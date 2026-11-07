The GHSA has released five of its eight football playoff brackets.
Class 2A, 5A, 6A, 7A and Private were announced just after noon Saturday. Class A, 3A and 4A are expected to be posted no later than 4:30 p.m., per the GHSA.
Below is the full list of every first-round matchup from the posted brackets. Lines denote quadrant breaks in the bracket.
The number ahead of the teams in parentheses is their Post Season Ranking seed, not their AJC Varsity ranking.
Class 7A first-round games
- (32) West Forsyth at (1) Valdosta
- (17) East Coweta at (16) Denmark
- (24) Marietta at (9) Buford
- (25) Archer at (8) North Cobb