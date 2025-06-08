Most days, after she finishes classes at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus, Brittany Braswell is on the road to her family in Oglethorpe a half hour away. She’s on her way to sit with her 76-year-old grandmother, Pearlie Williams, a dementia patient.
Braswell, 21, has been helping with Williams’ care since her 2017 diagnosis. Braswell is preparing for her final semester as a long-term care management major, also working in the Florrie Chappel Gymnasium exercise and fitness program on campus.
Credit: Brittany Braswell
Credit: Brittany Braswell
As a part-time caregiver and full-time student — with a part-time job — Braswell has a full plate. Next year for her final semester, a GSU scholarship dedicated to caregivers will help ease the burden.
Since the John and Betty Pope Caregiver Scholarship’s inception in 1995, recipients have been awarded tuition for up to a full academic year. The program is administered through the Rosalynn Carter Institute, also based in Americus.
About the scholarship
The funds, explained RCI Chief Operating Officer Karl Bond, go toward supporting students attending GSW full time while providing care for someone or pursuing a career directly related to caregiving. Each scholarship is set up to cover the full cost of tuition for undergraduate recipients for an academic year, and seven to 10 students receive the award each year, Bond said. Recipients can also receive partial reimbursement for some expenses, like books.
There is also some emotional relief that comes with not having to choose between education and caregiving.
“We know that balancing higher education and any sort of career responsibilities — it is a challenge,” Bond said. “Students aren’t having to make that choice of do they continue their caregiving responsibilities, or do they pursue their education?”
At-home caregiving
Braswell remembers when she was 14 years old, seeing her grandmother begin to show signs of dementia. Williams would lose her keys or forget components of driving. Her memory began to dwindle, and by the time Braswell was in high school, her grandmother was unable to drive. She had lost her ability to eat on her own by the time Braswell entered college.
Credit: Brittany Braswell
Credit: Brittany Braswell
At that time, Braswell was sometimes traveling back home to relieve her mother, Moneka Braswell, Williams’ primary caregiver. A special education teacher and pastor, Moneka Braswell would occasionally have evening obligations, so Brittany Braswell sometimes spent the night with her grandmother, feeding her, medicating her and making sure she was as comfortable as possible.
It’s been important to the family to continue caring for Williams at home, so family members have continued to balance her care with in-home nurses rather than enter into a nursing home situation. At this point, Braswell’s trips home muiltiple times each week mean significant expenses like gas and vehicle maintenance she would not have to incur if she did not have to leave Americus so often.
“It’s very stressful maintaining those things and making sure that everyone is taken care of,” she said.
Having the scholarship means relief in the face of these costs, alongside things for Williams, like clothing and food.
‘Change in the future’
The four-year school is Rosalynn Carter’s alma mater, and the Carter Institute, which began nearly four decades ago, makes a mission of making family caregivers seen, because the work they do often goes under the radar.
“Family caregivers are rarely the focus of policies or systems, creating immense strain and lack of support for this universal issue,” the RCI website, rosalynncarter.org, states. The scholarship is one support, and the site identifies it as “among the first scholarships in the country to recognize and support students balancing school and caregiving responsibilities.”
An urge to help and a determination to go big with that desire have taken hold in Braswell, despite the pressures of caregiving. Caring for Williams led her to pursue a degree in long-term care management with a dream of someday opening her own nursing home facilities with “intentional” care built in.
“I try my best to keep my studies one of my main priorities, but sometimes, I’ll have to … switch my priorities when it comes to the caregiving, because I do want to make sure that my grandmother has the best care,” she said. “But I also have to make sure that I’m juggling the things that are happening here at school so I’m able to be successful so I can make some type of change in the future.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: GoFundMe
‘Unimaginable loss’: How to help family of Buford couple who drowned in Florida
An online campaign was launched on behalf of the family and has raised just over $4,500 of its $110,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.
Low-income Georgia students could pay the price of Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’
Critics warn the cuts to higher education funding will cost students who need it most, especially in Georgia, which ranks near the very bottom in need-based financial aid.
Featured
Credit: Handout
Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go
12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.
5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles
If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.
Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices
Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”