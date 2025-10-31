Where can I find it?

Q: I’m looking for a specific pie mix that I found at a Piggly Wiggly in Florida but cannot find in Atlanta. It is a Jell-O Instant Pudding & Pie Filling, Coconut Cream, 3.4-ounce box. The important part is that it contains no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup. It is a brown box with the word “NO” within a green swoosh. I can find the type that has artificial flavor (in a blue box), but it does not claim to have no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Please help. Thank you. — Neil Dennis, Atlanta

A: In the summer of 2023, Jell-O did something the company hadn’t done in a decade. The 128-year-old dessert brand that offers gelatins and puddings redesigned its logo and updated graphics aimed at a new generation. According to parent company Kraft Heinz, after 10 years, it was time to take a look at the packaging and bring Jell-O into the future in a “bold, playful and wonder-filled way.”

So, the brown box of pudding mix you found at Piggly Wiggly has been replaced by the blue one, which is now available in most markets, as you’ve noticed. Although it doesn’t state on the front of the box that it contains no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners, a look at the ingredients shows that it does not contain either of these.

Note that if you look carefully at the older brown box, it states on the front that it uses artificial flavor, as does the newer blue box. Both contain the same ingredients in different packages.

