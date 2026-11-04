Seckinger football coach Tony Lotti resigns after 4 seasons

The sun sets as Seckinger football players run to return to their locker room briefly before their 2024 game against Roswell. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Lotti was the 2022 Atlanta Falcons High School Football Coach of the Year, an award that recognizes coaches for their off-the-field impact.

Lotti was the 2022 Atlanta Falcons High School Football Coach of the Year, an award that recognizes coaches for their off-the-field impact.

Seckinger football coach Tony Lotti has resigned after four seasons, he confirmed to AJC Varsity on Wednesday.

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Lotti inherited a program in 2023 that had just finished 0-7 in its first varsity season. Lotti’s teams went 3-7, 6-4 and 6-5 before finishing 1-9 this season after moving into the highest classification.

Lotti was the 2022 Atlanta Falcons High School Football Coach of the Year, an award that recognizes coaches for their off-the-field impact.

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“Felt like it was the right time to move on, and I know I’m leaving it a lot better than the way I found it,” Lotti said. “Doing a new school has its major difficulties, but we were able to get us back on a good foundation, secure our first school win, first region win, back-to-back winning seasons. And the first trip to the state playoffs in a tough region — all first times in school history as well.”