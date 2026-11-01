Harrison quickly took care of business and wasted no time bringing home another title to Cobb County. The Hoyas routed defending champion Buford 15-0, a game ended by the mercy rule after three innings
Harrison powered through the tournament without a loss and earned the third title in school history, its first since 2018. The Hoyas (35-2) defeated Lambert, Brookwood and Northgate to reach the championship game against the Wolves.
Nola Tylke of Harrison was selected as the tournament MVP.
Class 6A
Creekview defeated South Effingham 5-4 in eight innings to win its third consecutive state championship. The Grizzlies (29-5) won their final 11 games of the season and beat Loganville, Houston County and Lassiter to reach the final.
Creekview’s Kaitlyn Bleisath was named the tournament MVP.
It was the fourth state championship for Creekview, which also finished first in 2017.
Jefferson finished its undefeated run through the playoffs by defeating Central-Carroll 12-3 in the championship game. The Dragons (31-7) beat Central 14-0 in the first round and defeated Harris County and Cartersville to reach the final.
Jefferson’s Jenna Rapp was named MVP of the tournament.
Class 4A
West Laurens (28-8) emerged from the loser’s bracket to beat North Hall twice, 6-3 and 12-7, avenging an earlier loss to the Trojans, to win its first state championship since 2002. The Raiders had to defeat three-time champion Heritage-Coosa 4-3 in the morning elimination round to advance to the final.
Demmie Moss of West Laurens was named tournament MVP.
North Hall had not reached the championship since 2002, when it lost to Grayson in the Class 3A title game.
Class 3A
Sonoraville successfully defended its championship by beating Appling County 2-0 in the final. The Phoenix (30-6), who beat Toombs County, Morgan County and Brantley County to reach the final, allowed only three runs in the tournament and recorded three shutouts.
Sonoraville’s Kinsley Haynes was named tournament MVP.
Class 2A
Gordon Lee defeated Vidalia 5-4 in the championship game to bring home the school’s 13th title. The Trojans (30-4) were unbeaten in the tournament, beating Mount Zion, Banks County and Jeff Davis to reach the final. They finished the season with a 10-game winning streak.
Class A
Trion (28-5) defeated Wheeler County 6-2 to earn its first championship in school history. The Bulldogs beat Irwin County, Emanuel County Institute and Wheeler County to reach the final game.
Private
Mount Paran Christian defeated Prince Avenue Christian 17-7 to finish the tournament without a loss and claim its first state title since 2020. The Eagles (25-9) ended the season with a 10-game winning streak.
Mount Paran’s Sophia Blane was named tournament MVP.
Wesleyan had its streak of five consecutive state championships end after dropping their first two games in the double-elimination tournament.