There have been two confirmed coaching changes since the end of the regular season and two midseason changes.

There have been two confirmed coaching changes since the end of the regular season and two midseason changes.

The offseason high school football coaching movement is underway.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

There have been two confirmed coaching changes since the end of the regular season. There were also two midseason changes — Apalachee and Hebron Christian.

Here is a full list of every team with a coaching change, including the outgoing coach and new hire, if or when it is announced.

AJC Varsity will maintain this list throughout the offseason.

Full list of confirmed GHSA football coaching changes