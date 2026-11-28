AJC Varsity Grayson recovers from disastrous third quarter to eliminate Brookwood Rams “trust the process” and beat next-door neighbor Broncos 39-33 in Class 7A quarterfinals Share Grayson Rams linebacker Jaxson Roberts (49) celebrates after the game against Brookwood in the quarterfinals of the GHSA Class 7A state playoffs at Brookwood High School, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Lilburn, Ga. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 52 minutes ago

If the Grayson football team was willing to stick with the plan after losing three of its first five games, coach Greg Carswell knew it wasn’t asking them for them to hang in there when the sky appeared to be falling in Friday’s Class 7A quarterfinal game against Brookwood. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? The 12th-seeded Rams entered the second half with a 15-point lead but managed to misplay their way into a deficit in 16 minutes. But even when No. 4-seeded Brookwood took the lead early in the fourth quarter, the Grayson players shrugged and found an answer. Then the Rams produced two fourth-quarter scores and walked away with a 39-33 victory over Brookwood at Brookwood Community Stadium.

The win sends Grayson (9-4) on the road to play Buford (13-0) in the semifinals, a rematch of a regular season game won 23-13 by Buford. Brookwood finished 11-2. “Trust the process that we put in to be here and just find a way to get the job done when it mattered most,” said Carswell, the first-year Grayson coach. “Just get back to what we do. Trust our fundamentals. Trust our teachings that started back in February.” Grayson quarterback Deuce Smith made the big plays when they were most needed. He completed 13 of 23 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns. The two touchdown passes went to Zay’Vielle Younger-Jones, one for 48 yards and the other a deal-breaker 80-yard score. “We have the best quarterback in the state of Georgia. Hands down,” Carswell said. “He extends plays with his legs and his arms and his vision. He’s second to none. He’s the best guy I’ve been around. I love that kid to death and I’m proud of him for making plays for us.”

Trailing 29-14 at halftime, Brookwood flipped the momentum by scoring on its opening drive of the third quarter, with Brayden Tyson scoring on a 1-yard run. Tyson, a South Carolina commit, ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s when Grayson began contributing to Brookwood’s momentum shift. A bad snap on a punt was fumbled and Brookwood’s Orlando Brown recovered at the 3. The Grayson defense made the Broncos settle for a 26-yard field goal from Brady Palma, which cut the lead to 29-24 at 5:44. Grayson further fueled the comeback by failing on a fake punt, giving the Broncos the ball at the 24. Tyson scored three plays later on a powerful 17-yard run around the left end, giving the Rams a 30-29 lead. The Broncos tacked on another field goal after recovering a fumbled punt return. Wesley Dawson kicked a 30-yarder with 11:31 left to give the Broncos a 33-29 lead. That’s when Grayson answered. On the second play, Smith connected with Younger-Jones, who had broken loose on the left sideline. Smith hit him in stride and Younger-Jones ran untouched to the end zone, a play as deflating to Brookwood as it was inspirational for Grayson.

“It was going good and then we had that one long pass and that’s it,” Brookwood coach Chad Nighbert said. “I mean, you make one big mistake. You don’t cover somebody, or you don’t tackle somebody and that’s the ending you have.”

Grayson added a 31-yard field goal for a 39-33 lead and managed to deny the Broncos on fourth-and-five and ran out the clock. “We had the momentum on our side and down the stretch we weren’t able to make enough plays to make it matter,” Nighbert said. “We knew they were a good team and they were up by 15 at halftime. That’s a big deficit, but we came back on them.” The teams exchanged touchdowns on each of their first two possessions. Grayson scored on a pair of runs by Deuce Smith of 18 and 4 yards. Brookwood scored on a 78-yard pass from Gary Chapman to Zy’Aire Conaway, who tied the game on an 8-yard run with 4:42 left in the opening quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Grayson scored again when Terrell Smith ran it in from the 1.