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AJC Varsity

Seckinger football coach Tony Lotti resigns after 4 seasons

Lotti was the 2022 Atlanta Falcons High School Football Coach of the Year, an award that recognizes coaches for their off-the-field impact.
The sun sets as Seckinger football players run to return to their locker room briefly before their 2024 game against Roswell. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The sun sets as Seckinger football players run to return to their locker room briefly before their 2024 game against Roswell. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
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Seckinger football coach Tony Lotti has resigned after four seasons, he confirmed to AJC Varsity on Wednesday.

Lotti inherited a program in 2023 that had just finished 0-7 in its first varsity season. Lotti’s teams went 3-7, 6-4 and 6-5 before finishing 1-9 this season after moving into the highest classification.

Lotti was the 2022 Atlanta Falcons High School Football Coach of the Year, an award that recognizes coaches for their off-the-field impact.

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“Felt like it was the right time to move on, and I know I’m leaving it a lot better than the way I found it,” Lotti said. “Doing a new school has its major difficulties, but we were able to get us back on a good foundation, secure our first school win, first region win, back-to-back winning seasons. And the first trip to the state playoffs in a tough region — all first times in school history as well.”

This season’s team had to replace 20 of 22 starters and faced some of the state’s biggest schools, such as Buford, Mill Creek and Collins Hill, for the first time.

“I was proud of how my kids battled every week, but I’m more proud of the growth I’ve seen in my young men over my time here,” Lotti said. “I’m also proud of being in the Improvement Tracker consistently over the last couple years, as well as to Saye It Ain’t So (AJC Varsity features that highlight upsets and teams that perform better than expected). Means my kids overachieved. … I’m excited to see where God leads me next.”

Lotti also coached at West Hall (2012-17) and Apalachee (2018-22).