Where can I find it?

A: Tom Rehkopf, known as Typewriter Tom, has been collecting and repairing vintage typewriters for decades, and he is passionate about sharing his love of these venerable machines. He has supplied typewriters for films, television, museums and school theater departments. Not only does he repair typewriters, but he has also been tasked with cleaning museum collections. I spoke with him about your typewriter and tabulator, and he’s pleased to use the combination of science and art that it takes to get them back in shape for display. You can reach him at 770-313-6105.

Q: Could you possibly send me in the right direction? I have a vintage typewriter and tabulator. I need someone who might be able to clean them up so they can be used for a static display. Thanks. — JP Schoemer, email

Q: I recently was gifted some Japanese art, including drawings, sketches and photographs. They are quite beautiful, but not something I would use or display. Is there anyone in the Atlanta area who would either appraise or suggest what I might do with these? I would be happy to give it away if there were a museum that would appreciate it. Thank you. — Tim Helton, Sandy Springs

A: I suggest contacting Jane Cofer, who founded Art Matters, to help you figure out exactly what your collection contains. An accredited fine art appraiser, advisor and collector, Cofer has completed more than 800 appraisals for private parties, as well as corporate, institutional and nonprofit organizations through her collection management company. Art Matters provides valuation services for insurance, donation, resale and estate purposes. She is a member of the Appraisers Association of America, conforms to the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice, and is a photography specialist for the Winston Art Group in New York City. You can reach her by emailing images of some of your pieces to jane@artmattersllc.com

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.