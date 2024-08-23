Beyoncé announces whisky line, SirDavis, with ties to family history

Beyoncé announced her newest business venture this week, a luxury whisky brand called SirDavis, inspired and named after her moonshiner great-grandfather, Davis Hogue.

The whisky was created in a joint venture with Moët Hennessy, the drinks division of luxury goods company LVMH, which also owns Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany & Co.

SirDavis is a way to pay homage to her paternal great-grandfather, Beyoncé said in a news release, believing it will unite them “through a new shared legacy.” According to the singer, Hogue was a farmer and moonshiner during the Prohibition-era who stashed liquor bottles in cedar trees.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” she said in a statement on the SirDavis website.

Ships on global holiday September 4.

The website references whisky as Beyoncé’s go-to “drink of choice” for years, saying she enjoys its “sophisticated taste” and the “inherent sense of strength and confidence it inspires.”

Along with the launch of the whisky, SirDavis also has a list of recipes for cocktails that use the liquor, including a few with Beyoncé-inspired names, like “Honey Bee” and “Texas Buckin.’”

The website also includes a letter to her great-grandfather where she celebrates his legacy.

“For you I raise my glass to legacy,” she said in the handwritten letter. “We ride the movement. We savor the moment.”

According to the website, the name SirDavis also holds significance to the plight of Black Americans throughout history.

“During Davis Hogue’s era in the American South, ‘Sir’ was a term of respect reserved only for white men,” the website states in a passage describing the brand’s name. “Sir was added before his first name to give him his deserved respect and honor his legacy.”

SirDavis comes just six months after Beyoncé launched her new haircare line, Cécred. She is also the owner of Parkwood Entertainment, a production house that has produced most of her films and albums since it was first launched in 2010.

The singer, actress and producer follows in the footsteps of other celebrity liquor proprietors, including her husband, Jay-Z, who sold his Champagne brand to LVMH in 2021.