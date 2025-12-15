Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Happenings include the Lemon Street Classic basketball showcase and exploring Netherworld’s creepy escape rooms. The 6th Annual Lemon Street Classic showcases high school basketball and honors the legacy of the area’s only school for Blacks during segregation. Games will get underway on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Lemon Street Classic)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 6 hours ago link copied

If you’re looking for something to do with your family in this holiday weekend following Christmas Day, consider attending the Lemon Street Classic, an annual basketball showcase that also honors Marietta’s Black history. Or if you’d like to explore a creepy escape room together, head to one of Escape the Netherworld’s themed experiences. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

We Shall Overcome: African American Stories From Civil Wars to Civil Rights This Oakland Cemetery tour explores the lives and accomplishments of African Americans who fought to overcome the effects of slavery and discrimination to help shape Atlanta’s history. 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sunday. Adults $12, seniors 65 and up and students 5-17 $6. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932. Zoo Atlanta Health Center tour

Explore and expand your knowledge about caring for wildlife with a tour of Zoo Atlanta’s Rollins Animal Health Center. You’ll learn about the care the Zoo’s veterinary team provides, including the presenting issue, diagnosis and treatment.

12:55-1:40 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $20. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453. Catch the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Garden Lights, Holiday Nights on Friday through Sunday (and additional dates). (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Botanical Garden) Garden Lights, Holiday Nights The 15th year of the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s festive light displays features new music and choreography. Friday-Sunday, plus additional dates. $46.95-$61.95. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-876-5859.

Lemon Street Classic The 6th Annual Lemon Street Classic showcases high-level basketball from Georgia and the nation and also honors the legacy of the area’s only school for Blacks during segregation. Saturday, plus additional dates. One-day tickets $22, students $12, three-day tickets $55. Marietta High School, 1171 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-428-2631. Homegrown Winter Jam Funk Cake, which combines the traditional elements of a rock band with the sound of brass instruments, and high-energy musicians Davis & the Love perform in this Homegrown Georgia Songwriter Series concert.

8 p.m. Saturday. $30. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. “The Nutcracker” If you didn’t get to see the Atlanta Ballet perform “The Nutcracker” before Christmas, you’ll have two more days to take in the dance. Continuing 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. $46.35 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852. Escape the Netherworld has several creepy escape rooms open from Friday through Sunday (and beyond), including one with a Sasquatch theme. (Photo courtesy of Escape the Netherworld)

Escape the Netherworld Choose a creepy escape room theme as you work together to solve a puzzle. Some surprise elements may startle you, but there are no actors in the rooms to scare you. Most rooms are designed for ages 7 and up, but parents should use discretion. Alien Terror is the most intensive room and is recommended for ages 12 and up. Continuing Friday-Sunday, plus additional dates. $31-$37 per person. Escape the Netherworld, 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain. 404-999-3722. Family Nature Walk Bring kids age 6 and up for a 30-minute walk through Fernbank Forest with a ranger.

11:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Included with general admission of $23.95-$27.95. Fernbank natural history museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. Mothers Finest Georgia Music Hall of Fame inductees Mothers Finest, who have been described as “too funk for rock, too rock for funk,” will play two shows at Eddie’s Attic. 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday. $41.73 general admission, $50.62 table seating (minimum of four). Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. Apollo 8: Man’s First Trip to the Moon

Learn about the Apollo 8’s 1968 Christmastime mission in a “Talking Tech” presentation led by NASA Solar System Ambassador John Baumbusch. 2-3 p.m. Saturday. $17.24. Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, 5000 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-695-0651. Family Day painting Bring kids 13 and up and paint a Frozen Aurora Lake scene together to take home. 3-5 p.m. Friday. $40-$50 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road, #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

FairyTale Village Bring the kids to meet characters, stroll through storybook-themed rooms, watch actors and puppets perform, make crafts and more. Friday-Sunday, plus additional dates. $19.17 and up. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-8636. Kwanzaa Celebration The Gwinnett County Black Chamber of Commerce hosts a Kwanzaa event celebrating the Kujichagulia principle of self-determination. It includes a program, a giveaway of Black books, Black culture games, prizes, networking and Kwanzaa dishes.

1-4 p.m. Saturday. $12.51 ages 13 and up, $7.18 ages 6 to 12. Gwinnett County Public Library — Duluth Branch, 3180 Main St., Duluth. 404-590-4716. Winter Break Bash Movies See “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium,” a movie about how the young apprentice of an eccentric toy store owner learns to believe in herself and her friends. 2 and 6 p.m. Friday. $2. The Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929. Marshall Charloff & Purple xPeRIeNCE bring their tribute to Prince to the Gas South Theater on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Gas South Theater)