15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Bring a chair or blanket to spread out on and dig into ice cream and other foods, enjoy live music, get free health screenings and resources, shop at nonfood vendors and more.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Piedmont Park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, Atlanta. 678-964-5944.

We Love Teachers 5K

Walk, run or cheer on participants in this Westside Park race that includes music, food and prizes.

7-7:55 a.m. registration/packet pickup, 7:45 a.m. opening ceremony and warm up, 8 a.m. race start, 8:45 a.m. award ceremony, 9-11 a.m. race celebration. Saturday. $40, $30 for educators and runners under age 20. Westside Park, 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta.

PeachFest

Enjoy everything peachy with fresh plates, craft drinks, immersive activations and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit CURE Childhood Cancer and Piggy Bank, which aims to create safer farming practices.

3 p.m. (VIP) or 4 p.m. (general admission) to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $95 general admission, $130 VIP. Peachtree Center Plaza, 225 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History Credit: Photo courtesy of Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History

Railroad Rendezvous

Celebrate all things rail and transportation with an interactive model train layout, blacksmithing demonstrations, ham radio and telegraph demonstrations, hands-on activities, unique displays and more. Tours of the historic General locomotive will also be available.

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free with regular admission of $5-$10, free for children 2 and under. Board the General experience is an additional $5, free for children 2 and under. Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

Christmas in Acworth (in July)

Bring your family and camera to meet Santa and capture the moment. You can also stay to dine and shop amid the town’s festive downtown atmosphere as part of the Downtown Merchants’ Christmas in July event.

1-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Depot Park, 4794 S. Main St., Acworth. 770-974-8813.

Creative Photography Workshop

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced photographer, you can learn techniques with macro photography depicting insects, birds, other small animals and plants. Bring your own digital camera with battery and memory card or your camera phone. The workshop is recommended for ages 15 and up.

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. $35 per person, includes butterfly house admission. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road NW, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248.

Stone Mountain Village Pop-up Market

Shop for goods from a variety of artists and vendors, including sweet treats from Adrianna Cauthen, owner of Cauthen Confections and a semifinalist in Carla Hall’s “Favorite Chef” competition.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church parking lot, 5312 W. Mountain St., Stone Mountain.

Credit: MARVEL Credit: MARVEL

Popcorn in the Park Movie Series

Watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the original “Black Panther” movie, and enjoy munching on free popcorn.

8-10 p.m. Friday. Free. Fairington Park, 2831 Fairington Parkway, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.

’80s Retro Fundraising Pickleball

Dress in your best ’80s gear for some friendly pickleball competition, retro snacks and refreshments, favorite hits from the decade and contests and giveaways. A free beginner coaching session will be held from 6:30-7 p.m., and the event is a fundraiser for Re:Imagine ATL’s youth programs.

6-9 p.m. Saturday. $41.86. Dill Dinkers Pickleball, 1200 White St. SW, #1000, Atlanta. 470-660-3465.

Credit: Photo courtesy of city of Sandy Springs Credit: Photo courtesy of city of Sandy Springs

City Green Live: Black Jacket Symphony

Relive the music of “Saturday Night Fever” as Black Jacket Symphony re-creates the album note for note.

4 p.m. City Green opens, 6 p.m. food trucks open, 7:30 p.m. concert. Friday. Free lawn seating. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Goldfish Swim School 6th Anniversary Party

Everyone’s invited to cool off and join in the fun at the Goldfish Swim School 6th Anniversary Party with a free family swim, water slide, complimentary snacks, raffles, games, a face painter, balloon twister and more.

2-4 p.m. Saturday. Free, but registration is required. Goldfish Swim School, 633 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-691-1776.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center Credit: Photo courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center

Opossum Breakfast

Rise and shine for a light breakfast alongside an opossum and chat with staff about how they care for these unique animals.

8-9 a.m. Friday. $20. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Broadway in the Park

Join Suwanee Performing Arts as its troupe performs in “Newsies Jr.” and “Annie Jr.”

6:30-10 p.m. Friday. $25 lawn chair seating (bring your own chair), $12 “orchestra pit” seating (sitting pad provided), patron tables $275 (up to six people, bring your own chairs). Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 678-482-6333.

Back to School Bash

Get ready for school with fun activities, supply giveaways and resources to prepare students and families for the new school year.

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Plaza Las Americas, 733 Pleasant Hill Road NW, Lilburn. 404-838-6740.

Christmas in July

Get in the holiday spirit early with craft vendors, food, attractions for the kids and live music.

4-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Grayson City Park, 475 Parkway Grayson. 770-963-8017.