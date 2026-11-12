Carrollton players run through their banner before their game against Buford in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

There was little movement among the top Georgia teams in the national high school football rankings, so Buford, Carrollton and Thomas County Central will enter the playoffs this weekend as the state’s consensus highest-rated teams.

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Thomas County Central moved up one spot in the Massey Ratings (to No. 6) and the USA Today rankings (to No. 13) and held its position in the five other polls monitored weekly by AJC Varsity. The Yellow Jackets rank No. 16 or higher in all seven polls.

Buford is the highest-ranked Georgia team. The Wolves are in the top 10 of every poll with a peak of No. 2 in the ESPN rankings. Carrollton is the top Georgia team in the Massey Ratings, at No. 4, and is ranked No. 14 or higher in every poll.