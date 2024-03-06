Georgia Entertainment Scene

Grammy-winning Lecrae now ‘the most content I have probably been in my life’

He has a new podcast and riding the wave of two more Grammy’s
Atlanta-based rapper Lecrae performed at the Tabernacle on Oct. 5, 2017, as part of his "All Things Work Together" tour. Photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Atlanta-based rapper Lecrae performed at the Tabernacle on Oct. 5, 2017, as part of his "All Things Work Together" tour. Photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC
By
Feb 20, 2024

Atlanta Christian artist Lecrae has found his second wind recently, nabbed his third and fourth Grammy awards, and starring as Gabriel in the critically acclaimed film “Journey to Bethlehem.”

And at age 44, he recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he is in a good place, feeling he is solidified in his own identity.

“This is actually the most content I have probably been in my life,” he said. “I’m not burdened by chasing anything. I’m not burdened to accomplish anything. The most burden I have is just making sure my kids are becoming all they need to be.”

Ultimately, “I’m more excited about my daughter than winning another Grammy,” he said.

After a brief stay in theaters, Lecrae’s film “Journey to Bethlehem” is now on Netflix. “It’s been great for people to see me act in a different kind of character and being able to have some fun,” he said. “Acting takes more detailed work for me than singing. But there’s something enjoyable mastering a new skill.”

Besides touring, including a recent stop at Gas South Arena as part of Winter Jam, he is working on new music and has a coffee table book with poetry and photos from friends that he enjoys.

“I like doing poetry,” he said. “You just express it. With songs, you have to express it, then make it fit and connect to music. It’s a different process.”

And like many celebrities, Lecrae has jumped on the podcast wagon called “The Deep End” where he delves into serious subjects such as depression, homelessness and toxic men.

“I think as I’ve gotten older, there’s a little more sage to me, a little wisdom I can dole out,” Lecrae said. Music can only say so much in four minutes. This longer form medium allows you to wrestle with nuance. When doing short form, you can’t wrestle as much.”

Lecrae, who grew up in Houston, has lived in Atlanta for 14 years and now considers it home. “I don’t even know how to get around Houston these days,” he said. “We’ve converted fully to Atlanta from our sports teams to our lives and dislikes.”

And he has joined many Atlantans and begun playing pickleball. “I’ve jumped on the bandwagon,” he said. “I’m decent. I won’t say I’m good but I can hold my own.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses1h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
With Haley’s expected exit today from race, where do her voters go?
2h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office
2h ago

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight
17h ago

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Ga. girl’s vanishing comes a keepsake out of the blue
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Rising star stand-up comic Nate Jackson has become the king of crowd work
21h ago
Before worldwide fame, RuPaul honed his image in Atlanta
CNN sign taken down, marking a symbolic end to CNN Center
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles