Are you up to date on your health screenings?

It’s not uncommon for people over 55 to have routine health screenings.

Standard health procedures will vary significantly for the age group, and several factors, including gender, ethnic background, lifestyle, family history, and the patient’s past health history, must be considered.

Here are a few general guidelines to consider and discuss at your next wellness checkup.

A standard practice for all populations is to visit their health care provider annually. This allows patients to review and update medications and blood work, helping to provide a clearer picture of personal health status. Each patient’s needs may vary, but annual blood work can offer valuable insights into kidney function, glucose, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.

With age, bodies undergo changes in how they metabolize certain foods. The blood work results serve as a starting point for patients and health care providers to discuss potential lifestyle changes, such as diet, exercise, and medication updates. A provider’s guidance can make these changes feel more manageable and less daunting, providing patients with the support they may need.

Dr. George Khuri, a board-certofied internist at Lake Point Medical Group, believes in the value of a strong doctor-patient relationship. This relationship is crucial in understanding personal health needs, discussing potential health risks, and making informed decisions. It’s a partnership that can guide patients through the various health procedures and screenings they may need as they age. Staying current on your vaccinations can lower your risk of severe illness.

Here are a few of Dr. Khuri’s recommendations to his patients:

Everyone over 45 to at least 75 should have a colonoscopy every 10 years as part of their standard care unless an abnormality is found, such as a polyp or something else that presents as abnormal.

Khuri also encourages all his patients to get the shingles vaccine at 50, whereas the standard used to be 55. This includes two doses, separated by two to five months.

Other vaccines Khuri recommends aligning with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are annual flu shots and keeping up with COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines are vital for older adults as they can help prevent serious illness and complications. For people age 65, Khuri encourages his patients to get the RSV vaccine, which can help protect against respiratory illnesses.

The CDC recommends pneumococcal vaccination for people based on their age or if they have certain risk conditions. Khuri encourages his patients to get the vaccine starting at 65 unless they have chronic conditions such as COPD, emphysema, asthma, or heart or liver disease.

In addition to standard blood work and keeping up with vaccinations, there are care procedures specific to each person depending on whether they are male or female.

Women’s screenings

The National Cancer Institute recommends a mammogram once a year starting at age 40, earlier if you have a family history of cancer.

Cervical cancer is preventable, and early detection can be found with a cervical cancer screening, more commonly known as a Pap Smear.

According to a 2022 study published in the open access journal, JAMA Network Open, women in the U.S. are not getting screened as they should. The most common reason cited for not receiving timely screening was a lack of knowledge about screening and not knowing they needed it.

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation recommends a baseline for bone density scans for women starting at age 50. However, the standards have changed in recent years, driven mainly by what Medicare will pay for. Most practitioners will recommend bone density scans starting at 65 unless you have risk factors.

Men’s screenings