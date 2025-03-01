Angie Stone, longtime metro Atlanta resident and singer, dies in car accident

Stone, whose real name is Angela Laverne Brown, was born in Columbia, S.C. The Grammy-nominated artist started her career in the 1970s as one-third of the groundbreaking crew The Sequence, the first female rap group to release a record. They were also the first female rap group to sign with a major label (Sugarhill Records). “Funk You Up,” which dropped in 1979, was one of the trio’s biggest hips.

Stone later found success as a soloist in the early aughts, becoming a notable vocalist in the neo-soul scene. She dropped her debut album “Black Diamond” in 1999.

In 2001, she dropped her sophomore album “Mahogany Soul,” which garnered her first Grammy nomination. She’s collaborated with artists like D’Angelo, Lenny Kravitz, Prince and Alicia Keys. She also sang the theme song for the former UPN show “Girlfriends.”

Alongside Beyoncé and Cuba Gooding, Jr., Stone had a starring role in the 2003 comedy “The Fighting Temptations.”

The longtime Atlanta resident starred in “R&B Divas: Atlanta” for Seasons 2 and 3. She was offered to join the show, which debuted on TVOne in 2012, for the first season, but she declined.

“I wanted to smooth things out by telling my story, which spans three decades,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time about joining the show. “I set a standard in my career, in my life. I will always think, act and be a first-class woman. I will never degrade myself with all the cursing and screaming and hollering. I have a brand. People look up to Angie Stone. I’m in control of how and what levels I will go to.”

Stone is survived by her daughter Diamond Stone and son Michael Archer, Jr., whom she shared with fellow entertainer D’Angelo.