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Seven No. 1-ranked teams lead their classes in fewest points allowed

Good defense is the key.
Buford's Justin Thomas (55) recovers a fumble against Gainesville during the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, Ga. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Buford's Justin Thomas (55) recovers a fumble against Gainesville during the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, Ga. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

It’s said that defense wins championships. It certainly leads to high rankings. Seven of the eight No. 1 teams in the AJC Varsity rankings lead their classifications in points allowed per game. They are Buford (5.3), Cartersville (5.5), Sandy Creek (5.7), Appling County (6.7), Heard County (9.1), Johnson County (8.7) and Prince Avenue Christian (8.4). The exception is Thomas County Central (10.4), which ranks fifth in Class 6A.

Class 7A

  • 5.3 - Buford
  • 9.6 - Lowndes
  • 12.2 - North Paulding
  • 12.7 - McEachern
  • 14.0 - Brookwood
  • 14.1 - Carrollton
  • 17.5 - Grayson
  • 18.6 - North Cobb
  • 18.8 - Harrison
  • 18.8 - Newton
  • 18.9 - North Gwinnett
  • 18.9 - Valdosta

Class 6A

  • 8.9 - Heritage (Conyers)
  • 9.9 - Hughes
  • 10.0 - Creekside
  • 10.1 - Sequoyah
  • 10.4 - Thomas County Central
  • 11.6 - Coffee
  • 13.0 - New Manchester
  • 13.1 - Clarke Central
  • 13.2 - Shiloh
  • 13.5 - East Paulding
  • 14.8 - Jackson County
  • 15.4 - Woodward Academy
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Class 5A

  • 5.5 - Cartersville
  • 9.5 - Marist
  • 9.6 - Jefferson
  • 10.3 - Ola
  • 10.4 - Ware County
  • 10.5 - Tucker
  • 12.2 - North Oconee
  • 13.0 - Mays
  • 13.1 - LaGrange
  • 13.4 - Blessed Trinity
  • 15.3 - Southwest DeKalb
  • 16.5 - Stockbridge

Class 4A

  • 5.7 - Sandy Creek
  • 10.9 - Stephenson
  • 12.7 - Cairo
  • 13.4 - Westover
  • 13.7 - Monroe Area
  • 14.8 - Dougherty
  • 14.9 - Adairsville
  • 15.5 - West Laurens
  • 15.9 - Cherokee Bluff
  • 17.4 - Troup
  • 18.0 - Hampton
  • 19.1 - Northwest Whitfield

Class 3A

  • 6.7 - Appling County
  • 8.3 - Toombs County
  • 11.0 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
  • 12.5 - Lamar County
  • 13.3 - Northeast
  • 14.3 - Columbia
  • 14.5 - Pierce County
  • 15.6 - Rockmart
  • 15.7 - Burke County
  • 16.3 - Miller Grove
  • 17.6 - Hephzibah
  • 18.4 - South Atlanta
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Class 2A

  • 9.1 - Heard County
  • 9.6 - Jeff Davis
  • 11.3 - Bremen
  • 11.7 - Commerce
  • 12.7 - Screven County
  • 12.8 - Fitzgerald
  • 14.3 - Bleckley County
  • 15.0 - Social Circle
  • 15.6 - Model
  • 17.5 - Dublin
  • 17.8 - Putnam County
  • 18.0 - Laney

Class A

  • 8.7 - Johnson County
  • 10.7 - Macon County
  • 12.0 - Clinch County
  • 12.3 - Randolph-Clay
  • 12.8 - Treutlen
  • 13.2 - Washington-Wilkes
  • 13.6 - Baconton Charter
  • 13.7 - Taylor County
  • 13.9 - Charlton County
  • 15.9 - Trion
  • 16.8 - Bowdon
  • 16.8 - Schley County

Class 4A-2A Private

  • 8.4 - Prince Avenue Christian
  • 8.9 - Holy Innocents’
  • 9.4 - Calvary Day
  • 14.4 - Lovett
  • 17.3 - Mount Vernon
  • 19.3 - North Cobb Christian
  • 19.5 - Aquinas
  • 19.7 - Mt. Bethel Christian
  • 19.9 - Christian Heritage
  • 20.0 - King’s Ridge Christian
  • 21.4 - Providence Christian
  • 22.3 - Greater Atlanta Christian

GIAA

  • 9.1 - John Milledge Academy
  • 11.1 - Bulloch Academy
  • 11.5 - Windsor Academy
  • 12.1 - Stratford Academy
  • 12.5 - Athens Christian
  • 13.0 - Briarwood Academy
  • 14.5 - Valwood
  • 15.2 - First Presbyterian
  • 16.8 - Edmund Burke Academy
  • 17.9 - Thomas Jefferson
  • 18.6 - Brentwood
  • 18.6 - Westfield