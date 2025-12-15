15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Happenings include the Lemon Street Classic basketball showcase and exploring Netherworld’s creepy escape rooms.
The 6th Annual Lemon Street Classic showcases high school basketball and honors the legacy of the area’s only school for Blacks during segregation. Games will get underway on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Lemon Street Classic)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
6 hours ago
If you’re looking for something to do with your family in this holiday weekend following Christmas Day, consider attending the Lemon Street Classic, an annual basketball showcase that also honors Marietta’s Black history. Or if you’d like to explore a creepy escape room together, head to one of Escape the Netherworld’s themed experiences.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Explore and expand your knowledge about caring for wildlife with a tour of Zoo Atlanta’s Rollins Animal Health Center. You’ll learn about the care the Zoo’s veterinary team provides, including the presenting issue, diagnosis and treatment.
12:55-1:40 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $20. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.
Catch the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Garden Lights, Holiday Nights on Friday through Sunday (and additional dates). (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Botanical Garden)
Funk Cake, which combines the traditional elements of a rock band with the sound of brass instruments, and high-energy musicians Davis & the Love perform in this Homegrown Georgia Songwriter Series concert.
8 p.m. Saturday. $30. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.
Choose a creepy escape room theme as you work together to solve a puzzle. Some surprise elements may startle you, but there are no actors in the rooms to scare you. Most rooms are designed for ages 7 and up, but parents should use discretion. Alien Terror is the most intensive room and is recommended for ages 12 and up.
Continuing Friday-Sunday, plus additional dates. $31-$37 per person. Escape the Netherworld, 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain. 404-999-3722.
The Gwinnett County Black Chamber of Commerce hosts a Kwanzaa event celebrating the Kujichagulia principle of self-determination. It includes a program, a giveaway of Black books, Black culture games, prizes, networking and Kwanzaa dishes.
1-4 p.m. Saturday. $12.51 ages 13 and up, $7.18 ages 6 to 12. Gwinnett County Public Library — Duluth Branch, 3180 Main St., Duluth. 404-590-4716.
This Prince tribute group is in its 15th year of performing nationally and internationally, reaching more than 1 million audience members. Members aim to deliver his music on the highest level while respectfully paying homage to his costuming and likeness.
7:30 p.m. Saturday. $28-$88. $5 parking. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243.