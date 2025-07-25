Where can I find it?

Q: I received a tin of ChaTruMue’s Thai tea in a gift basket and really enjoyed this fragrant tea. I’m afraid that I can’t find it in any stores. It is delicious both hot and cold. I would love it if you could find it for me. Thank you. — E. Patrick, Kennesaw
A: ChaTruMue has been producing teas since 1945. ChaTruMue’s Original Thai Tea Mix combines red tea powder with sugar and vanilla flavoring. You’ll find the vivid red tins priced at $10.99 for 50 sachets at Cost Plus World Market, 840 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, 770-794-4777.
Q: I am trying to locate a reputable gun dealer who can appraise and advise on how we can go about disposing of my husband’s extensive gun collection. As we get older, we are trying to downsize, and none of my children are interested in any part of his gun collection. Thank you. — Claire Jo Wise, Roswell
A: You can take your gun collection to Silver Dollar Pawn, 11680 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-264-8899, where you’ll find professionals who deal in new, historic, and limited-edition handguns and rifles. The knowledgeable team at Silver Dollar will help you determine the condition and value of your husband’s firearm collection and possibly purchase some or all of the pieces. For experts in the field, ask for manager Robert Dotson or owner Joe Ellis, whose family has been in the business since the 1970s.
Reader Gregorio Grupa is searching for Polo Brindisi Rosso, a jug wine. Not only can he no longer locate the wine, but retailers he asks about it aren’t familiar with the Polo Brindisi label. There’s a good explanation for that. Winemaking behemoth, E. & J. Gallo Winery, trademarked the stylized Polo Brindisi label in 1982. However, the trademark was canceled in 2004. I spoke to a rep at E. & J. Gallo, who couldn’t find any trace of Polo Brindisi in the company’s system and determined that Gallo no longer produced the wine.
