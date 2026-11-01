The GHSA crowned eight fast-pitch softball champions Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Columbus, including two teams that successfully defended their title (Creekview and Sonoraville), one that won its 13th title (Gordon Lee) and one that won for the first time in school history (Trion). (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2026)

Creekview earns its third straight in 6A, Sonoraville takes second straight in 3A.

Creekview earns its third straight in 6A, Sonoraville takes second straight in 3A.

Only two teams were able to successfully defend their title Saturday when the GHSA crowned eight fast-pitch softball champions at the Columbus Softball Complex.

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Creekview in Class 6A and Sonoraville in Class 3A were the only repeat winners. Seven schools swept their four tournament games, with only Class 3A West Laurens winning from the loser’s bracket.

Harrison celebrates winning the Class 7A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)

Class 7A

Harrison quickly took care of business and wasted no time bringing home another title to Cobb County. The Hoyas routed defending champion Buford 15-0, a game ended by the mercy rule after three innings

Harrison powered through the tournament without a loss and earned the third title in school history, its first since 2018. The Hoyas (35-2) defeated Lambert, Brookwood and Northgate to reach the championship game against the Wolves.