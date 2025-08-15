Where Can I Find It Where can I find it: Mini-cassette repair, camera consignment

Q: I was fortunate to be able to record my late father’s answers to questions regarding his family history and childhood back in 2001. It was recorded on a mini-cassette player using an MC-60 mini-cassette. The tape has wound off the cartridge, and I would like to identify someone who can restore the tape to its original form as well as transfer it to a more modern medium. Do you know anyone in Atlanta who can perform this service? Thank you so much. — Elizabeth Ruf, Hiawassee

A: I spoke to someone at Current Pixel, 1000 Holcomb Woods Parkway, Roswell, 404-256-4108, and learned that although regular cassette tapes are fairly easy to repair, mini versions are more difficult. However, the audio tech said that they would need to look at your tape to determine if they could make the repairs and then convert it. Current Pixel also offers film and audio transfers, photo scanning and audiovisual editing.

Q: My husband has a lot of camera equipment that he doesn’t want anymore. I was wondering if you could direct me to a camera shop that offers consignment services. Thank you very much. — Nancy Glodowski, Roswell

A: Contact Wings Camera and Digital, 3100 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, 404-636-4406, a family-owned camera shop in business since 1912. It serves as a consignment store as well as a retailer for new and used digital and film cameras. Wings also offers appraisal services. You can find more information at wingscamera.com.

