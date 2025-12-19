Where can I find it?

Cuisinart built its food processors to last for decades, so it's not surprising that parts are still available. (Cuisinart)

Q: I’m looking for the chopping blade called “steel twin blade chopper” for a Cuisinart food processor model CF9. The instruction book has a wonderful picture of all of the parts of the food processor, identified by letter, but nowhere does it have a table of letters and their corresponding names. We inherited the food processor from my mother-in-law, and it’s probably from the 1970s. The only broken part is the plastic on the blade. Thanks for any information. — Leon Folsom, Sandy Springs

A: Based on the French Magimix, a home version of the multi-tasker chopper, shredder, slicer, Robot-Coupe, which launched in 1962, the streamlined Cuisinart food processor was first introduced to U.S. home cooks in 1973 by American engineer and entrepreneur Carl Sontheimer. The Cuisinart was lauded by culinary icons that included Julia Child, James Beard and Craig Claiborne. Soon, just about every serious home cook hoped to own a block-shaped food processor. They were the “it” kitchen appliance of the ’70s and ’80s. Not only were these new food processors powerful, but Cuisinart built them to last. I’m not surprised that you have one from the 1970s; mine is from the early ’80s. The Cuisinart food processor is so entrenched in American culinary history that a 1978 model sits in the Smithsonian, thanks to Williams-Sonoma founder Chuck Williams. The stainless steel chopping blade for the CFP-9 Cuisinart food processor is also called the “S” blade. It’s available for $23.59 on Cuisinart.com. The part number is FP-100TXA-CSR.

Q: Is Ski Queen caramel cheese in the red package available anywhere in Atlanta? It’s so delicious with pears and apples. I can’t find it. Thanks. — G. S., email

A: Norwegian Ski Queen Gjetost has a dense texture that brings to mind fudge more than traditional cheese. It is available at the Buckhead Whole Foods, 77 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, 404-324-4100. An 8.8-ounce cube sells for $10.99.

