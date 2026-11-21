AJC Varsity Two 200-yard rushers lead East Paulding to its first quarterfinal since 2011 KJ Kennedy, Philantae Lumpkin combine for 406 yards, 4 touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Bradwell Institute. Share East Paulding running back Philantae Lumpkin (13) gains yardage against Bradwell Institute during the second half of second round GHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 at East Paulding High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Chip Saye 27 minutes ago

East Paulding put two running backs over 200 yards, stifled one of the state’s highest-scoring teams and reached a point in its season that it hasn’t seen in 15 years. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Senior KJ Kennedy and junior Philantae Lumpkin combined for 406 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 42-14 victory over Bradwell Institute in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night at the Boneyard in Dallas. The Raiders (12-0), seeded fifth in Class 6A, will travel next week for a quarterfinal matchup against No. 4 seed Coffee (10-2), which advanced with a 36-9 victory over Newnan. East Paulding’s last appearance in the quarterfinals came in 2011 in the final season of John Reid’s six-year tenure as head coach.

Kennedy rushed for 202 yards and had touchdown runs of 56, 52 and 4 yards on 11 carries. Lumpkin had 204 yards on 24 carries and scored on a 22-yard run late in the third quarter that put the game out of reach at 35-14. Both yardage totals were career highs. That made it an easier night for East Paulding quarterback Bode Spence, who came into the game averaging 194.7 yards per game with 31 touchdowns. He attempted just 10 passes for 80 yards but threw for the Raiders’ first two touchdowns. “We’ve got a lot of kids that work very hard,” East Paulding coach Van Spence said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that we normally throw a lot to. But tonight they knew that we were going to run the ball and we were going to run it successfully if we do what we’re supposed to. I think everybody bought in. Philantae and KJ ran well and our O-line blocked well and our receivers, when they got their number called, made some big catches.” Bradwell Institute averaged 47.1 points in its first 11 games and had scored 36 points or more in all but one game, a 56-13 loss to Class 7A quarterfinalist Valdosta on Sept. 4. East Paulding held the Tigers to 266 total yards and gained 468 of its own.

Tigers quarterback Jah’Barri Felix was averaging 247.2 yards passing and 39.7 yards rushing with a combined 48 touchdowns, but East Paulding held him well below those numbers. Felix threw for 180 yards against the Raiders, including a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jacobi Pasley on the Tigers’ third play of the game that tied it 7-7, but he completed just 11 of 28 attempts and was sacked four times. He also was held to 4 yards rushing and had no yards or lost yards on eight of his 11 carries.

“You can’t (contain their speed),” Van Spence said of Bradwell Institute. “They’re extremely fast. They’ve got gifted players all over. Our goal was to get the ball on the ground and maximize our own offensive possessions so that if you get into a shooting match you can have more points at the end.” The game was delayed for about 25 minutes early in the third quarter a Bradwell Institute player collapsed near the team’s bench. Emergency personnel on the sideline said that he was alert but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. When play resumed, the Tigers put together their best drive of the night, moving 80 yards in seven plays and scoring on a 35-yard pass from Felix to Carlito Savea to cut the lead to 21-14. East Paulding answered quickly, restoring the lead to 14 points on Kennedy’s 52-yard touchdown run on the second play of the next possession. The Raiders scored two more touchdowns over the next 10 minutes to pull away, and Bradwell Institute never threatened again.

The loss brought an end to a historic season for Bradwell Institute under first-year coach John Adams, who coached Cedar Grove to state titles in 2021 and 2023 during his three-year stint as head coach and spent the past two seasons as a defensive assistant coach at Georgia State.