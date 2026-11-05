Buford, Carrollton and Thomas County Central, the consensus top three Georgia teams in the national high school football rankings for most of the season, were joined by another team from the state earning Top 25 recognition this week.
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Lee County was off last week but moved into the No. 25 spot in the NationalHSFB.com rankings. The Trojans are ranked No. 3 in AJC Varsity’s Class 6A rankings and head into Friday’s regular-season finale against Houston County at 8-1. Lee County’s only loss came in a 49-26 game against Thomas County Central on Sept. 25. Lee County’s next-highest ranking is No. 29 in the MaxPreps poll.
Lee County is projected by the computer Maxwell Ratings to be the No. 2 seed, behind Thomas County Central, in the Class 6A playoffs, which begin next week.
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
MaxPreps
(Full Top 100 list)
- 3. (3) Buford
- 10. (10) Carrollton
- 11. (12) Thomas County Central
- 26. (26) Newton
- 29. (29) Lee County
- 34. (36) Sandy Creek
- 37. (41) Creekside
- 50. (54) Blessed Trinity
- 51. (55) Milton
- 63. (69) Lowndes
- 66. (67) Gainesville
- 67. (80) Grayson
- 84. (73) Valdosta
ESPN SC Next
(Full Top 25 list)
- 2. (2) Buford
- 4. (4) Carrollton
- 13. (13) Thomas County Central
High School on SI
(Full Top 25 list)
- 4. (4) Buford
- 8. (8) Carrollton
- 12. (12) Thomas County Central
NationalHSFB.com
(Full Top 25 list)
- 3. (3) Buford
- 13. (13) Thomas County Central
- 14. (14) Carrollton
- 25. (NR) Lee County
Sports Idol Nation
These rankings had not been updated by our publication deadline. Listed below are where the teams were ranked last week.
- 6. Buford
- 14. Carrollton
- 18. Thomas County Central
- 40. Lee County
- 41. Creekside
- 53. Brookwood
- 56. North Gwinnett
- 65. Sandy Creek
- 66. Newton
- 81. Lowndes
- 87. Blessed Trinity