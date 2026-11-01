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AJC Varsity

Morgan County three-peats, Woodward Academy and Lovett defend volleyball titles

North Forsyth, Oconee County and Bremen win first volleyball championships.
Both Woodward Academy and Marist won the 12th volleyball titles in school history last week at the 2026 GHSA volleyball state championships in Cartersville. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2020)
Both Woodward Academy and Marist won the 12th volleyball titles in school history last week at the 2026 GHSA volleyball state championships in Cartersville. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2020)
Caitlyn Stroh-Page
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The 2026 GHSA volleyball state championships took place Thursday and Saturday at the LakePoint Sports Champions Center in Cartersville.

Woodward Academy and Lovett both repeated as state champions Thursday, and Morgan County defended its title Saturday to mark its fourth championship in five years.

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Senior Marissa Jones, who is committed to Ohio State, was MVP for Woodward Academy, which earned its 12th title in program history when it defeated McIntosh.

Sophomore Kari Knotts, who was the youngest member of Team USA’s U19 squad last summer, was MVP in Lovett’s defeat of Hebron Christian in straight sets.

Also claiming titles Thursday were 4A Oconee County, which defeated Columbus, and Bremen, with a win over Gordon Lee in Class 2A/A. This was the first volleyball title for both Oconee County and Bremen.

Junior Kiera Benning and senior Sierra Syrbe were named Oconee and Bremen’s MVPs, respectively.

On Saturday, Morgan County won its third consecutive volleyball title, defeating Coahulla Creek in the 3A championship game. Brayden Burke was named MVP for Morgan County.

Marist defeated Blessed Trinity in 5A to claim the War Eagles’ 12th championship. Junior Henley Blackburn was MVP.

In 7A, North Forsyth defeated Brookwood to claim the program’s first volleyball title.