Where can I find it?

Reader is on the hunt for Jell-O Instant Pudding & Pie Filling, Coconut Cream, with no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.
By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Jello-O received a new logo and color scheme, but the ingredients in the coconut cream instant pudding haven't changed. (Courtesy)

Q: I’m looking for a specific pie mix that I found at a Piggly Wiggly in Florida but cannot find in Atlanta. It is a Jell-O Instant Pudding & Pie Filling, Coconut Cream, 3.4-ounce box. The important part is that it contains no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup. It is a brown box with the word “NO” within a green swoosh. I can find the type that has artificial flavor (in a blue box), but it does not claim to have no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Please help. Thank you. — Neil Dennis, Atlanta

A: In the summer of 2023, Jell-O did something the company hadn’t done in a decade. The 128-year-old dessert brand that offers gelatins and puddings redesigned its logo and updated graphics aimed at a new generation. According to parent company Kraft Heinz, after 10 years, it was time to take a look at the packaging and bring Jell-O into the future in a “bold, playful and wonder-filled way.”

So, the brown box of pudding mix you found at Piggly Wiggly has been replaced by the blue one, which is now available in most markets, as you’ve noticed. Although it doesn’t state on the front of the box that it contains no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners, a look at the ingredients shows that it does not contain either of these.

Note that if you look carefully at the older brown box, it states on the front that it uses artificial flavor, as does the newer blue box. Both contain the same ingredients in different packages.

You can stop looking

Reader Sharon Liber used to find Pepperidge Farm Wheat Berry bread on the job in the cafeteria at St. Joseph’s Hospital when she worked for Atlanta Radiology and Imaging Center. She’s been looking for her favorite sandwich bread for a while without any luck. I called Pepperidge Farm, which is owned by the Campbell’s Co., and found out that the bread was discontinued. The representative was unable to determine when production stopped.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

