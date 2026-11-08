Marist and Peach County have tied state records for consecutive years making the playoffs.
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Marist will be making its 44th straight playoff appearance, tying the record Lincoln County set from 1974 to 2017. Marist is playing at home against Cambridge on Friday in Class 5A.
While Marist’s record is for any postseason game, Peach County’s record is for the state playoffs, and it goes back 36 seasons, or since 1991.
Marist missed the 1993 state playoffs, losing a region playoff game that would have qualified the team for state. From 1990 to 1995, the state playoffs included only 16 teams. It is now 32 in each class.
Peach County’s state-playoff streak is now tied with Lincoln County’s streak set from 1982 to 2017. Peach County is playing at home against East Jackson in Class 4A.
Here are the schools with at least five straight playoff appearances and those with streaks of at least five that fell short this season.
Streaks alive
- 44 — Marist (1983)
- 36 — Peach County (1991)
- 28 — Buford (1999)
- 27 — Cook, Fitzgerald (2000)
- 25 — Lovett, Ware County (2002)
- 24 — Cairo (2003)
- 22 — Heard County (2005)
- 21 — Callaway, Carver (Columbus), Savannah Christian (2006)
- 20 — Burke County, Darlington, Tucker (2007)
- 19 — Brooks County, Kell, Washington County, Woodward Academy (2008)
- 18 — Colquitt County (2009)
- 17 — Calvary Day, Norcross, Prince Avenue Christian, Thomson (2010)
- 16 — Aquinas, Benedictine, Blessed Trinity, Jefferson, Pierce County, Warner Robins (2011)
- 15 — Cartersville, Greater Atlanta Christian, Macon County, Rabun County, Wesleyan (2012)
- 14 — Elbert County, Westlake (2013)
- 13 — Bremen, Coffee, Grayson, Oconee County, Roswell (2014)
- 12 — Athens Academy, Carrollton, Manchester (2015)
- 11 — Crisp County, Dublin, Fellowship Christian, Hapeville Charter, Harrison, Hebron Christian, Heritage (Ringgold), Lee County, Milton, Monroe Area, Mount Vernon, North Gwinnett, North Murray, Rockmart, Thomasville (2016)
- 10 — Appling County, Walton, Whitefield Academy (2017)
- 9 — Christian Heritage, Creekside, Early County, East Coweta, Fannin County, Holy Innocents, North Cobb Christian, North Oconee, Perry, Swainsboro, Trinity Christian (2018)
- 8 — Bleckley County, Bowdon, Denmark, Houston County, Johnson County, Lincoln County, McIntosh County Academy, North Cobb, Ola, Putnam County, Washington-Wilkes (2019)
- 7 — Cambridge, Central (Carrollton), Hughes, LaGrange, Mount Pisgah Christian, Northeast, Social Circle, Thomas County Central (2020)
- 6 — ACE Charter, Cass, Charlton County, Columbia, Effingham County, Emanuel County Institute, Harlem, Jackson, Lambert, Laney, Mays, Ringgold, Sandy Creek, Schley County, Stephens County, Trion (2021)
- 5 — Bacon County, Clinch County, Douglass, Gainesville, Greene County, Jasper County, Jenkins County, Lamar County, Lumpkin County, Newton, North Paulding, Peachtree Ridge, Sequoyah, Spencer, Stephenson, Temple, Toombs County, Valdosta, Westover, Worth County (2022)