AJC Varsity Coach of smallest school still standing: ‘We’ve built a mentality of toughness’ Warren County is 7-4 against one of Class A’s toughest schedules. The school has 169 students. The largest in Class A have more than 450. Share Warren County,with a full-time equivalent enrollment of 169 when the GHSA reclassified schools for 2026-28, is the smallest school that made the second round of the 2026 playoffs. It is 7-4 against the the seventh-hardest schedule in Class A, according to the Maxwell Ratings. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 41 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Warren County coach Rashad Carter, whose team defeated Jenkins County 37-27 in the Class A first round last week. With a full-time equivalent enrollment of 169 students, Warren County is the smallest school still in the playoffs. Warren County (7-4) is unranked, but its losses have come against No. 1 Johnson County, No. 2 Lincoln County and Washington-Wilkes, all still in the Class A playoffs, and Thomson, a strong Class 3A program. Next for the Screaming Devils is a trip to fourth-ranked Taylor County (FTE enrollment 340). Carter was promoted from defensive coordinator this season after spending four seasons on Warren County’s staff. Carter is a Burke County native who didn’t play football in high school. He was a baseball player briefly at Savannah State in the late 1990s. He got a job on Burke County’s football staff in 2007 under Eric Parker and “fell in love with it.” Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. Tell us about your background and coaching under Parker, what he taught you and how you wound up at Warren County? Were you looking to coach at a smaller school?

“No, it just happened that way. I was at Burke for 17 years, where I was born and raised. Even though that’s a big school system, it’s still a small town. When I got to Warren County, it wasn’t different really. It’s still a small town atmosphere. “Eric Parker was a leader. He taught me that in order to build a program, you have to have strong leadership and build a trustworthy coaching staff, and then build a belief with the players. It’s going to take awhile, but once you get that, you’ve got a program.” Note: Carter said he communicates with Parker, who is retired, and Thomson coach Michael Youngblood almost daily. Youngblood also is a Burke County alumnus. The three coached together on Burke County’s 2011 Class 3A championship team. 2. Good win Friday. Saw you trailed in the fourth quarter. What happened then?

“We went into half down 20-18. We finally busted open a score in the third quarter, and in the fourth quarter, we just took over. Our defense settled down, and we minimized mistakes. We played a full four-quarter game.”

Note: Warren County gave up a 96-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the first half. Fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 17 and 61 yards by senior quarterback Torossie Leslie allowed Warren County to pull away. Leslie rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 73 yards and two touchdowns. 3. Your quarterback had a big game. What can you tell us about him? What sparked him in the fourth quarter? Is that unusual for him? “He broke a couple of tackles and got loose. Once he breaks loose, it’s him being an athlete. No, sir, that’s not unusual. I saw the things he did as a freshman and knew he was going to be electrifying. He’s had a couple of big games (this season), a couple with 150 yards, but he’s been an athlete, not only in football but basketball and track. He’s one of the highest-rated point guards. If he gets hot, he can light it up whether it’s football or basketball.” Note: As a junior, Leslie made first-team All-Region 8-A in basketball and finished eighth in the 200 meters (22.67 seconds) and ran as part of a third-place 4x400 relay team and sixth-place 4x100 relay team at the Class A track-and-field meet. 4. How does being a smaller school change how you practice or prepare your team?