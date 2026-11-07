Thomas County Central fans celebrate a touchdown against Gainesville during the Class 5A championship game in December 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are the top seed in the Class 6A playoff bracket announced Saturday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The remaining 3 brackets will be released no later than 4:30 p.m., according to the GHSA.

The remaining 3 brackets will be released no later than 4:30 p.m., according to the GHSA.

The GHSA has released five of its eight football playoff brackets.

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Class 2A, 5A, 6A, 7A and Private were announced just after noon Saturday. Class A, 3A and 4A are expected to be posted no later than 4:30 p.m., per the GHSA.

Below is the full list of every first-round matchup from the posted brackets. Lines denote quadrant breaks in the bracket.

The number ahead of the teams in parentheses is their Post Season Ranking seed, not their AJC Varsity ranking.

Class 7A first-round games