner St., Suite B, Atlanta. 678-973-2437, georgiaaudubon.org

Greater Atlanta Gay & Lesbian Birders (The Gaggle): Search the Gaggle on Facebook

Big Haynes Nature Center. 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Free. 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers. 770-860-4190, georgiahorsepark.com.

Reynolds Nature Preserve. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. 5665 Reynolds Road, Morrow. 770-603-4188, claytonparks.com/reynolds-nature-preserve.com.

Morgan Falls Overlook Park. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. 400 Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs, 770-730-5600, visitsandysprings.org/listing/morgan-falls-overlook-park.com.

Clyde Shepherd Nature Preserve. 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. 2580 Pine Bluff Drive, Decatur. 678-466-0572, cshepherdpreserve.org.

Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Free. 2852 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 404-546-6744, cascadespringsnature.org.