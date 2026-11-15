Region 2-2A advanced five teams into the second round — ACE Charter, Bleckley County, Dodge County, Dublin and Swainsboro. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Five teams advance from Regions 5-3A, 2-2A and 6-2A.

Five teams advance from Regions 5-3A, 2-2A and 6-2A.

Three regions qualified five teams for the second round of the GHSA football playoffs, and four others went undefeated in the first round.

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The regions with five second-round teams are Region 5-3A (Holy Innocents’, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Lovett, North Cobb Christian, Wesleyan); Region 2-2A (ACE Charter, Bleckley County, Dodge County, Dublin, Swainsboro); and Region 6-2A (Bremen, Darlington, Heard County, Model, Pepperell).

Only Region 2-2A has five teams still alive in the same playoff classification. The Class 4A-2A Private playoffs have Darlington from 6-2A and Holy Innocents’, Lovett, North Cobb Christian and Wesleyan from 5-3A.

All three of those regions had other region members that lost games, each time against a Top 10 opponent. Region 2-2A and Region 5-3A went 5-2 while Region 6-2A went 5-1.