Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Woodward Academy football coach John Hunt, whose team defeated seventh-ranked Sequoyah 31-24 in the Class 6A second round. Woodward, unranked with an 8-4 record, defeated 10th-ranked Mays in the first round and is the only to defeat to Top 10 teams or two Maxwell Ratings favorites in each of the first two rounds. The War Eagles have advanced to the quarterfinals for the ninth time under Hunt, this year as the No. 23 seed. Woodward travels to Lee County on Friday night for their fourth straight road game against a Top 10 opponent from the same classification, which has happened only three times before in GHSA history.
Ask
1. It feels like there’s been a switch for your team in the second half of the season. What was it?
“In a nutshell, in terms of the regular season, our defense has just kind of been basically the only constant for us. They’ve been playing great defense and keeping us into it. Our kicking game had been just short of horrendous all year, and our offense has just been underachieving. We haven’t been able to put it together throughout the regular season. We’re slowly getting closer. The kicking game has gotten better. We went through three kickers. We got a young sophomore kicker (Jack McDaid) that kind of emerged as able to put it to the uprights. That’s helpful. And then the offense is doing a little bit better. Still not what we’re capable of, but the offense and kicking game is slowly getting better and trying to get near the play of our defense.”
Note: Woodward’s better players include quarterback Ryan Harrigan, a Charlotte commit whose 61-yard touchdown pass broke a 24-24 tie late against Sequoyah, and cornerback Bryce Woods, a Virginia Tech who returned a fumble for a touchdown.
2. I guess it’s better to have things clicking now than earlier in the season, right?
“I tell our guys all year we want to be playing our best at the end of the year. However, it’s been a bit of a challenge, and I don’t know how much improvement that we made, and that was a frustrating thing. Our players though, they’ll play hard. They don’t always play smart, but they’ll play hard. We’re playing a little bit better. And the bad part about it, or I don’t know, call it the bad part, but the hopeful part about it is offensively I still don’t think we scratch the surface of what we’re capable of doing. We’ll keep getting a little bit better each week, and if we do that, we keep hanging in there. But once you get in the playoffs, good defense, timely kicking and timely offense, and that’s what we’ve been doing these past two games.”
3. What has playing so many tough teams this season, especially in the last month, done for your team’s confidence?
“I’ve always felt that playing good opponents brings out the best in you and it will make you play better in the playoffs when you face those teams. That’s why I love playing Marist (Woodward’s opening opponent. Marist won 10-3). Alan Chadwick does a great job. We match up well; they’re always a battle. And that’s a game we lost, but I mean really could have won. Newnan was a challenge for us. That was a game we lost (20-14) but really could have won with better offensive play, but I think that helped us. The big test for us, I thought, was Creekside (a 56-21 loss). Creekside is an incredibly dominant team physically, and on video when you watch video of teams playing Creekside, it doesn’t even seem like they they kind of try. I didn’t know what our team would do. We showed up to play Creekside, we put a plan together, try to go win and like we always do, our kids showed up. They played hard the whole game, and in the end we just got overpowered because they’re so much larger than we are. But we showed up and played hard, so that was really encouraging for us.”
4. What’s the game plan for Lee County?
“It all starts with us defensively to keep playing well. But gosh, we thought Langston Hughes’ offense was good, and then they were. Don’t get me wrong, and we played well defensively. And then we go to Sequoyah, and their offense is different, but really, really good. And they’re physical, and we held up there. You know, we bent but didn’t break. We held up there, and lo and behold, I think you know Lee County’s even better offensively. So we have another challenge defensively. Hopefully, our defense will continue playing as well as they have. Our kicking game will continue to improve like it has. And then offensively is where we’ve got to take that step forward and play better than we have, and if we do that, catch a couple breaks, and we’ll see what happens.”