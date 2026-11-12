Carrollton sophomore CJ Cypher works in the pocket against Archer earlier this season. The 4-star QB has put up eye-opening numbers this fall. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)

Here’s who finished atop the GHSA rushing, passing and receiving leaderboards for the regular season.

Here’s who finished atop the GHSA rushing, passing and receiving leaderboards for the regular season.

Jae’Veon Williams of Pierce County, Ashton Clare of Trinity Christian and Kamari Frazier of Lithia Springs finished the football regular season as the GHSA’s leading rusher, passer and receiver, respectively.

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Williams, playing for an 8-2 team ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, rushed for 2,233 yards despite sitting out a September game and averaged 248.1 yards in the nine games he played. He rushed for more than 300 yards in four games, including three straight over the first half of the season and rushed for a school-record 382 yards against Swainsboro on Sept. 11.

Clare passed for 3,504 yards and 36 touchdowns, at least two in each game. Trinity is 4-6, but five losses has finished as one-possession games.