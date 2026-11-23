FOUR QUESTIONS Woodward Academy defense ‘keeping us into it’ through two upset playoff wins John Hunt’s War Eagles are the only team that has beaten Top 10 opponents in each of the first two rounds. Share Jason Getz / AJC

By AJC 49 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Woodward Academy football coach John Hunt, whose team defeated seventh-ranked Sequoyah 31-24 in the Class 6A second round. Woodward, unranked with an 8-4 record, defeated 10th-ranked Mays in the first round and is the only to defeat to Top 10 teams or two Maxwell Ratings favorites in each of the first two rounds. The War Eagles have advanced to the quarterfinals for the ninth time under Hunt, this year as the No. 23 seed. Woodward travels to Lee County on Friday night for their fourth straight road game against a Top 10 opponent from the same classification, which has happened only three times before in GHSA history. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. It feels like there’s been a switch for your team in the second half of the season. What was it?

“In a nutshell, in terms of the regular season, our defense has just kind of been basically the only constant for us. They’ve been playing great defense and keeping us into it. Our kicking game had been just short of horrendous all year, and our offense has just been underachieving. We haven’t been able to put it together throughout the regular season. We’re slowly getting closer. The kicking game has gotten better. We went through three kickers. We got a young sophomore kicker (Jack McDaid) that kind of emerged as able to put it to the uprights. That’s helpful. And then the offense is doing a little bit better. Still not what we’re capable of, but the offense and kicking game is slowly getting better and trying to get near the play of our defense.” Note: Woodward’s better players include quarterback Ryan Harrigan, a Charlotte commit whose 61-yard touchdown pass broke a 24-24 tie late against Sequoyah, and cornerback Bryce Woods, a Virginia Tech who returned a fumble for a touchdown. 2. I guess it’s better to have things clicking now than earlier in the season, right? “I tell our guys all year we want to be playing our best at the end of the year. However, it’s been a bit of a challenge, and I don’t know how much improvement that we made, and that was a frustrating thing. Our players though, they’ll play hard. They don’t always play smart, but they’ll play hard. We’re playing a little bit better. And the bad part about it, or I don’t know, call it the bad part, but the hopeful part about it is offensively I still don’t think we scratch the surface of what we’re capable of doing. We’ll keep getting a little bit better each week, and if we do that, we keep hanging in there. But once you get in the playoffs, good defense, timely kicking and timely offense, and that’s what we’ve been doing these past two games.”

3. What has playing so many tough teams this season, especially in the last month, done for your team’s confidence?