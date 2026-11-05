Lee County offensive lineman Mike Robinson sets up for the hike during the second half of play Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Sequoyah High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Lee County was off last week but moved into the No. 25 spot in the NationalHSFB.com rankings.

Lee County was off last week but moved into the No. 25 spot in the NationalHSFB.com rankings.

Buford, Carrollton and Thomas County Central, the consensus top three Georgia teams in the national high school football rankings for most of the season, were joined by another team from the state earning Top 25 recognition this week.

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Lee County was off last week but moved into the No. 25 spot in the NationalHSFB.com rankings. The Trojans are ranked No. 3 in AJC Varsity’s Class 6A rankings and head into Friday’s regular-season finale against Houston County at 8-1. Lee County’s only loss came in a 49-26 game against Thomas County Central on Sept. 25. Lee County’s next-highest ranking is No. 29 in the MaxPreps poll.