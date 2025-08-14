It is OK to cut the ‘beard’ off muscadines, other grapevines

Adventitious roots like these are common on grapevines. There is no need to remove them. (Walter Reeves for the AJC)

A: The “beard,” as you call it, is a mass of aerial adventitious roots. Instead of coming out of a stem or root, like normal roots do, adventitious roots emerge from bark tissue or leaves. I have seen the phenomenon on willow trees, boxwood shrubs and tomatoes. They are not thought to harm a grapevine, but they may be an indicator of a stressor, like waterlogged soil.

Q: When pruning a scuppernong or muscadine vine, is it OK to cut off the “beards?” They look like potential roots, but they hang from up high instead of growing near the base. — Amy G., email

In my experience, the most common cause of aerial adventitious root formation on grapevines is cold injury. In the season after a severe winter, adventitious roots come cascading from grape bark cracks. Other than correcting obvious sources of stress, you are not called to do anything about the “beard” now.

Q: Should I install artificial grass in my backyard? I’m 76 years old and I don’t have a green thumb. My yard is small, measuring about 16 feet square. — Tawana Parker, Hapeville

A: Artificial turf is sometimes the best option if your backyard is very small and shady. The only plant I recommend for shady lawns is mondo grass, but you’d have to find it, transplant it and wait three years for it to spread. That would be too big a job for you, so let’s consider artificial turf. You will need to perform some maintenance on it. Leaves will have to be removed regularly because if any of them decay, they will make an organic layer in which weed seeds can sprout. If some weeds do grow, you will need to pull them out immediately. If the roots penetrate the turf and spread beneath it, you will have a heck of a time pulling them out. Of course, before the turf is installed, correct any drainage problems that could result in water standing on the turf after rain.

Q: What is your tool of choice for moving mondo grass and liriope? I am thinking about a spearhead shovel. Would a 32-inch or 40-inch work better? — John Eurton, Tucker