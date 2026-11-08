Buford's Brady Wagner (left) reacts with Ethan Hauser during the first half of a game against Gainesville in August. Buford is 10-0 and ranked No. 1 entering the Class 7A playoffs. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Appling County, Heard County and Johnson County are No. 1 entering the playoffs for the first time.

Appling County, Heard County and Johnson County are No. 1 entering the playoffs for the first time.

All eight No. 1 teams in the AJC Varsity rankings finished undefeated in the regular season, marking the first time since 2015 that every No. 1 will enter the playoffs with perfect records.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

The No. 1 teams are Buford (Class 7A), Thomas County Central (6A), Cartersville (5A), Sandy Creek (4A), Appling County (3A), Heard County (2A) Johnson County (A) and Prince Avenue Christian (4A-2A Private).

All are 10-0 except for Prince Avenue, which is 9-0.

Appling County, Heard County and Johnson County are No. 1 entering the playoffs for the first time. Appling County has never won a state title.