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AJC Varsity

First-round matchups for 5 of the GHSA football playoff brackets

The remaining 3 brackets will be released no later than 4:30 p.m., according to the GHSA.
Thomas County Central fans celebrate a touchdown against Gainesville during the Class 5A championship game in December 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are the top seed in the Class 6A playoff bracket announced Saturday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Thomas County Central fans celebrate a touchdown against Gainesville during the Class 5A championship game in December 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are the top seed in the Class 6A playoff bracket announced Saturday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Chip Saye
Caitlyn Stroh-Page
By and

The GHSA has released five of its eight football playoff brackets.

Class 2A, 5A, 6A, 7A and Private were announced just after noon Saturday. Class A, 3A and 4A are expected to be posted no later than 4:30 p.m., per the GHSA.

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Below is the full list of every first-round matchup from the posted brackets. Lines denote quadrant breaks in the bracket.

The number ahead of the teams in parentheses is their Post Season Ranking seed, not their AJC Varsity ranking.

Class 7A first-round games

  • (32) West Forsyth at (1) Valdosta
  • (17) East Coweta at (16) Denmark
  • (24) Marietta at (9) Buford
  • (25) Archer at (8) North Cobb
  • (28) South Forsyth at (5) Lowndes
  • (21) Camden County at (12) Grayson
  • (20) Richmond Hill at (13) North Paulding
  • (29) Norcross at (4) Brookwood
  • (30) North Forsyth at (3) Carrollton
  • (19) South Gwinnett at (14) Parkview
  • (22) Walton at (11) Westlake
  • (27) North Atlanta at (6) North Gwinnett
  • (26) Lambert at (7) Colquitt County
  • (23) Harrison at (10) McEachern
  • (18) Hillgrove at (15) Peachtree Ridge
  • (31) Collins Hill at (2) Newton

Class 6A first-round games

  • (32) Veterans at (1) Thomas County Central
  • (17) Roswell at (16) Effingham County
  • (24) South Effingham at (9) Clarke Central
  • (25) Shiloh at (8) Creekside
  • (28) Loganville at (5) East Paulding
  • (21) Dunwoody at (12) Bradwell Institute
  • (20) Newnan at (13) Habersham Central
  • (29) Tift County at (4) Coffee
  • (30) Creekview at (3) Jackson County
  • (19) Lassiter at (14) Gainesville
  • (22) New Manchester at (11) Heritage (Conyers)
  • (27) Northside (Columbus) at (6) Milton
  • (26) Walnut Grove at (7) Sequoyah
  • (23) Woodward Academy at (10) Hughes
  • (18) Houston County at (15) Kell
  • (31) Northside (Warner Robins) at (2) Lee County

Class 5A first-round games

  • (32) M.L. King at (1) Blessed Trinity
  • (17) Lithonia at (16) Jones County
  • (24) Cambridge at (9) Marist
  • (25) Centennial at (8) Mays
  • (28) Southwest DeKalb at (5) Tucker
  • (21) Ola at (12) LaGrange
  • (20) Cedartown at (13) Ware County
  • (29) Griffin at (4) Dalton
  • (30) Dutchtown at (3) North Oconee
  • (19) Statesboro at (14) Richmond Academy
  • (22) Whitewater at (11) Benedictine
  • (27) Warner Robins at (6) Jefferson
  • (26) Villa Rica at (7) Cass
  • (23) Jonesboro at (10) Central (Carrollton)
  • (18) Flowery Branch at (15) Stockbridge
  • (31) Perry at (2) Cartersville

Class 4A first-round games

TBA

Class 3A first-round games

TBA

Class 2A first-round games

  • (32) Bacon County at (1) Heard County
  • (17) Cook at (16) Fannin County
  • (24) Rabun County at (9) Fitzgerald
  • (25) Dade County at (8) Social Circle
  • (28) East Laurens at (5) Jeff Davis
  • (21) Brooks County at (12) Laney
  • (20) Screven County at (13) Swainsboro
  • (29) Vidalia at (4) Dublin
  • (30) Jefferson County at (3) Bleckley County
  • (19) Pepperell at (14) Putnam County
  • (22) ACE Charter at (11) Jasper County
  • (27) Washington at (6) Bremen
  • (26) Gordon Lee at (7) Commerce
  • (23) Mount Zion (Carroll) at (10) Model
  • (18) Dodge County at (15) Berrien
  • (31) Utopian Academy at (2) Thomasville

Class 1A first-round games

TBA

Class 4A-2A Private first-round games

  • (1) Prince Avenue Christian bye
  • (17) Darlington at (16) Mt. Bethel Christian
  • (24) Westminster at (9) Calvary Day
  • (25) Mount Paran Christian at (8) Greater Atlanta Christian
  • (5) Mount Vernon bye
  • (21) Savannah Christian at (12) Providence Christian
  • (20) Trinity Christian at (13) North Cobb Christian
  • (4) Lovett bye
  • (3) Aquinas bye
  • (19) Athens Academy at (14) King’s Ridge Christian
  • (22) Pace Academy at (11) Christian Heritage
  • (27) Walker at (6) Wesleyan
  • (26) Landmark Christian at (7) Fellowship Christian
  • (23) Mount Pisgah Christian at (10) Whitefield Academy
  • (18) Hebron Christian at (15) Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • (2) Holy Innocents’ bye