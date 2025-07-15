Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Christmas in July and back-to-school events are both on the calendar, respectively offering photo ops with Santa and free school supplies and other fun. And if you just want to cool off, the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is the place to go for a variety of sweet scoops as well as other food and entertainment.
Check out these 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Bring a chair or blanket to spread out on and dig into ice cream and other foods, enjoy live music, get free health screenings and resources, shop at nonfood vendors and more.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Piedmont Park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, Atlanta. 678-964-5944.
Walk, run or cheer on participants in this Westside Park race that includes music, food and prizes.
7-7:55 a.m. registration/packet pickup, 7:45 a.m. opening ceremony and warm up, 8 a.m. race start, 8:45 a.m. award ceremony, 9-11 a.m. race celebration. Saturday. $40, $30 for educators and runners under age 20. Westside Park, 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta.
Enjoy everything peachy with fresh plates, craft drinks, immersive activations and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit CURE Childhood Cancer and Piggy Bank, which aims to create safer farming practices.
3 p.m. (VIP) or 4 p.m. (general admission) to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $95 general admission, $130 VIP. Peachtree Center Plaza, 225 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History
Credit: Photo courtesy of Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History
Celebrate all things rail and transportation with an interactive model train layout, blacksmithing demonstrations, ham radio and telegraph demonstrations, hands-on activities, unique displays and more. Tours of the historic General locomotive will also be available.
9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free with regular admission of $5-$10, free for children 2 and under. Board the General experience is an additional $5, free for children 2 and under. Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.
Christmas in Acworth (in July)
Bring your family and camera to meet Santa and capture the moment. You can also stay to dine and shop amid the town’s festive downtown atmosphere as part of the Downtown Merchants’ Christmas in July event.
1-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Depot Park, 4794 S. Main St., Acworth. 770-974-8813.
Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced photographer, you can learn techniques with macro photography depicting insects, birds, other small animals and plants. Bring your own digital camera with battery and memory card or your camera phone. The workshop is recommended for ages 15 and up.
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. $35 per person, includes butterfly house admission. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road NW, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248.
Stone Mountain Village Pop-up Market
Shop for goods from a variety of artists and vendors, including sweet treats from Adrianna Cauthen, owner of Cauthen Confections and a semifinalist in Carla Hall’s “Favorite Chef” competition.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church parking lot, 5312 W. Mountain St., Stone Mountain.
Credit: MARVEL
Credit: MARVEL
Popcorn in the Park Movie Series
Watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the original “Black Panther” movie, and enjoy munching on free popcorn.
8-10 p.m. Friday. Free. Fairington Park, 2831 Fairington Parkway, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.
’80s Retro Fundraising Pickleball
Dress in your best ’80s gear for some friendly pickleball competition, retro snacks and refreshments, favorite hits from the decade and contests and giveaways. A free beginner coaching session will be held from 6:30-7 p.m., and the event is a fundraiser for Re:Imagine ATL’s youth programs.
6-9 p.m. Saturday. $41.86. Dill Dinkers Pickleball, 1200 White St. SW, #1000, Atlanta. 470-660-3465.
Credit: Photo courtesy of city of Sandy Springs
Credit: Photo courtesy of city of Sandy Springs
City Green Live: Black Jacket Symphony
Relive the music of “Saturday Night Fever” as Black Jacket Symphony re-creates the album note for note.
4 p.m. City Green opens, 6 p.m. food trucks open, 7:30 p.m. concert. Friday. Free lawn seating. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.
Goldfish Swim School 6th Anniversary Party
Everyone’s invited to cool off and join in the fun at the Goldfish Swim School 6th Anniversary Party with a free family swim, water slide, complimentary snacks, raffles, games, a face painter, balloon twister and more.
2-4 p.m. Saturday. Free, but registration is required. Goldfish Swim School, 633 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-691-1776.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center
Credit: Photo courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center
Rise and shine for a light breakfast alongside an opossum and chat with staff about how they care for these unique animals.
8-9 a.m. Friday. $20. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.
Join Suwanee Performing Arts as its troupe performs in “Newsies Jr.” and “Annie Jr.”
6:30-10 p.m. Friday. $25 lawn chair seating (bring your own chair), $12 “orchestra pit” seating (sitting pad provided), patron tables $275 (up to six people, bring your own chairs). Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 678-482-6333.
Get ready for school with fun activities, supply giveaways and resources to prepare students and families for the new school year.
Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Plaza Las Americas, 733 Pleasant Hill Road NW, Lilburn. 404-838-6740.
Get in the holiday spirit early with craft vendors, food, attractions for the kids and live music.
4-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Grayson City Park, 475 Parkway Grayson. 770-963-8017.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
