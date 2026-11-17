North Hall running back/safety Colton Steele rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries, caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown and had five tackles in a 49-21 first-round Class 4A playoff victory over Adairsville on Nov. 14, 2026. (Shannon Clark)

North Hall running back/safety Colton Steele has gained more than 100 all-purpose yards and scored at least one touchdown in all 11 games this season.

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Steele had season highs in both and chipped in five total tackles last week in North Hall’s 49-21 victory over Adairsville in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Playing only three quarters, Steele scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving), rushed for 218 yards on 16 carries and caught three passes for 67 yards.

“Could have been more,” North Hall offensive analyst Jody Kinney said, “but the end zone got in his way five times.”