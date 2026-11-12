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AJC Varsity

Four QBs finish regular season with more than 3,000 passing yards

Here’s who finished atop the GHSA rushing, passing and receiving leaderboards for the regular season.
Carrollton sophomore CJ Cypher works in the pocket against Archer earlier this season. The 4-star QB has put up eye-opening numbers this fall. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)
Carrollton sophomore CJ Cypher works in the pocket against Archer earlier this season. The 4-star QB has put up eye-opening numbers this fall. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

Jae’Veon Williams of Pierce County, Ashton Clare of Trinity Christian and Kamari Frazier of Lithia Springs finished the football regular season as the GHSA’s leading rusher, passer and receiver, respectively.

Williams, playing for an 8-2 team ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, rushed for 2,233 yards despite sitting out a September game and averaged 248.1 yards in the nine games he played. He rushed for more than 300 yards in four games, including three straight over the first half of the season and rushed for a school-record 382 yards against Swainsboro on Sept. 11.

Clare passed for 3,504 yards and 36 touchdowns, at least two in each game. Trinity is 4-6, but five losses has finished as one-possession games.

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Three other quarterbacks (CJ Cypher of Carrollton, JR Harris of Central of Carrollton and Kamden Patterson of Baldwin) joined Clare with more than 3,000 passing yards. They are the first 3,000-yard passers in a GHSA regular season since Prince Avenue Christian’s Aaron Philo in 2023.

Frazier had had 73 receptions for 1,209 receiving yards for Lithia Springs, a team that finished 4-6. Frazier scored 15 of his team’s 38 touchdowns this season, four on kick returns.

AJC Varsity will not publish a yards leaderboard during the playoffs.

Rushing

  • 2,233 - Jae’Veon Williams, Pierce County (Class 3A leader)
  • 2,029 - Quinton Edwards, Calhoun County (Class A leader)
  • 1,933 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area (Class 4A leader)
  • 1,838 - Javarris Warner, Troup
  • 1,831 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson
  • 1,831 - Alex Baert, Towns County
  • 1,759 - Tyrese Dorsey, Shiloh (Class 6A leader)
  • 1,749 - Derrell Brown, Crisp County
  • 1,727 - Austin Stinson, Houston County
  • 1,670 - Bradley Stephens, Dunwoody
  • 1,651 - Kyle Johnson, Swainsboro (Class 2A leader)
  • 1,646 - Bryson Penson, LaFayette
  • 1,637 - Danarri Brown, Jackson
  • 1,602 - Nigel Gardner, Brunswick
  • 1,572 - Peyton Davis, LaGrange (Class 5A leader)
  • 1,541 - Donterrius Mincey, Toombs County
  • 1,514 - Noah Parker, Macon County
  • 1,509 - Josiah Allen, Pataula Charter
  • 1,508 - Za’Kian Tobler, Treutlen
  • 1,506 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb (Class 7A leader)
  • 1,503 - Demarco Huff, Commerce
  • 1,476 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County
  • 1,424 - Antonio Webster, Jordan
  • 1,407 - Ashton Barton, Peach County
  • 1,401 - Jaiden Knight, Appling County
  • 1,398 - Jacez Walton, Central (Carrollton)
  • 1,381 - Jeremiah Frost, Ringgold
  • 1,374 - Carlos Sing, Alcovy
  • 1,364 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood
  • 1,347 - Courey Bryan, Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 1,342 - Zyion Love, Bleckley County
  • 1,341 - Markyl Allen, Long County
  • 1,333 - Brooks Smallwood, East Forsyth
  • 1,332 - Malik Madison, Wheeler County
  • 1,331 - Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 1,315 - Khalif Morgan, Utopian Academy
  • 1,311 - Jamon Ellis, Bacon County
  • 1,296 - Keylan Yates, Pike County
  • 1,295 - Waelyn Baliles, North Murray
  • 1,288 - Bobby Reynolds, Coffee
  • 1,287 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer
  • 1,280 - Brycen Gault, Evans
  • 1,271 - Rae’shawn Clyde, Randolph-Clay
  • 1,249 - Jake Orton, North Cobb Christian
  • 1,224 - Kingston Caesar, Etowah
  • 1,222 - Cash Perkins, Berrien
  • 1,209 - Zayden Kelley, Greenville
  • 1,208 - Deron Foster, Valdosta
  • 1,206 - Amos Robinson, Whitefield Academy
  • 1,203 - Emmanuel Ajayi, Villa Rica
  • 1,201 - Kalil Charles, Cass
  • 1,196 - Jeremiah Johnson, Schley County
  • 1,186 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
  • 1,186 - Maliq Washington, McNair
  • 1,173 - Carson Lott, Creekview
  • 1,170 - Josiah Gibbons, Brunswick
  • 1,159 - Nick Archer, Carrollton
  • 1,154 - Kyson Nesbitt, Banks County
  • 1,149 - Javion Wright, Locust Grove
  • 1,147 - John Miller, Wheeler County
  • 1,125 - MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity
  • 1,116 - Xiquavian Teal, Cairo
  • 1,107 - Jeremiah Scott, Johnson County
  • 1,103 - Matias Selle, Darlington
  • 1,096 - Christian Hayes, Thomasville
  • 1,095 - Tavares Hooks, Baldwin
  • 1,083 - Jaiden Moore, Hillgrove
  • 1,081 - Zaden Waller, Montgomery County
  • 1,064 - Alex Tarboro, Northside (Columbus)
  • 1,051 - Cameron Keeve, Bradwell Institute
  • 1,051 - Jakaden Fruster, Rabun County
  • 1,043 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter
  • 1,032 - Jamarcus Knight, Dublin
  • 1,031 - Stanley Smart, Benedictine
  • 1,028 - Mason Woods, Lowndes
  • 1,026 - Landon Geter, Laney
  • 1,026 - Zaire Sykes, North Springs
  • 1,025 - Rohan Kent, Cedartown
  • 1,025 - London Ruckert, Denmark
  • 1,023 - Khyran White, South Effingham
  • 1,015 - Christian Womack, Westlake
  • 1,014 - Trayvian King, Turner County
  • 1,013 - Vincent Carter, Richmond Academy
  • 1,013 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
  • 1,007 - Justin Brown, East Coweta
  • 1,006 - Abram Marsh, Emanuel County Institute
  • 1,005 - Kartavias Gamble, Manchester
  • 1,005 - Julian Love, McIntosh
  • 1,002 - Tavares Bexley, Bremen
  • 1,002 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview
  • 1,001 - Bryson Cole, Fannin County
  • 994 - Trace Washington, Sequoyah
  • 980 - Matthew Baze, Loganville
  • 979 - Gavin Steele, Mount Vernon
  • 978 - Jacob Jackson, Westlake
  • 977 - KJ Hunter, Portal
  • 976 - Dreek Wynn, Irwin County
  • 971 - Mykheal Smith, Burke County
  • 967 - Jmere Doe-Davis, Effingham County
  • 967 - Joshua Taylor, Heritage (Conyers)
  • 967 - Joshua Taylor, Heritage (Conyers)
  • 965 - Linc Allen, Trion
  • 959 - Christion Peacock, Walton
  • 949 - Tristian Sloane, East Jackson
  • 945 - Alex Corrias, Morgan County
  • 945 - Ab Hilton, Screven County
  • 934 - Noel Best, Liberty County
  • 931 - Colton Steele, North Hall
  • 927 - Gary Walker, Creekside
  • 925 - Braylen Hundley, Baconton Charter
  • 918 - Joseph Alvarez, Lumpkin County
  • 909 - EJ Nelson, Irwin County
  • 908 - Josh Woelfl, Oconee County
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Passing

  • 3,504 - Ashton Clare, Trinity Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 3,164 - CJ Cypher, Carrollton (Class 7A leader)
  • 3,094 - JR Harris, Central (Carrollton) (Class 5A leader)
  • 3,006 - Kamden Patterson, Baldwin (Class 4A leader)
  • 2,826 - Boston Pierce, Kell (Class 6A leader)
  • 2,797 - Elijah Fudge, Spencer
  • 2,768 - Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage
  • 2,755 - Branson Stowe, Stephens County (Class 3A leader)
  • 2,729 - Jordan Wiggins, Northeast
  • 2,482 - Alex Schlieman, North Hall
  • 2,460 - Tucker Parson, Hart County
  • 2,457 - Brodie Campbell, Newnan
  • 2,422 - Justin Stephenson, Lithia Springs
  • 2,409 - Leland Holder, Taylor County (Class A leader)
  • 2,406 - Jah’Barri Felix, Bradwell Institute
  • 2,387 - Christion Peacock, Walton
  • 2,372 - James Mobley, Calvary Day
  • 2,358 - Jorden Guinn, Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 2,354 - Caden Jones, Lassiter
  • 2,332 - Tristin Sharpe, Union Grove
  • 2,320 - Jayden Whiteside, Marietta
  • 2,309 - Caden Hight, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 2,305 - Czar Daniels, Columbia
  • 2,277 - Rex Greene, Flowery Branch
  • 2,277 - Ryan Maxwell, Houston County
  • 2,269 - Micah Joyner, Dougherty
  • 2,253 - Cannon Robinson, Westlake
  • 2,248 - CJ Peoples, South Gwinnett
  • 2,222 - Riley Braiden, Providence Christian
  • 2,190 - Greg Hart, Parkview
  • 2,164 - Kain Mincey, Dodge County (Class 2A leader)
  • 2,134 - Derrick Baker, Milton
  • 2,131 - Gavin Hollum, Prince Avenue Christian
  • 2,088 - Aiden Watson, Harrison
  • 2,061 - Savoy Nichols, Creekside
  • 2,039 - Matthew Dillon, Effingham County
  • 2,037 - Braylon Carter, Southwest DeKalb
  • 2,036 - Ethan Tisdale, Heard County
  • 2,007 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
  • 2,003 - Luke Wood, Ringgold
  • 2,001 - Bode Spence, East Paulding
  • 2,000 - Smith Browning, Northwest Whitfield
  • 1,988 - Brody Fleming, Bleckley County
  • 1,978 - Noah Bourque, North Forsyth
  • 1,969 - Fisher Blankenship, Coahulla Creek
  • 1,969 - Weston Goodman, North Atlanta
  • 1,965 - Braden Stark, North Paulding
  • 1,955 - Cohen Lawson, Lee County
  • 1,952 - Cason Carrigan, Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • 1,951 - RJ Perry, Dacula
  • 1,932 - Demond Slaughter, Chattahoochee
  • 1,931 - Zion Butler, Mountain View
  • 1,929 - Evan Jones, Denmark
  • 1,918 - Willie Jones, Miller Grove
  • 1,895 - Jameson Hilton, Wesleyan
  • 1,886 - Jax Bowles, East Coweta
  • 1,877 - Khi Mitchell, Colquitt County
  • 1,875 - Chris Miller, Kennesaw Mountain
  • 1,874 - Brandon Davis, M.L. King
  • 1,866 - Clay Hicks, Schley County
  • 1,857 - Eli Brock, Bremen
  • 1,811 - Brinn Robinson, White County
  • 1,804 - Gary Chatman, Brookwood
  • 1,803 - Kendrick Henderson, Mays
  • 1,801 - Makyree Cross, Collins Hill
  • 1,797 - Jamal Ambler, Archer
  • 1,796 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest
  • 1,791 - Tanner Bail, Pickens
  • 1,785 - Ryan Dvce, Lambert
  • 1,778 - Lyndon Worthy, Worth County
  • 1,773 - Knox Whitworth, Franklin County
  • 1,766 - Jenssen Kaivani, Decatur
  • 1,766 - Marion Luckett, Duluth
  • 1,749 - Jordan Singleton, Mary Persons
  • 1,742 - Win Garmany, Dade County
  • 1,741 - Keygan Walker, Brunswick
  • 1,731 - Joseph Owens, Toombs County
  • 1,726 - Jody Dudley, East Hall
  • 1,721 - CJ Payne, Cherokee Bluff
  • 1,718 - Adrian “AJ” Williams, Callaway
  • 1,713 - Chase Mosley, Troup
  • 1,703 - Turner Stevenson, Aquinas
  • 1,702 - Josiah Frazier, Newton
  • 1,681 - Deuce Smith, Grayson
  • 1,681 - Drew Beane, Northview
  • 1,681 - Tripp Perry, Valdosta
  • 1,679 - Ben Musser, Jackson County
  • 1,679 - Joshua Scott, Stockbridge
  • 1,678 - Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek
  • 1,676 - Nolan Shakar, Sequoyah
  • 1,675 - Landon Brown, Centennial
  • 1,655 - Jayden McCullough, North Cobb Christian
  • 1,654 - Caden Houston, B.E.S.T. Academy
  • 1,652 - Omari Burse, Benedictine
  • 1,648 - Boone Horn, Jefferson
  • 1,646 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
  • 1,645 - Marcus Turk, Cambridge
  • 1,632 - Antonio Benton, New Hampstead
  • 1,612 - Elam Rahman, North Gwinnett
  • 1,609 - John Fair III, Drew
  • 1,604 - Ben Halevi, North Cobb
  • 1,601 - Brody Cato, West Forsyth
  • 1,600 - Durrell Wilson, Sprayberry
  • 1,588 - Carson Hand, Richmond Academy
  • 1,583 - Trayvian King, Turner County
  • 1,579 - Landon Ryan, Whitefield Academy
  • 1,574 - Jahlil Roderique, Douglass
  • 1,566 - Noah Rogers, Cass
  • 1,565 - Ben Herrington, Lakeside (Evans)
  • 1,548 - Arthur Holt, Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
  • 1,547 - Paris Wilbanks, Habersham Central
  • 1,545 - Jhamard Cobb, Perry
  • 1,539 - Caiden Ivory, Peach County
  • 1,534 - Brody Sorensen, Dawson County
  • 1,519 - Patrick McCollough, Wheeler
  • 1,509 - Gunner Mobley, Richmond Hill
  • 1,502 - DJ Hunter, Buford
  • 1,478 - Kaleb LaCarter, Westside (Augusta)
  • 1,467 - Caden Worley, Ola
  • 1,464 - Patrick Zito, King’s Ridge Christian
  • 1,457 - Maximus Newson, Discovery
  • 1,454 - Marcus Rainey, Marion County
  • 1,453 - Ryan Woods, Holy Innocents’
  • 1,446 - Sebastian Heard, Carver (Columbus)
  • 1,441 - Dominic LaRocca, Lanier
  • 1,437 - Brody Baker, Elbert County
  • 1,435 - Wailer Sands, Jasper County
  • 1,429 - Bryce Puckett, Cairo
  • 1,423 - Sam Ray IV, Woodland (Cartersville)
  • 1,420 - Gunner Braswell, Morgan County
  • 1,413 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area
  • 1,403 - Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central
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Receiving

  • 1,209 - Kamari Frazier, Lithia Springs (Class 5A leader)
  • 1,196 - Qua Pinkard, Taylor County (Class A leader)
  • 1,109 - Collins Price, Lassiter (Class 6A leader)
  • 1,099 - Zalen Green, Douglass (Class 4A leader)
  • 1,084 - Kaiden Harbin, Stephens County (Class 3A leader)
  • 1,072 - Jarious Hamm, Union Grove
  • 1,045 - Brock Burrus, Kell
  • 1,032 - Aidan Randolph, Trinity Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 983 - Jayden Juniors, South Gwinnett (Class 7A leader)
  • 979 - Jeffery Thomas, Houston County
  • 974 - Duke Collins, Stephens County
  • 972 - Jacobi Pasley, Bradwell Institute
  • 969 - Aiden Opore, Walton
  • 967 - Tyler Robinson, Flowery Branch
  • 957 - Isaac McCalep, Decatur
  • 957 - Isaac McCalep, Decatur
  • 957 - Jerimiah Burns, Dodge County (Class 2A leader)
  • 951 - Jaylen Britt, Newnan
  • 948 - Jake Ivester, Central (Carrollton)
  • 946 - Mohamed Toure, Dacula
  • 924 - Madoxx Davis, Cartersville
  • 924 - Mason Malone, Providence Christian
  • 919 - Antwan Lockett, Colquitt County
  • 918 - Mason Stephens, Mary Persons
  • 912 - Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian
  • 910 - Canyon Carter, Bremen
  • 908 - Eron Mallard, Benedictine
  • 905 - Jordan Hudson, Spencer
  • 902 - King Bateman, Turner County
  • 901 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
  • 894 - Cole Cable, North Hall
  • 887 - Jackson Nesmith, Marietta
  • 887 - Kyle Cummings, Northwest Whitfield
  • 886 - Christian Ema, Parkview
  • 871 - Jordan Carrasquillo, Milton
  • 871 - Bryce Bell, Monroe Area
  • 867 - Justin Burton, Baldwin
  • 860 - DJ Huggins, Harrison
  • 856 - Quinn Smith, Blessed Trinity
  • 856 - Kurston Curry, Hart County
  • 856 - Roscoe Hayes, Westlake
  • 843 - Luke Thompson, Trinity Christian
  • 839 - Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’
  • 838 - Jaden Upshaw, Lee County
  • 835 - Marlon Knight, Calvary Day
  • 823 - Rashad Blalock, McNair
  • 821 - Brayden Stoker, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 815 - Jordan Kendrix, Central (Carrollton)
  • 815 - Bryant Marshall, Ringgold
  • 812 - Matis Saint Jean, Lambert
  • 802 - Tavares Tinsley Jr., Northeast
  • 798 - Darrell McFadden, Carrollton
  • 795 - Cade Zeman, Northview
  • 794 - Kaiden James, Callaway
  • 792 - Beau Moore, Christian Heritage
  • 792 - Jett Whitworth, Franklin County
  • 788 - Ta’Shawn Poole, Howard
  • 786 - JD Arnette, Perry
  • 781 - Cameron Matthews, Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • 778 - Dondre Mulligan, Jackson
  • 772 - Cash Martin, North Forsyth
  • 766 - King Grissom, Mitchell County
  • 766 - Carlos Robertson Jr., Trinity Christian
  • 765 - Jeremiah Mathis, Douglas County
  • 765 - Jeremiah Mathis, Douglas County
  • 762 - Jakhi Litmon, B.E.S.T. Academy
  • 761 - Curt Walker, Kennesaw Mountain
  • 758 - Elliot Jackson, Westside (Augusta)
  • 749 - Bryce Henry, Chattahoochee
  • 746 - Geno Houchins, Wesleyan
  • 742 - Matthew Morris, Wheeler
  • 738 - Jamarian Mingo, Valdosta
  • 733 - Brandon Stevens, Toombs County
  • 733 - Kenderzous Wylie, Washington-Wilkes
  • 731 - David Burgess, Dougherty
  • 729 - Eli Grant, Richmond Hill
  • 725 - Eddie Johnson, Miller Grove
  • 722 - Robbie Dunn, Archer
  • 715 - Jordan Christie, Southwest DeKalb
  • 711 - Jacob Springer, Discovery
  • 711 - Isaiah Alford, East Coweta
  • 710 - Waseem Murray, Brunswick
  • 707 - Jordan Peacock, Walton
  • 705 - Lo’than McBride, Richmond Academy
  • 702 - Ian Kelly, Whitefield Academy
  • 698 - Aaron Graham, M.L. King
  • 698 - Brock Teal, Pickens
  • 693 - Dai’jon Hayes, Tift County
  • 691 - Austen Kitchings, Jefferson
  • 687 - Lyriq Davis, Centennial
  • 683 - Trayvis Hunter, Effingham County
  • 683 - Derek Lofton, Union Grove
  • 682 - Jason McNulty, Bleckley County
  • 682 - Jasper Williams, Flowery Branch
  • 680 - Demetric Johnson Jr., Lithia Springs
  • 679 - Dylan Haley, Cherokee Bluff
  • 679 - Oakleen Padgett, North Cobb Christian
  • 677 - Damarion Davis, Columbia
  • 676 - Gunnar Weaver, Dawson County
  • 670 - Marcus Jones, Schley County
  • 670 - Dwane Franklin, Windsor Forest
  • 667 - Gavin Wells, Franklin County
  • 666 - Will Watkins, South Forsyth
  • 665 - Roderick Perrymond Jr., Miller Grove
  • 665 - Beck Baxley, Wesleyan
  • 664 - Blake Dowler, Trinity Christian
  • 661 - Mac Powell, Lumpkin County
  • 660 - Trey Dean, Troup
  • 658 - Derrick Simelton, Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
  • 653 - Brody Buc Cofield, Heard County
  • 651 - Neal Sajere, Denmark
  • 650 - Ty Pinckney, Calvary Day
  • 650 - Brad Sanders, Hampton
  • 649 - Timothy Woodson, Carver (Columbus)
  • 649 - Gabriel Tatum, Christian Heritage
  • 649 - Jason Green, East Paulding
  • 649 - Brody Archie, Marietta
  • 647 - Isreal Henry, Brunswick
  • 646 - Kyron Pipes, Alpharetta
  • 640 - PJ Johnson, Hart County
  • 638 - Cohen Fletcher, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 638 - Duke Sanders, Sequoyah
  • 637 - Gavin Kinchen, Stockbridge
  • 636 - Cole Wesley, Morgan County
  • 636 - Gavin Green, Rockmart
  • 634 - Tooga Whatley, Paulding County
  • 632 - Bryson Niehr, North Paulding
  • 631 - Asher Adams, Mt. Bethel Christian
  • 628 - Jay Feltus, Habersham Central
  • 628 - Alejandro Torres, Mount Paran Christian
  • 626 - Camden Richardson, East Jackson