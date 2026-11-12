Jae’Veon Williams of Pierce County, Ashton Clare of Trinity Christian and Kamari Frazier of Lithia Springs finished the football regular season as the GHSA’s leading rusher, passer and receiver, respectively.
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Williams, playing for an 8-2 team ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, rushed for 2,233 yards despite sitting out a September game and averaged 248.1 yards in the nine games he played. He rushed for more than 300 yards in four games, including three straight over the first half of the season and rushed for a school-record 382 yards against Swainsboro on Sept. 11.
Clare passed for 3,504 yards and 36 touchdowns, at least two in each game. Trinity is 4-6, but five losses has finished as one-possession games.
Three other quarterbacks (CJ Cypher of Carrollton, JR Harris of Central of Carrollton and Kamden Patterson of Baldwin) joined Clare with more than 3,000 passing yards. They are the first 3,000-yard passers in a GHSA regular season since Prince Avenue Christian’s Aaron Philo in 2023.
Frazier had had 73 receptions for 1,209 receiving yards for Lithia Springs, a team that finished 4-6. Frazier scored 15 of his team’s 38 touchdowns this season, four on kick returns.
AJC Varsity will not publish a yards leaderboard during the playoffs.
Rushing
- 2,233 - Jae’Veon Williams, Pierce County (Class 3A leader)
- 2,029 - Quinton Edwards, Calhoun County (Class A leader)
- 1,933 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area (Class 4A leader)
- 1,838 - Javarris Warner, Troup
- 1,831 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson
- 1,831 - Alex Baert, Towns County
- 1,759 - Tyrese Dorsey, Shiloh (Class 6A leader)
- 1,749 - Derrell Brown, Crisp County
- 1,727 - Austin Stinson, Houston County
- 1,670 - Bradley Stephens, Dunwoody
- 1,651 - Kyle Johnson, Swainsboro (Class 2A leader)
- 1,646 - Bryson Penson, LaFayette
- 1,637 - Danarri Brown, Jackson
- 1,602 - Nigel Gardner, Brunswick
- 1,572 - Peyton Davis, LaGrange (Class 5A leader)
- 1,541 - Donterrius Mincey, Toombs County
- 1,514 - Noah Parker, Macon County
- 1,509 - Josiah Allen, Pataula Charter
- 1,508 - Za’Kian Tobler, Treutlen
- 1,506 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb (Class 7A leader)
- 1,503 - Demarco Huff, Commerce
- 1,476 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County
- 1,424 - Antonio Webster, Jordan
- 1,407 - Ashton Barton, Peach County
- 1,401 - Jaiden Knight, Appling County
- 1,398 - Jacez Walton, Central (Carrollton)
- 1,381 - Jeremiah Frost, Ringgold
- 1,374 - Carlos Sing, Alcovy
- 1,364 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood
- 1,347 - Courey Bryan, Woodland (Stockbridge)
- 1,342 - Zyion Love, Bleckley County
- 1,341 - Markyl Allen, Long County
- 1,333 - Brooks Smallwood, East Forsyth
- 1,332 - Malik Madison, Wheeler County
- 1,331 - Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
- 1,315 - Khalif Morgan, Utopian Academy
- 1,311 - Jamon Ellis, Bacon County
- 1,296 - Keylan Yates, Pike County
- 1,295 - Waelyn Baliles, North Murray
- 1,288 - Bobby Reynolds, Coffee
- 1,287 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer
- 1,280 - Brycen Gault, Evans
- 1,271 - Rae’shawn Clyde, Randolph-Clay
- 1,249 - Jake Orton, North Cobb Christian
- 1,224 - Kingston Caesar, Etowah
- 1,222 - Cash Perkins, Berrien
- 1,209 - Zayden Kelley, Greenville
- 1,208 - Deron Foster, Valdosta
- 1,206 - Amos Robinson, Whitefield Academy
- 1,203 - Emmanuel Ajayi, Villa Rica
- 1,201 - Kalil Charles, Cass
- 1,196 - Jeremiah Johnson, Schley County
- 1,186 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
- 1,186 - Maliq Washington, McNair
- 1,173 - Carson Lott, Creekview
- 1,170 - Josiah Gibbons, Brunswick
- 1,159 - Nick Archer, Carrollton
- 1,154 - Kyson Nesbitt, Banks County
- 1,149 - Javion Wright, Locust Grove
- 1,147 - John Miller, Wheeler County
- 1,125 - MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity
- 1,116 - Xiquavian Teal, Cairo
- 1,107 - Jeremiah Scott, Johnson County
- 1,103 - Matias Selle, Darlington
- 1,096 - Christian Hayes, Thomasville
- 1,095 - Tavares Hooks, Baldwin
- 1,083 - Jaiden Moore, Hillgrove
- 1,081 - Zaden Waller, Montgomery County
- 1,064 - Alex Tarboro, Northside (Columbus)
- 1,051 - Cameron Keeve, Bradwell Institute
- 1,051 - Jakaden Fruster, Rabun County
- 1,043 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter
- 1,032 - Jamarcus Knight, Dublin
- 1,031 - Stanley Smart, Benedictine
- 1,028 - Mason Woods, Lowndes
- 1,026 - Landon Geter, Laney
- 1,026 - Zaire Sykes, North Springs
- 1,025 - Rohan Kent, Cedartown
- 1,025 - London Ruckert, Denmark
- 1,023 - Khyran White, South Effingham
- 1,015 - Christian Womack, Westlake
- 1,014 - Trayvian King, Turner County
- 1,013 - Vincent Carter, Richmond Academy
- 1,013 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
- 1,007 - Justin Brown, East Coweta
- 1,006 - Abram Marsh, Emanuel County Institute
- 1,005 - Kartavias Gamble, Manchester
- 1,005 - Julian Love, McIntosh
- 1,002 - Tavares Bexley, Bremen
- 1,002 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview
- 1,001 - Bryson Cole, Fannin County
- 994 - Trace Washington, Sequoyah
- 980 - Matthew Baze, Loganville
- 979 - Gavin Steele, Mount Vernon
- 978 - Jacob Jackson, Westlake
- 977 - KJ Hunter, Portal
- 976 - Dreek Wynn, Irwin County
- 971 - Mykheal Smith, Burke County
- 967 - Jmere Doe-Davis, Effingham County
- 967 - Joshua Taylor, Heritage (Conyers)
- 967 - Joshua Taylor, Heritage (Conyers)
- 965 - Linc Allen, Trion
- 959 - Christion Peacock, Walton
- 949 - Tristian Sloane, East Jackson
- 945 - Alex Corrias, Morgan County
- 945 - Ab Hilton, Screven County
- 934 - Noel Best, Liberty County
- 931 - Colton Steele, North Hall
- 927 - Gary Walker, Creekside
- 925 - Braylen Hundley, Baconton Charter
- 918 - Joseph Alvarez, Lumpkin County
- 909 - EJ Nelson, Irwin County
- 908 - Josh Woelfl, Oconee County