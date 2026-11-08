Marist's Engin McCarthy (center) celebrates his pick-six interception against Blessed Trinity during the second half a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Peach County’s state-playoff streak is now tied with Lincoln County’s streak set from 1982 to 2017.

Peach County’s state-playoff streak is now tied with Lincoln County’s streak set from 1982 to 2017.

Marist and Peach County have tied state records for consecutive years making the playoffs.

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Marist will be making its 44th straight playoff appearance, tying the record Lincoln County set from 1974 to 2017. Marist is playing at home against Cambridge on Friday in Class 5A.

While Marist’s record is for any postseason game, Peach County’s record is for the state playoffs, and it goes back 36 seasons, or since 1991.

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Marist missed the 1993 state playoffs, losing a region playoff game that would have qualified the team for state. From 1990 to 1995, the state playoffs included only 16 teams. It is now 32 in each class.