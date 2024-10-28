Winterizing an amaryllis for blooms next summer

Q: I have two amaryllis bulbs that I planted in pots at the beginning of the summer. I intended to plant them in the yard but never got around to it. Now the leaves on them are about three feet long. What should I do now? — Pam McKee, North Decatur

A: You’ve given the amaryllis a nice summer. In order to bloom, they need an equally nice winter: one that is dry and does not freeze the bulb. The best way to ensure this is to cut the foliage back to one inch above the bulb neck now in October, keep them in the pots, and bring them indoors to a dry and cool place. Do not water. Check on them a couple of times in winter. If the soil seems extremely dry, give them a quarter cup of water. By spring they will be convinced that they have had a good winter. You can bring them outdoors when nighttime temperatures are above 50 degrees. Leaves will shoot up and you will get the blooms that you wanted in May.

Q: Will 10-6-4 organic fertilizer or Osmocote hurt my English ivy ground cover? — Costa Tsolias, email