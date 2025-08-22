Where can I find it?

Q: I have a Chanel leather purse that was purchased in Paris some 27 years ago. It is in perfect condition and in the original box. Do you know where I might find a buyer for this item? Thank you. — Bob Ballagh, email

A: Bob, Atlanta Luxury Bags (ALB), 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway, Atlanta, 404-655-4493, is a resale consignment shop that also offers designer handbag authentication services. The store specializes in top-tier luxury brands, including Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Hermes.

To sell your bag, make an appointment at one of ALB’s three locations. The shop employs experienced authenticators who will go over your bag first, and then they will move on to Entrupy. This technology uses AI and microscopy to authenticate luxury brands. Go to atlantaluxurybags.com for more information.

Q: Over 25 years ago, my father bought an antique oil painting for me, which I truly adored, but didn’t think much about it as it hung on my wall. Last year, I looked at it more closely and realized it is painted on wood and probably still in its original gilded frame and wiring. If I remember, it was titled “The Courtship.” I do not believe there is any signature. I would love to have it appraised. It could definitely use professional cleaning. But first, I wish to see if it is of value. Can you help suggest somewhere I could take it for an accurate appraisal? Thank you for your help. — Anne S. Novak, Canton

A: Courtney Ahlstrom Christy at Ahlstrom Appraisals, 404-219-9705, is a certified member of the International Society of Appraisers with personal property appraisal experience, specializing in fine or decorative arts. Her extensive background includes a fellowship at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and a stint studying 20th-century design at the Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London. You can email photos of your painting to courtney@ahlstromappraisals.com. Check out ahlstromappraisals.com.