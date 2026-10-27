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Toombs County remains state leader in scoring after 62-point game

The Bulldogs are scoring 58 points per game and are one of six Georgia teams averaging at least 50.
Toombs County fans react to a play against Worth County during the first half of a Class A Division I state championship game Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/for the AJC)
Toombs County fans react to a play against Worth County during the first half of a Class A Division I state championship game Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
34 minutes ago

Class 3A’s Toombs County, which scored 62 points in a victory against Johnson of Savannah last week, maintained its overall state lead in scoring, averaging 58 points per game.

The Bulldogs have scored 60 or more points in four of their eight games this season, including 71, 76 and 72 in the past three.

Toombs County is one of six Georgia teams averaging more than 50 points per game. The others are Carrollton (57.4) and Valdosta (56.4) of Class 7A, Thomas County Central (54.3) of Class 6A, Cartersville (52.5) of Class 5A and Johnson County (50.6) of Class A.

Here are the top 12 teams in most points scored per game, by classification.

Class 7A

  • 57.4 - Carrollton
  • 56.4 - Valdosta
  • 48.8 - Newton
  • 44.2 - Parkview
  • 44.0 - Westlake
  • 43.4 - Brookwood
  • 41.1 - North Gwinnett
  • 39.8 - Marietta
  • 39.5 - Lowndes
  • 38.9 - Buford
  • 37.5 - North Cobb
  • 36.5 - Etowah

Class 6A

  • 54.3 - Thomas County Central
  • 48.3 - Creekside
  • 47.0 - Jackson County
  • 44.9 - Bradwell Institute
  • 44.9 - Sequoyah
  • 44.8 - Milton
  • 40.5 - Lassiter
  • 39.6 - Gainesville
  • 39.3 - Houston County
  • 39.1 - Dunwoody
  • 38.3 - East Paulding
  • 37.9 - Brunswick
  • 37.9 - Lee County

Class 5A

  • 52.5 - Cartersville
  • 46.4 - Dalton
  • 45.5 - Central (Carrollton)
  • 42.0 - Stockbridge
  • 40.6 - Benedictine
  • 38.3 - North Oconee
  • 37.3 - Blessed Trinity
  • 37.1 - Perry
  • 36.9 - Tucker
  • 36.3 - Ola
  • 36.0 - Richmond Academy
  • 34.1 - Marist

Class 4A

  • 48.9 - Peach County
  • 45.5 - Troup
  • 45.0 - Monroe Area
  • 42.1 - North Hall
  • 40.0 - Cairo
  • 38.3 - Stephenson
  • 37.1 - Northwest Whitfield
  • 36.8 - Sandy Creek
  • 35.4 - Baldwin
  • 34.4 - Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 33.3 - Douglass
  • 33.1 - Gilmer

Class 3A

  • 58.0 - Toombs County
  • 45.6 - Pierce County
  • 43.3 - Appling County
  • 42.3 - Northeast
  • 41.3 - Hart County
  • 39.4 - Hephzibah
  • 39.1 - Rockmart
  • 37.5 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
  • 34.8 - Columbia
  • 34.8 - Ringgold
  • 34.6 - Crisp County
  • 34.6 - LaFayette

Class 2A

  • 48.1 - Heard County
  • 43.8 - Model
  • 43.4 - Bremen
  • 40.4 - Commerce
  • 36.0 - Bleckley County
  • 35.9 - Dublin
  • 35.8 - Thomasville
  • 35.5 - Putnam County
  • 35.4 - Dodge County
  • 33.4 - Jeff Davis
  • 32.3 - Fannin County
  • 31.9 - Social Circle

Class A

  • 50.6 - Johnson County
  • 41.4 - Taylor County
  • 38.7 - Schley County
  • 38.1 - Calhoun County
  • 36.7 - Washington-Wilkes
  • 36.0 - Randolph-Clay
  • 35.3 - Macon County
  • 34.4 - Trion
  • 30.9 - Lincoln County
  • 30.8 - Portal
  • 30.3 - Telfair County
  • 30.1 - Glascock County

Class 4A-2A Private

  • 41.5 - Christian Heritage
  • 41.1 - Prince Avenue Christian
  • 40.9 - Whitefield Academy
  • 40.5 - Calvary Day
  • 38.6 - Greater Atlanta Christian
  • 37.8 - Holy Innocents’
  • 35.5 - Mount Vernon
  • 33.3 - Trinity Christian
  • 32.6 - Darlington
  • 31.6 - King’s Ridge Christian
  • 30.1 - Aquinas
  • 29.5 - Mt. Bethel Christian

GIAA

  • 44.4 - Southwest Georgia Academy
  • 43.1 - Valwood
  • 41.5 - Bulloch Academy
  • 39.4 - John Milledge Academy
  • 37.6 - Stratford Academy
  • 35.9 - Brentwood
  • 35.5 - Briarwood Academy
  • 34.8 - Edmund Burke Academy
  • 31.6 - Brookstone
  • 31.1 - Terrell Academy
  • 30.8 - Windsor Academy
  • 30.6 - Westfield