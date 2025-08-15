Q: I was fortunate to be able to record my late father’s answers to questions regarding his family history and childhood back in 2001. It was recorded on a mini-cassette player using an MC-60 mini-cassette. The tape has wound off the cartridge, and I would like to identify someone who can restore the tape to its original form as well as transfer it to a more modern medium. Do you know anyone in Atlanta who can perform this service? Thank you so much. — Elizabeth Ruf, Hiawassee
Where can I find it: Mini-cassette repair, camera consignment
A: I spoke to someone at Current Pixel, 1000 Holcomb Woods Parkway, Roswell, 404-256-4108, and learned that although regular cassette tapes are fairly easy to repair, mini versions are more difficult. However, the audio tech said that they would need to look at your tape to determine if they could make the repairs and then convert it. Current Pixel also offers film and audio transfers, photo scanning and audiovisual editing.
Q: My husband has a lot of camera equipment that he doesn’t want anymore. I was wondering if you could direct me to a camera shop that offers consignment services. Thank you very much. — Nancy Glodowski, Roswell
A: Contact Wings Camera and Digital, 3100 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, 404-636-4406, a family-owned camera shop in business since 1912. It serves as a consignment store as well as a retailer for new and used digital and film cameras. Wings also offers appraisal services. You can find more information at wingscamera.com.
You can stop looking for now
Brenda Massey has been trying to locate 5-ounce Dixie cups and coming up empty. I spoke with a representative at Georgia-Pacific and found out that the 5-ounce Dixie cup has been out of production for several years but that the company plans to bring it back. However, there’s no time frame as to when that might happen. And anyone seeking the 3-ounce Dixie cup is out of luck because Georgia-Pacific discontinued that product with no comeback plans.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.