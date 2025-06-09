About an hour from Orlando, Lake County offers a variety of outdoor recreation so you can bask in the sunshine but at a slower pace.

“Lake County, Fla., is the perfect off-the-beaten-path summer destination for travelers looking to slow down and soak up authentic Florida charm,” said Ryan Ritchie, director of Discover Lake County. “With its rolling hills, sparkling lakes and vibrant small towns, it offers a refreshing escape from the crowds.”

Given the plethora of lakes, getting on the water couldn’t be easier. For instance, you can paddle with Adventure Outdoor Paddle along the Dora Canal that connects two of the county’s lakes. For a more adventurous water tour, head to Catboat Clermont, where you’ll captain your own catboat during a guided tour on the Clermont chain of lakes.

If you prefer to leave the captain duties to someone else, set sail on a sunset cruise with Rusty Anchor Mount Dora. This leisurely tour through Lake Dora into Lake Beauclair is a relaxing way to see the area and watch the sun drop into the horizon.

For scenic views of Lake County, take the elevator to the top of the Citrus Tower. Built in 1956, the Citrus Tower stands 226 feet high, providing panoramic views of Clermont and beyond. When constructed, it was surrounded by thriving citrus groves. Today, the fruit is gone, but the gorgeous views remain. While closer to the ground, the Venetian Gardens in Leesburg offer scenic strolls through the gardens alongside the Harris chain of lakes. Be sure to watch for wildlife, as you may spot an alligator lounging in the water.

A great hub for your Lake County travels is the Mission Resort and Club. During your stay, you can play one of the two par-72 golf courses, get pampered at the spa, play some pickleball or relax by the swimming pool.

Bristol, Tenn./Va.

Straddling the state line between Tennessee and Virginia, Bristol welcomes music fans to explore the city’s musical past while enjoying the performances of today. “Bristol is a fantastic ‘off-the-beaten path’ destination for music lovers — a hidden gem with deep historical roots, rich music culture and a unique charm that many larger cities can’t replicate,” said Charlene Tipton Baker, communications manager for Birthplace of Country Music, a nonprofit organization that seeks to perpetuate, promote and celebrate Bristol’s rich musical heritage.

A great starting point is the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, which tells the story of the 1927 Bristol Sessions that brought together a variety of artists, including Ernest Stoneman, the Carter Family, June Carter Cash and Jimmie Rodgers, to record their “hillbilly music.” The museum is filled with artifacts, videos, photographs and more that explore the sessions and their impact on country music.

For live entertainment, head to State Street and the Paramount theater. Catch a live performance of Radio Bristol’s Farm & Fun Time show, watch dance performances, laugh during a comedy show or sing along with one of the guest artists.

The food in Bristol will make your taste buds sing as well. Start your day at Blackbird Bakery with a selection of doughnuts, scones, fritters and more, along with your favorite coffee drink. For lunch, grab a burger at the Burger Bar, a 1942 diner that is rumored to be the last place Hank Williams Sr. was seen alive. When dinner rolls around, head to Union 41, where you can sample everything from oysters Rockefeller and shrimp and grits to steak frites and jerk chicken.

For your home base, Bristol answers the call with a great selection of boutique hotels that includes The Bristol Hotel with its rooftop bar overlooking the famous VA-Tenn sign and The Sessions Hotel, where every room includes its own turntable and vinyl record and Victrola Bluetooth radio.

Clarksville, Tenn.

For a summer vacation with a historic slant, travel north to Clarksville.

“Being only 45 minutes from Nashville at Interstate-24 makes Clarksville a convenient road-trip destination for many southern and midwestern travelers,” said Michelle Dickerson, director of marketing and PR for Visit Clarksville TN. “With 650 miles of navigable waterways for all the water sports, plenty of trails and ‘soft adventure’ activities, and a top-notch and diverse food scene, the city is an ideal size to offer visitors of all ages plenty of things to do without being too crowded or expensive.”

To start your journey, visit the Customs House Museum & Culture Center, which showcases the area’s history, arts and culture through permanent and temporary exhibits. Next, explore Historic Collinsville, a 40-acre pioneer settlement, and the Weakley House Museum that illustrate rural life before and after the Civil War. At the Fort Defiance Civil War Park & Interpretive Center, hear about the role this site played in the war, including as a hub for runaway and freed slaves.

Go even further back in time at Dunbar Cave State Park, where you can tour the cave and see Mississippian Native American cave art. Continue your outdoor explorations at the Cumberland Riverwalk in McGregor Park. Stroll along the Cumberland River, or just relax in the seating area by the Cumberland RiverCenter and watch the water flow by. If hiking and mountain biking are your passions, Rotary Park offers six miles of trails throughout the 111.3-acre property.

Shelbyville & Frankfort, Ky.

Shelbyville and Frankfort are the perfect pairing for a summer escape without the crowds.

In Shelbyville, stop in at Léttleiki Icelandics to see these majestic horses that hail from Iceland. If you’re so inclined, you can even take a riding lesson. For a step back in time, you can visit the Kentucky Black Trailblazers stops that detail the history of influential Black Kentuckians through augmented reality technology. It’s a cool way to hear them tell their own stories.

“Shelbyville offers the kind of authentic small-town charm that travelers are seeking this summer,” said Janette Marson, president & CEO of ShelbyKY Tourism. “We like to say that Shelbyville has the best of Kentucky: the best horses, the best bourbon and, yes, even the best fried chicken.”

In Frankfort, you can tour the state’s Capitol and learn more about the building’s gorgeous architecture. Afterward, head to Rebecca Ruth Chocolates for a tour of this candy shop and sample the original Bourbon Ball. Then cruise down the Kentucky River with Kentucky River Tours and hear how the river played a role in the city and state’s history.

“You will find friendly small-town charm everywhere you go in this spirited capital city,” said Robin Antenucci, executive director of the Frankfort Tourist Commission. “From our one-of-a-kind riverboat tour on the Kentucky River to world famous bourbon, we are a pleasant surprise for many visitors. Come and hike our trails, ride on our river, taste our bourbon and local delights, and see why people say Frankfort is the best of Kentucky, distilled into a great little city.”