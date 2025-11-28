Where can I find it?

A: Vern, no, Campbell’s has not stopped making creamy broccoli soup. In 1895, Campbell’s turned out its first jar of ready to heat and eat soup — Beefsteak Tomato. Two years later, the company developed a process for condensing soups, and the familiar soup can was born. But it would be nearly a hundred years, in 1990, before Campbell’s introduced cream of broccoli soup. First, it was sold to restaurants in large cans that made up to a gallon, then came the frozen, microwaveable Souper-Combo that paired the frigid soup with a sandwich, and, later that year, the regular-sized can with which we’re all familiar made it to home kitchens. You’ll find plenty of Campbell’s soup varieties at Food Depot, 5723 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, 770-413-8580. The store has loads of Campbell’s Cream of Broccoli condensed soup in stock. The 10.5-ounce cans sell for $1.58 each.

Q: Has Campbell’s stopped making Cream of Broccoli soup? I’ve tried several Kroger and Publix grocery stores with no success. Thank you. — Vern Piper, email

Q: I have been a faithful follower of your Sunday columns since the beginning. I have contacted the source listed in your Jan. 5, 2025, column regarding repairing a mink coat with tears under both arms. The Helen Frushtick shop is empty. Can you provide contact information for another reputable source for this service? Please help. Thank you so much. — Patricia Strougal, Atlanta

A: Patricia, thank you so much for reading. These days, furriers are becoming scarcer, especially in warmer climates like Georgia. However, if you need your fur coat repaired, you can visit Henig Furs, 3500 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-841-8085. In business for five generations, Henig Furs is a full-service furrier that sells, stores and cleans furs. Repairs are sent to Henig’s 32,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama. For more information, go to henigfurs.com.

