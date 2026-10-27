Toombs County remains state leader in scoring after 62-point game

Toombs County fans react to a play against Worth County during the first half of a Class A Division I state championship game Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/for the AJC)

The Bulldogs are scoring 58 points per game and are one of six Georgia teams averaging at least 50.

The Bulldogs are scoring 58 points per game and are one of six Georgia teams averaging at least 50.

Class 3A’s Toombs County, which scored 62 points in a victory against Johnson of Savannah last week, maintained its overall state lead in scoring, averaging 58 points per game.

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The Bulldogs have scored 60 or more points in four of their eight games this season, including 71, 76 and 72 in the past three.

Toombs County is one of six Georgia teams averaging more than 50 points per game. The others are Carrollton (57.4) and Valdosta (56.4) of Class 7A, Thomas County Central (54.3) of Class 6A, Cartersville (52.5) of Class 5A and Johnson County (50.6) of Class A.

Here are the top 12 teams in most points scored per game, by classification.