Walter Reeves

It is OK to cut the ‘beard’ off muscadines, other grapevines

Those ‘beards’ are aerial adventitious roots, and they may be a sign of plant stress.
Adventitious roots like these are common on grapevines. There is no need to remove them. (Walter Reeves for the AJC)
Adventitious roots like these are common on grapevines. There is no need to remove them. (Walter Reeves for the AJC)
By Walter Reeves – For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Q: When pruning a scuppernong or muscadine vine, is it OK to cut off the “beards?” They look like potential roots, but they hang from up high instead of growing near the base. — Amy G., email

A: The “beard,” as you call it, is a mass of aerial adventitious roots. Instead of coming out of a stem or root, like normal roots do, adventitious roots emerge from bark tissue or leaves. I have seen the phenomenon on willow trees, boxwood shrubs and tomatoes. They are not thought to harm a grapevine, but they may be an indicator of a stressor, like waterlogged soil.

ExploreRiver birch losing leaves is not a serious problem

In my experience, the most common cause of aerial adventitious root formation on grapevines is cold injury. In the season after a severe winter, adventitious roots come cascading from grape bark cracks. Other than correcting obvious sources of stress, you are not called to do anything about the “beard” now.

Q: Should I install artificial grass in my backyard? I’m 76 years old and I don’t have a green thumb. My yard is small, measuring about 16 feet square. — Tawana Parker, Hapeville

A: Artificial turf is sometimes the best option if your backyard is very small and shady. The only plant I recommend for shady lawns is mondo grass, but you’d have to find it, transplant it and wait three years for it to spread. That would be too big a job for you, so let’s consider artificial turf. You will need to perform some maintenance on it. Leaves will have to be removed regularly because if any of them decay, they will make an organic layer in which weed seeds can sprout. If some weeds do grow, you will need to pull them out immediately. If the roots penetrate the turf and spread beneath it, you will have a heck of a time pulling them out. Of course, before the turf is installed, correct any drainage problems that could result in water standing on the turf after rain.

ExploreMislabeled fig leads to disappointment

Q: What is your tool of choice for moving mondo grass and liriope? I am thinking about a spearhead shovel. Would a 32-inch or 40-inch work better? — John Eurton, Tucker

A: Spear Head Spades are a patented shovel blade that is more pointed than a standard flat blade or round blade shovel. It looks handy for digging clumps of bulbs and displacing rocks. I use a narrow-blade plumber’s shovel, and it can perform some of the same tasks quite well. Either would be good for moving mondo grass and liriope, which have tough fibrous root balls. I think the 40-inch would give you more leverage.

GARDEN QUESTIONS? Send them to Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Questions with good pictures, if appropriate, are preferred but not required.

About the Author

Walter Reeves

More Stories

The Latest

African violet needs the right light and the right water

What’s the right formula to make sure my African violets thrive?

Keep Reading

Castoff Joey Wentz could be keeper for Braves

Falcons release first official depth chart of 2025 season

32 dogs removed from North Georgia property in alleged abuse case

Featured

Beltline light rail

$3.5B Beltline transit plan unveiled

Police name ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars’ son as shooter in T-Hood death

OPINION

Cunningham: Buford didn’t need $62M football palace, but city leaders wanted it