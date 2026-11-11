It’s said that defense wins championships. It certainly leads to high rankings. Seven of the eight No. 1 teams in the AJC Varsity rankings lead their classifications in points allowed per game. They are Buford (5.3), Cartersville (5.5), Sandy Creek (5.7), Appling County (6.7), Heard County (9.1), Johnson County (8.7) and Prince Avenue Christian (8.4). The exception is Thomas County Central (10.4), which ranks fifth in Class 6A.
Class 7A
- 5.3 - Buford
- 9.6 - Lowndes
- 12.2 - North Paulding
- 12.7 - McEachern
- 14.0 - Brookwood
- 14.1 - Carrollton
- 17.5 - Grayson
- 18.6 - North Cobb
- 18.8 - Harrison
- 18.8 - Newton
- 18.9 - North Gwinnett
- 18.9 - Valdosta