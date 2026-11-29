FLAG FOOTBALL How Allatoona flag football bounced back from 1-7 start to quarterfinals berth Share The fifth annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons was held Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)

AJC By Makenzy Wolford for the AJC 1 hour ago

Though the Allatoona flag football team began its season 1-7, the Buccaneers have turned it around and are now in the quarterfinals of the GHSA Division 4 playoffs Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Coach Jordan Davis’ team entered the playoffs with a 6-11 record as the No. 26 seed but eliminated higher seeds No. 7 Habersham Central 27-19 and No. 10 Lakeside Evans 21-7 in the first two rounds. Allatoona will face No. 2-seeded Milton, which was the state runner-up in 2025, in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Milton beat Allatoona during the regular season, so Davis and the Buccaneers look to avenge the loss in addition to breaking the favorite’s 20-game win streak.

Below is a Q&A with Davis ahead of the Allatoona-Milton matchup. Q: How would you summarize your season? A: We started out with a very inexperienced group, not a lot of returning starters from last year, so a lot of new kids. And then we coupled that with probably the hardest schedule of anybody in the entire state. And that’s why we started out 1-7. … We kind of turned it around and kind of had to grind to just barely make it into the playoffs and then just playing our best right at the right time going into last week and was able to pull off the two upsets. Q: Why did you schedule as difficult as you did? Not many teams would choose to schedule Milton, Blessed Trinity and McEachern when they don’t have to.

A: Through the years, me and a lot of those other coaches have gotten to know each other and we’re friends. We’ve played them in the past, just not all in the same season, and it kind of lined up this year with the new (Postseason Rankings) system that I wanted to have a difficult nonregion schedule. I kind of went right on that border of, “Was it too hard for the inexperience that we had early in the year?” But, I told one of our coaches on the bus ride home afterwards, that if we didn’t play the schedule that we did, we probably don’t win the games that we did in the playoffs because it really did help prepare us for that environment. Habersham Central and Lakeside both were really good teams, but we were used to playing really good teams because we didn’t really have a single game all season that we could really kind of take the night off and be like, all right, here’s just going to be an easy game, because every game was against a really good team all season.

Q: What did you learn as a team from the difficult start to the season? A: Going into our games last Wednesday night, I told our girls, I was like, “Ladies, we’ve been in playoff mode for three weeks.” I did the math with it, with the PSR system. If we would have lost one more game than we did, we probably finished 33rd in the rankings and don’t make the playoffs at all — if my math was correct. So, we had been in playoff mode for three weeks. Meaning, if we had lost any more games than we had, we wouldn’t have even been there. The pressure of getting here is kind of over at this point, I mean, you’ve experienced it. We had to beat some good teams there down the stretch too, like Pace Academy and River Ridge and Thomas County Central, some of those that are still playing this weekend too. We were able to figure it out, stop making the big mistakes early in the year that got us beat. I mean, a lot of that was the inexperience, and then, they kind of learned from all that stuff early on. And then we stopped beating ourselves, start putting it together a little bit, and then started building a little confidence against those better teams, and then we kind of just had it ready to go without a lot of pressure on us in the first round of the playoffs. Q: What wasn’t working for you at the beginning of the season that is now leading to success? A: Anybody that’s seen us play knows that we’re very quarterback heavy and our girl that plays quarterback, Layla Hardeman, we didn’t even really figure out that she could play quarterback until late in the year last year. So she didn’t even get a lot of, like, JV reps or anything like that with it. We tried to get her some stuff this summer, but it’s tough to make those decisions and everything on the fly. And we had some, just, little things at the beginning that weren’t going right. Like, we’d have a really good read by her and she’d make a really good throw when we’d have a drop, or she would end up, like, rolling out of the pocket somewhere and throwing a ball to the coverage she shouldn’t have and she’d throw a pick. Or we drive the ball all the way down the field and we’re about to tie the game and we throw an interception, they run all the way back for a touchdown. Now we’re down two scores. And it’s just, like, we kept making two or three mistakes a game. Like, big drops that should have been touchdowns, missed flag pulls — like one girl would chase a route and blow some coverage and leave somebody wide open. And it wasn’t happening often. But our schedule was so good and these teams were so good, that you do it three times a game, you’re going to lose the game. And, we finally just stopped doing those things and having those big catastrophic mistakes at just bad times during the game. So, it took a lot for our girls to kind of grow up and realize that they can make the plays and they just started doing it. Like, I think in our playoff game, we had one drop between the two rounds of offensive pass catchers, like, just little things like that. And then, like, I think our quarterback only had five incomplete passes the whole game out of 34 passes. So, that’s the growth that we saw from that and it just being little, tiny details that we were able to start getting right more than we got wrong and it made a big difference.

Q: What are the strengths of your team?