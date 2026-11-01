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Two fast-pitch softball teams defend titles in GHSA state championships

Creekview earns its third straight in 6A, Sonoraville takes second straight in 3A.
The GHSA crowned eight fast-pitch softball champions Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Columbus, including two teams that successfully defended their title (Creekview and Sonoraville), one that won its 13th title (Gordon Lee) and one that won for the first time in school history (Trion). (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2026)
The GHSA crowned eight fast-pitch softball champions Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Columbus, including two teams that successfully defended their title (Creekview and Sonoraville), one that won its 13th title (Gordon Lee) and one that won for the first time in school history (Trion). (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2026)
Stan Awtrey
By Stan Awtrey

Only two teams were able to successfully defend their title Saturday when the GHSA crowned eight fast-pitch softball champions at the Columbus Softball Complex.

Creekview in Class 6A and Sonoraville in Class 3A were the only repeat winners. Seven schools swept their four tournament games, with only Class 3A West Laurens winning from the loser’s bracket.

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Harrison celebrates winning the Class 7A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)
Harrison celebrates winning the Class 7A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)

Class 7A

Harrison quickly took care of business and wasted no time bringing home another title to Cobb County. The Hoyas routed defending champion Buford 15-0, a game ended by the mercy rule after three innings

Harrison powered through the tournament without a loss and earned the third title in school history, its first since 2018. The Hoyas (35-2) defeated Lambert, Brookwood and Northgate to reach the championship game against the Wolves.

Nola Tylke of Harrison was selected as the tournament MVP.

Creekview celebrates winning the Class 6A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)
Creekview celebrates winning the Class 6A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)

Class 6A

Creekview defeated South Effingham 5-4 in eight innings to win its third consecutive state championship. The Grizzlies (29-5) won their final 11 games of the season and beat Loganville, Houston County and Lassiter to reach the final.

Creekview’s Kaitlyn Bleisath was named the tournament MVP.

It was the fourth state championship for Creekview, which also finished first in 2017.

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Jefferson celebrates winning the Class 5A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)
Jefferson celebrates winning the Class 5A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)

Class 5A

Jefferson finished its undefeated run through the playoffs by defeating Central-Carroll 12-3 in the championship game. The Dragons (31-7) beat Central 14-0 in the first round and defeated Harris County and Cartersville to reach the final.

Jefferson’s Jenna Rapp was named MVP of the tournament.

Class 4A

West Laurens (28-8) emerged from the loser’s bracket to beat North Hall twice, 6-3 and 12-7, avenging an earlier loss to the Trojans, to win its first state championship since 2002. The Raiders had to defeat three-time champion Heritage-Coosa 4-3 in the morning elimination round to advance to the final.

Demmie Moss of West Laurens was named tournament MVP.

North Hall had not reached the championship since 2002, when it lost to Grayson in the Class 3A title game.

Sonoraville celebrates winning the Class 3A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)
Sonoraville celebrates winning the Class 3A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)

Class 3A

Sonoraville successfully defended its championship by beating Appling County 2-0 in the final. The Phoenix (30-6), who beat Toombs County, Morgan County and Brantley County to reach the final, allowed only three runs in the tournament and recorded three shutouts.

Sonoraville’s Kinsley Haynes was named tournament MVP.

Gordon Lee celebrates winning the Class 2A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)
Gordon Lee celebrates winning the Class 2A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)

Class 2A

Gordon Lee defeated Vidalia 5-4 in the championship game to bring home the school’s 13th title. The Trojans (30-4) were unbeaten in the tournament, beating Mount Zion, Banks County and Jeff Davis to reach the final. They finished the season with a 10-game winning streak.

Trion celebrates winning the Class A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)
Trion celebrates winning the Class A fast-pitch softball championship Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Columbus Softball Complex. (Courtesy of GHSA)

Class A

Trion (28-5) defeated Wheeler County 6-2 to earn its first championship in school history. The Bulldogs beat Irwin County, Emanuel County Institute and Wheeler County to reach the final game.

Private

Mount Paran Christian defeated Prince Avenue Christian 17-7 to finish the tournament without a loss and claim its first state title since 2020. The Eagles (25-9) ended the season with a 10-game winning streak.

Mount Paran’s Sophia Blane was named tournament MVP.

Wesleyan had its streak of five consecutive state championships end after dropping their first two games in the double-elimination tournament.