Grammy-winning Lecrae now ‘the most content I have probably been in my life’

Atlanta Christian artist Lecrae has found his second wind recently, nabbed his third and fourth Grammy awards, and starring as Gabriel in the critically acclaimed film “Journey to Bethlehem.”

And at age 44, he recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he is in a good place, feeling he is solidified in his own identity.

“This is actually the most content I have probably been in my life,” he said. “I’m not burdened by chasing anything. I’m not burdened to accomplish anything. The most burden I have is just making sure my kids are becoming all they need to be.”

Ultimately, “I’m more excited about my daughter than winning another Grammy,” he said.

After a brief stay in theaters, Lecrae’s film “Journey to Bethlehem” is now on Netflix. “It’s been great for people to see me act in a different kind of character and being able to have some fun,” he said. “Acting takes more detailed work for me than singing. But there’s something enjoyable mastering a new skill.”

Besides touring, including a recent stop at Gas South Arena as part of Winter Jam, he is working on new music and has a coffee table book with poetry and photos from friends that he enjoys.

“I like doing poetry,” he said. “You just express it. With songs, you have to express it, then make it fit and connect to music. It’s a different process.”

And like many celebrities, Lecrae has jumped on the podcast wagon called “The Deep End” where he delves into serious subjects such as depression, homelessness and toxic men.

“I think as I’ve gotten older, there’s a little more sage to me, a little wisdom I can dole out,” Lecrae said. Music can only say so much in four minutes. This longer form medium allows you to wrestle with nuance. When doing short form, you can’t wrestle as much.”

Lecrae, who grew up in Houston, has lived in Atlanta for 14 years and now considers it home. “I don’t even know how to get around Houston these days,” he said. “We’ve converted fully to Atlanta from our sports teams to our lives and dislikes.”

And he has joined many Atlantans and begun playing pickleball. “I’ve jumped on the bandwagon,” he said. “I’m decent. I won’t say I’m good but I can hold my own.”